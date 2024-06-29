How to Watch UFC 303: Pereira vs. Procházka Online: Live Stream ESPN+

If you buy an independently reviewed services or products via a hyperlink on our web site, Rolling Stone could obtain an affiliate fee.

Fast Reply: The one technique to watch UFC 303: Pereira vs. Procházka is to buy the occasion PPV livestream via an ESPN+ account.

Ever since UFC 300, the UFC has been on a exceptional streak, which is anticipated to proceed with UFC 303 on Saturday. Las Vegas will host this weekend’s occasion, that includes a rematch for the sunshine heavyweight title between Jiri Procházka and present champion Alex Pereira. Along with the title combat, followers can look ahead to a featherweight contest between Diego Lopes and Alex Ortega. Each fighters have their sights set on a future title shot, making Saturday’s combat an important step in that route. With a bunch of thrilling prelim fights and a stacked primary card, UFC 303 is shaping as much as be an incredible one.

To search out out every part you must find out about streaming UFC 303 dwell on ESPN+, together with the complete combat card, odds, and begin time, proceed studying under.

The way to Watch UFC 303: Pereira vs. Procházka On-line

ESPN+ is the go-to app for all UFC motion, together with each PPV and non-PPV occasions. In the event you’re already a subscriber, you should purchase UFC 303 for $79.99 via the app. If not, you possibly can join a month-to-month plan for $10.99 or an annual plan for $108.99.

To save lots of round $55 in complete, contemplate bundling an annual ESPN+ subscription with the UFC 303 PPV for $134.99.

When is UFC 303: Pereira vs. Procházka? Date, Begin Time

UFC 303 is about for Saturday, June twenty ninth. The motion kicks off with the early prelims at 6:00 p.m. ET, adopted by the prelims at 8:00 p.m. ET. The principle card begins at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT.

The place Will UFC 303 Take Place?

UFC 303 will happen on the T-Cellular Area in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC 303: Pereira vs. Procházka Odds, Undercard

In contrast to earlier UFC playing cards the place the anticipation of the primary occasion didn’t essentially match the betting odds, Saturday’s contest does. Oddsmakers are at present predicting an especially shut combat with the champion Alex Pereria because the slight (-150) favourite over Procházka at (+130).

Right here’s the complete combat card for Saturday’s occasion:

Major Card

Alex Pereira vs. Jiří Procházka

Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes

Anthony Smith vs. Roman Dolidze

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Macy Chiasson

Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Web page

Prelims

Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili

Charles Jourdain vs. Jean Silva

Payton Talbott vs. Yanis Ghemmouri

Early Prelims

Michelle Waterson-Gomez vs. Gillian Robertson

Andrei Arlovski vs. Martin Buday

Rei Tsuruya vs. Carlos Hernandez

Ricky Simon vs. Vinicius Oliveira

The way to Get Final-Minute Tickets to UFC 303

In the event you’re planning to be in or close to Las Vegas this weekend, why not seize some last-minute tickets to UFC 303? We propose searching trusted ticket resale websites like StubHub, SeatGeek, or Vivid Seats.