How to watch UFC 304 tonight: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 fight card details, start times and more

Leon Edwards will as soon as once more face Belal Muhammad within the ring this weekend. (Per Haljestam-USA TODAY Sports activities/Getty Pictures)

It is nearly time for UFC 304! This weekend, UFC heads throughout the pond to Manchester for a battle card that includes UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad, and the co-main occasion, UFC Interim Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes. Additionally on the UFC 304 battle card is a pivotal light-weight bout between Bobby Inexperienced and Paddy Pimblett.

In case you’re on the lookout for methods to look at UFC 304, know this: Edwards vs. Muhammad and the remainder of the principle occasion will likely be obtainable completely on PPV (streaming for an additional charge on ESPN+) this Saturday, whereas the prelims will air on ESPN2 and stream on ESPN+, and the early prelims will stream on UFC Struggle Move.

Do not need to miss out on the UFC motion? Right here’s the right way to watch this weekend’s PPV UFC battle, together with begin instances and battle card particulars.

Easy methods to watch UFC 304 with out cable:

Date: Saturday, July 27, 2024

Early prelims time: 6:15 p.m. ET

Prelims time: 8 p.m. ET

Most important card time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Co-Op Dwell, Manchester, UK

TV: PPV

Streaming: ESPN+

The place to stream UFC 304 this weekend

(Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC by way of Getty Pictures) For ESPN+ subscribers, UFC 304 is on the market to buy by way of ESPN+ for $80. In case you aren’t already subscribed to ESPN+, new customers can bundle UFC 304 in with the price of an annual subscription for a 30% low cost, bringing your complete to $134.98. UFC 304 prelims will likely be obtainable to stream at no further value to ESPN+ subscribers. An ESPN+ subscription begins at $11 a month and grants you entry to unique ESPN+ content material, together with all UFC PPV prelims, different dwell occasions, fantasy sports activities instruments and premium ESPN+ articles. You too can get ESPN+ with the Disney+ Trio bundle for $14.99/month. $80+ at ESPN+

When is the subsequent UFC battle?

UFC returns for an additional epic showdown this Saturday, July 27 for a pay-per-view welterweight rematch between Edwards and Muhammad, and a co-main occasion that includes one other rematch between Aspinall and Blaydes.

What time does the UFC battle begin?

This Saturday, the Edwards vs. Muhammad rematch battle kicks off with early prelims at 6 p.m. ET, prelims at 8 p.m., and eventually, the principle card at 10 p.m. ET.

UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 full battle card plus UFC battle odds (topic to vary)

UFC 304 foremost occasion: 10 p.m. ET (ESPN+ PPV)

UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad 2

UFC Interim Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall vs. Curtis Blaydes 2

Bobby Inexperienced vs. Paddy Pimblett

Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Arnold Allen vs. Giga Chikadze

UFC 304 prelims: 8 p.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN+)

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Manel Kape

Nathaniel Wooden vs. Daniel Pineda

Bruna Brasil vs. Molly McCann

Caolan Loughran vs. Ramon Taveras

UFC 304 early prelims: 6 p.m. ET (ESPN+, UFC Struggle Move)