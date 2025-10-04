How to watch today’s DC United vs Charlotte MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Charlotte will aim to cling to their MLS round one spot when they make the trip to Audi Field to take on DC United on Saturday.

The Crown have already confirmed their place in the further round but will want to make it through with a top-seven finish on the Eastern Conference standings table rather than through the wild-card round.

The hosts, on the other hand, will be desperate not to finish bottom in the East as they play the final two games of their campaign.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch DC United vs Charlotte online – TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between DC United and Charlotte will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL’s Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL‘s guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

DC United vs Charlotte kick-off time

MLS match between DC United and Charlotte will be played at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., United States.

It will kick off at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET on Saturday, October 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

DC United vs Charlotte FC lineups

Injuries and Suspended players

DC United team news

Brandon Servania is suspended due to yellow card accumulation, while Kristian Fletcher is injured. He suffered a torn ACL and was placed on the Season-Ending Injured list after undergoing reconstruction surgery in June.

Belgian forward Christian Benteke will lead the line of attack, accompanied by Brazilian duo Gabriel Pirani and Joao Peglow.

Charlotte team news

After Adilson Malanda was sent off in the 20th minute of Sunday’s 1-4 loss against Montreal, his replacement in Andrew Privett, is likely to start against DC.

With Ashley Westwood and Brandt Bronico also suspended due to the number of yellow cards, Archie Goodwin and Liel Abada could be called into the XI on Saturday.

Brandon Cambridge, Harry Toffolo and Pep Biel are injured, while Souleyman Doumbia is a doubt.

Wilfried Zaha will continue in attack, alongside Idan Toklomati and Kerwin Vargas.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded) 6/12 Games over 2.5 goals 3/5 Both teams scored 4/5 Goal Scored (Conceded) 7/7 Games over 2.5 goals 3/5 Both teams scored 2/5

Head-to-Head Record

Games over 2.5 goals 2/5 Both teams scored 2/5

Standings

Useful links