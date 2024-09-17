How to watch UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 live for free

New York Publish could also be compensated and/or obtain an affiliate fee when you purchase via our hyperlinks.



The seventieth season of the UEFA Champions League begins in the present day with the primary of eight matchdays in a new-look event.

The annual European premier membership soccer event will pit 36 of the very best membership groups on the continent in opposition to one another, permitting followers much more alternatives than ever to see their workforce in motion in opposition to different top-tier golf equipment.

In fact, final 12 months’s winners Actual Madrid are again, together with the 2023-24 runners-up Borussia Dortmund and the 2022-23 champs Manchester Metropolis.

Under, we’ve damaged down tips on how to tune into each match of Matchday 1 with a schedule and a breakdown of how the brand new event type works.

The best way to watch and stream UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 without cost:

The streaming dwelling of the UEFA Champions League in the US is Paramount+, so each match of each matchday will probably be streaming there.

Our favourite strategy to watch Paramount+ is with the Prime Video Channels add-on, accessible to all Prime Video subscribers.

With Prime Video Channels, Amazon Prime subscribers can add streaming subscriptions to Prime Video, combining a number of companies into one handy app.

It prices the identical as it could to subscribe immediately, too; $7.99/month with advertisements and $12.99/month with out advertisements. There’s additionally an included seven-day free trial.

You’ll, in fact, should be an Amazon Prime subscriber with Prime Video so as to add Paramount+ on, however when you aren’t, no worries; there’s a 30-day free trial for that, too.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 schedule:

Every day of UCL Matchday 1 options six matches; two start at 12:45 p.m. ET, whereas the opposite 4 kick off at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, September 17

Juventus vs. PSV, 12:45 p.m. ET

Younger Boys vs. Aston Villa, 12:45 p.m. ET

Bayern München vs. GNK Dinamo, 3:00 p.m. ET

AC Milan vs. Liverpool, 3:00 p.m. ET

Actual Madrid vs. Stuttgart, 3:00 p.m. ET

Sporting CP vs. Lille, 3:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, September 18

Bologna vs. Shakhtar, 12:45 p.m. ET

Sparta Praha vs. Salzburg, 12:45 p.m. ET

Membership Brugge vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3:00 p.m. ET

Celtic vs. ŠK Slovan Bratislava, 3:00 p.m. ET

Man Metropolis vs. Inter Mila, 3:00 p.m. ET

Paris vs. Girona, 3:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, September 19

Crvena Zvezda vs. Benfica, 12:45 p.m. ET

Feyenoord vs. Leverkusen, 12:45 p.m. ET

Atalanta vs. Arsenal, 3:00 p.m. ET

Atleta vs. Leipzig, 3:00 p.m. ET

Monaco vs. Barcelona, 3:00 p.m. ET

Brest vs. Sturm Graz, 3:00 p.m. ET

UEFA Champions League new format defined:

2024-25 is the primary 12 months UCL will use a “Swiss” system that, amongst different modifications, replaces the group stage with a league part.

Earlier UCL tournaments started with a gaggle stage the place 32 groups had been divided into eight teams of 4, just like the group stage used throughout this summer season’s Euro. From there, every workforce would play every opponent of their group twice — dwelling and away — earlier than advancing to a knockout stage.

On this new format of play, the league part has expanded into 36 groups, and reasonably than seeding and organizing the groups into teams, every workforce will play eight totally different groups, half at dwelling and half away. The groups are organized right into a single league competitors with all 36 groups ranked collectively.

The scoring hasn’t modified, although; winners will get three factors whereas golf equipment that end in a draw get one level every.

That is, partially, to offer golf equipment and alternative to check themselves in opposition to a wider vary of opponents. It additionally supplies followers extra alternatives to see high groups go head-to-head extra usually and earlier within the event.

From there, the highest eight golf equipment throughout the board will routinely transfer into the Spherical of 16, whereas the groups that end ninth via twenty fourth will compete in a knock-out type playoff to qualify.

Past the UCL, this new format can even be utilized in Europa League and UEFA Convention League matches.

When is the subsequent UEFA Champions League matchday?

UCL Matchday 2 will happen on Tuesday, October 1 and Wednesday, October 2.

Which golf equipment certified for the 2024 UEFA Champions League?

Arsenal (Premier League)

Aston Villa (Premier League)

Atalanta (Serie A)

Atlético Madrid (La Liga)

Borussia Dortmund (Bundesliga)

Barcelona (La Liga)

Bayern München (Bundesliga)

Benfica (Liga Portugal)

Bologna (Serie A)

Brest (Ligue 1)

Celtic (Scottish Premiership)

Membership Brugge (Belgian Professional League)

Crvena Zvezda (Serbian SuperLiga)

Feyenoord (Eredivisie)

Girona (La Liga)

GNK Dinamo (Croatian Soccer League)

Inter Milan (Serie A)

Juventus (Serie A)

Leipzig (Bundesliga)

Leverkusen (Bundesliga)

Lille (Ligue 1)

Liverpool (Premier League)

Manchester Metropolis (Premier League)

AC Milan (Serie A)

Monaco (Ligue 1)

Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1)

PSV Eindhoven (Eredivisie)

Actual Madrid (La Liga)

Slovan Bratislava (Slovak Tremendous Liga)

Salzburg (Austrian Bundesliga)

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukrainian Premier League)

Sparta Praha (Czech First League)

Sporting CP (Liga Portugal)

Sturm Graz (Austrian Bundesliga)

Stuttgart (Bundesliga)

Younger Boys (Swiss Tremendous League)

