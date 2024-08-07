How to watch today’s Brazil vs. U.S. men’s Olympic basketball game today: Livestream options, Team USA info, more

Anthony Edwards of United States through the Males’s Basketball Group Part – Group C sport between Serbia and the USA on day two of the Olympic Video games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on July 28, 2024 in Lille, France. Christina Pahnke – sampics/Getty Photographs



Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, Steph Curry and the whole Staff USA males’s basketball roster are one sport nearer to gold. Olympic males’s basketball competitors strikes on to the knockout spherical at the moment with Brazil taking over the U.S. males’s staff.

Hold studying to search out out when and how one can watch the Brazil vs. U.S. Olympic males’s basketball sport at the moment.

How and when to observe the Brazil vs. U.S. males’s Olympic basketball sport

The Brazil vs. U.S. males’s Olympic basketball sport shall be performed on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) The sport will air on USA Community, and stream on Peacock and the platforms featured beneath.

Find out how to watch the Brazil vs. US Olympic males’s basketball sport with out cable

In case your cable firm does not carry USA Community and the channels carrying the 2024 Summer season Olympics, or you do not have a cable subscription, it is easy to observe the Olympic basketball if these channels aren’t included in your cable TV subscription, or if you do not have cable in any respect. Your finest choices for watching are beneath. (Streaming choices would require an web supplier.)

Watch each occasion of the Paris 2024 Olympics on Peacock

Along with main sporting occasions just like the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock gives its subscribers live-streaming entry to NFL video games that air on NBC and sports activities airing on USA Community. The streaming service has loads extra reside sports activities to supply, together with Massive Ten basketball, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (together with previously PPV-only occasions equivalent to WrestleMania). There are 80,000 hours value of recorded content material to observe as properly, together with hit films and TV sequence equivalent to “The Workplace” and “Parks and Recreation.”

A Peacock subscription prices $8 per thirty days. An annual plan is on the market for $80 per 12 months (finest worth). You’ll be able to cancel anytime.

Prime options of Peacock:

Peacock’s Olympic protection will embrace “multi-view” choices wherein followers can curate their viewing journey, selecting the Olympic occasions they’re most enthusiastic about watching.

Peacock will air unique protection of PGA Tour occasions, Olympic trials and Paris Olympics 2024 occasions.

Peacock options loads of present and basic NBC and Bravo TV exhibits, plus unique programming such because the award-winning actuality present “The Traitors.”

Stream Brazil vs. U.S. males’s Olympic basketball sport on Sling TV for half value



For streaming the Paris Olympics — and for streaming all of the must-watch school soccer and NFL video games to comply with this fall — we like Sling TV. The cable TV substitute choice is at present providing half off each pricing tier (gives could fluctuate).

You may get your first month of Sling Blue tier for $22.50 (repeatedly $45), which incorporates your native NBC station. You additionally get entry to E! and USA Community (together with 400 hours of Olympics programming on USA in 4K decision). We advise leveling up your protection to the Sling Orange + Blue tier, which incorporates your native community associates plus ESPN, TNT, TBS and different standard cable channels, all for $30 in your first month of service (repeatedly $60). A Sports activities Further add-on is on the market ($15 per thirty days) with 19 sports-centric channels, together with Golf Channel, Massive Ten Community, NFL RedZone, MLB Community and Tennis Channel.

The streamer has a brand new pay as you go providing for soccer season known as Sling TV Season Cross. You may get 4 months of the Orange + Blue tier, plus the Sports activities Further add-on, for $219. That is a financial savings of $81 over the standard value.

Prime options of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our best choice for streaming main sporting occasions like NASCAR .

. There are 46 channels to observe in complete, together with native NBC, Fox and ABC associates (the place accessible).

You get entry to most native NFL video games and nationally broadcast video games on the lowest value.

All subscription tiers embrace 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You’ll be able to add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Community, NFL RedZone, MLB Community, Tennis Channel and extra sports-oriented channels (19 in complete) by way of Sling TV’s Sports activities Extras add-on.

Watch the Brazil vs. USA sport free with Fubo



You may as well catch Staff USA Males’s basketball airing on community TV on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that gives entry to network-aired sports activities just like the Tour de France, and virtually each NFL sport subsequent season. Packages embrace the reside feed of sports activities and programming airing on CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Community and extra, so you’ll watch extra than simply the Summer season Olympics- all with no cable subscription.

To look at the 2024 Summer season Olympic Video games with out cable, begin a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You’ll be able to start watching instantly in your TV, telephone, pill or pc. Along with Olympic occasions, you may have entry to NFL soccer, Fubo gives NCAA school sports activities, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and worldwide soccer video games. Fubo’s Professional Tier is priced at $80 per thirty days after your free seven-day trial.

Sports activities followers will need to take into account including on the $7.99 per thirty days Fubo Further package deal, which incorporates MLB Community, NBA TV, NHL Community, Tennis Channel, SEC Community and extra channels. Or improve to the Fubo Elite tier and get all of the Fubo Further channels, plus the power to stream in 4K, for an additional $10 per thirty days.

Prime options of Fubo Professional Tier:

There aren’t any contracts with Fubo — you’ll be able to cancel at any time.

You’ll be able to watch sporting occasions as much as 72 hours after they air reside with Fubo’s lookback characteristic.

The Professional tier consists of over 180 channels, together with NFL Community and Golf Channel.

Fubo consists of all of the channels you may want to observe school and professional sports activities, together with CBS (not accessible by way of Sling TV).

All tiers include 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream in your TV, telephone, and different gadgets.

Watch the Brazil vs. USA sport free on Hulu + Reside TV



You’ll be able to watch Staff USA males’s basketball and extra top-tier sports activities protection, together with NFL Community, with Hulu + Reside TV. The bundle options entry to 90 channels, together with Golf Channel. Limitless DVR storage can be included. Watch the 2024 Summer season Olympic Video games and each NFL sport on each community subsequent season with Hulu + Reside TV, plus unique reside common season NFL video games, standard studio exhibits (together with NFL Complete Entry and the Emmy-nominated present Good Morning Soccer) and much extra.

Hulu + Reside TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per thirty days after a three-day free trial.

Fanatics: Get the latest Staff USA gear and merch

Whereas most of us could not make it to the 2024 Summer season Olympics in particular person, rooting from house is extra enjoyable with the most recent staff merch. Fanatics is our first cease for the most recent drop of Staff USA gear, that includes participant jerseys, Staff USA shirts and jackets, plus iconic items just like the Polo Ralph Lauren Villagewear pullover sweatshirt.

Faucet the button beneath to get your Staff USA gear simply in time to cheer on the house staff.

Olympics 2024: Males’s basketball knockout stage schedule

Lebron James #6, Kevin Durant #7, Anthony Davis #14 of Staff United States look on throughout a Males’s basketball group phase-group C sport between the USA and Puerto Rico on day eight of the Olympic Video games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on August 03, 2024 in Lille, France. Gregory Shamus/Getty Photographs



Beneath is the schedule for the knockout stage of males’s basketball on the 2024 Summer season Olympics in Paris.

All time Jap

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Germany vs. Greece , 5 a.m., E!, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com

, 5 a.m., E!, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com Serbia vs. Australia , 8:30 a.m., USA Community, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com

France vs. Canada , Midday, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Staff USA vs. Brazil, 3:30 p.m., USA Community, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com

Semifinals

Aug. 8 : TBD vs. TBD, 11:30 a.m.; USA Community, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com

Aug. 8: TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m.; USA Community, Universo, Peacock, and NBCOlympics.com

Medal spherical

Aug. 10 : Bronze medal sport, 5 a.m.- 7 a.m. (USA Community, replay at 1 p.m. ET on USA Community)

: Bronze medal sport, 5 a.m.- 7 a.m. (USA Community, replay at 1 p.m. ET on USA Community) Aug 10: Gold medal sport, 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. (USA Community, replay at midnight on USA Community)

Who’s on the Staff USA Basketball roster on the 2024 Paris Olympics?

12 NBA gamers are on the USA males’s basketball roster with a mixed 10 Olympic gold medals between them. Kevin Durant has gained three gold medals, whereas LeBron James is Staff USA’s all-time main scorer (to not point out his two gold medals). Bam Adebayo (2020), Devin Booker (2020), Anthony Davis (2012), Jrue Vacation (2020) and Jayson Tatum (2020) are every gold medal winners as properly.

Staff USA males’s basketball roster:

Bam Adebayo (Miami Warmth)

(Miami Warmth) Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

(Phoenix Suns) Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

(Golden State Warriors) Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

(Los Angeles Lakers) Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)

(Phoenix Suns) Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

(Minnesota Timberwolves) Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

(Philadelphia 76ers) Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

(Indiana Pacers) Jrue Vacation (Boston Celtics)

(Boston Celtics) LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers )

(Los Angeles Lakers Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

(Boston Celtics) Derrick White (Boston Celtics)

When was the final time the U.S. males’s basketball staff gained gold?

Staff USA took dwelling the gold medal on the 2020 Tokyo Summer season Video games after defeating France within the last. It was Staff USA’s fourth consecutive males’s basketball gold medal.