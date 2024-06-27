How to watch Trump vs. Biden in 1st presidential debate: Date, time, TV channel, free livestream

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will face off of their first presidential debate Thursday in Atlanta.

The 90-minute debate begins at 6 p.m. PST. Will probably be moderated by CNN anchors Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

No earlier presidential debate has taken place this early within the election cycle. Because of the early timing of the controversy, neither candidate has formally accepted his get together’s nomination.

Thursday’s occasion would be the first of two scheduled debates between Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, and Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee. The subsequent is scheduled for Sept. 10 and shall be hosted by ABC.

The talk is not going to characteristic a studio viewers and candidates can have their microphones muted when it isn’t their flip to talk.

To observe the controversy, right here’s what it’s essential to know:

What: Presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

When: Thursday, June 27, 2024.

Time: 6 p.m. PST.

TV: CNN will broadcast or stream the controversy on all its platforms. The talk may also be broadcast on different cable information networks, together with FOX, ABC, NBC and MSNBC.

Livestream: Watch stay with CNN’s livestream or with the livestream under.

— The Oregonian/OregonLive Politics Staff