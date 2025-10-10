How to watch today’s Japan vs Paraguay friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Confirmed parties for the 2026 World Cup, Japan and Paraguay, will play an international friendly at Panasonic Stadium Suita on Friday.

Set to host Brazil in another friendly this month, the Samurai Blue were winless during the September FIFA international window games.

Los Guaranies, on the other hand, will next travel to Seoul for a friendly against South Korea.

How to watch Japan vs Paraguay online – TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / stream United Kingdom (UK) NA United States (U.S.) NA Japan AbemaTV, TV Asahi, Nippon TV Paraguay Tigo Sports Paraguay China ZhiBo8 Laos BG Sports Thailand BG Sports

The international friendly match between Japan and Paraguay will not be telecast live in the United Kingdom (UK) and in the United States (U.S.).

In Japan, AbemaTV, TV Asahi and Nippin TV will show the game; while fans in Paraguay can catch the live action on Tigo Sports Paraguay.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Japan vs Paraguay kick-off time

The international friendly match between Japan and Paraguay will be played at Panasonic Stadium Suita in Suita, Japan.

It will kick off at 3:30 am PT / 6:20 am ET / 11:20 am BST on Friday, October 10, 2025.

Team news & squads

Japan team news

Japan’s squad will be without a few key players. Kaoru Mitoma will not be joining the team due to an ankle injury.

The hosts will also be without Liverpool’s Wataru Endo, who has withdrawn from the squad due to an unspecified issue.

Paraguay team news

The likes of Omar Alderete and Antonio Sanabria have retained their place in the squad, with the latter expected to lead the attack.

Meanwhile, potential debutants Alexis Duarte, Diego Leon, Lucas Romero and Diego Gonzalez have all been called up.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded) 6/3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/5 Both teams scored 0/5 Goal Scored (Conceded) 5/3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/5 Both teams scored 1/5

Head-to-Head Record

Games over 2.5 goals 2/5 Both teams scored 2/5

Standings

