How to watch the USA vs. Zambia Olympic women’s soccer game today: Livestream options, USWNT info, more

Trinity Rodman #5 of United States waves to followers throughout a send-off ceremony following the match towards Costa Rica at Audi Subject on July 16, 2024 in Washington, DC. Jess Rapfogel/USSF/Getty Photos for USSF



The 2024 Summer season Olympic Video games begin on July 26, 2024, however Olympic soccer is already underway. The American girls’s first recreation of the Olympics guarantees to be an epic battle to the end. Hold studying to learn how and when watch the USA vs. Zambia girls’s soccer recreation in the present day.

When are the ladies’s soccer occasions on the 2024 Summer season Olympic Video games?

Girls’s soccer occasions on the 2024 Summer season Olympics start on Thursday, July 25, 2024 and conclude on Saturday, August 10, 2024.

The right way to watch the Paris 2024 Olympics, together with in the present day’s USWNT soccer match

The USA vs. Zambia girls’s soccer recreation shall be performed on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. PT). The sport will broadcast on USA Community and stream on Peacock and the platforms featured beneath.

As soon as the Olympics are in full swing, NBC and Telemundo will broadcast a minimum of 9 hours of protection from 9:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m. ET every day. Some occasions will air on the USA Community, Golf Channel, CNBC and E!.

Peacock will livestream each occasion of the Paris 2024 Olympics, together with the opening and shutting ceremonies and each Olympic basketball recreation.

The right way to watch the Paris 2024 Summer season Olympic Video games with out cable

Whereas many cable packages embrace USA Community and the opposite channels broadcasting the 2024 Summer season Olympics, it is easy to look at the 2024 Summer season Olympics if these channels aren’t included in your cable TV subscription, or if you do not have cable in any respect. Your finest choices for watching are beneath. (Streaming choices would require an web supplier.)

Watch each occasion of the Paris 2024 Olympics on Peacock

Along with main sporting occasions just like the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock provides its subscribers live-streaming entry to NFL video games that air on NBC and sports activities airing on USA Community. The streaming service has a lot extra reside sports activities to supply, together with Massive Ten basketball, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (together with previously PPV-only occasions comparable to WrestleMania). There are 80,000 hours value of recorded content material to look at as effectively, together with hit films and TV sequence comparable to “The Workplace” and “Parks and Recreation.”

A Peacock subscription prices $8 monthly. An annual plan is accessible for $80 per yr (finest worth). You’ll be able to cancel anytime.

Prime options of Peacock:

Peacock’s Olympic protection will embrace “multi-view” choices through which followers can curate their viewing journey, selecting the Olympic occasions they’re most taken with watching.

Peacock will air unique protection of PGA Tour occasions, Olympic trials and Paris Olympics 2024 occasions.

Peacock options loads of present and traditional NBC and Bravo TV exhibits, plus authentic programming such because the award-winning actuality present “The Traitors.”

Stream the 2024 Summer season Olympic Video games on Sling TV



If you do not have cable TV that features NBC, probably the most cost-effective methods to the 2024 Summer season Olympic Video games is thru a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer additionally provides entry to Olympic qualifiers, the 2024 Paris Video games, NFL soccer airing on NBC, Fox and ABC (the place out there) and NFL Community with its Orange + Blue plan. Additionally value noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording area included, excellent for recording all of the season’s prime NFL matchups.

That Orange + Blue plan prices $60 monthly. Sports activities followers might wish to up their protection with the Sports activities Further plan, which prices $11 monthly, and contains Golf Channel amongst others. You’ll be able to be taught extra by tapping the button beneath.

Prime options of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

. There are 46 channels to look at in whole, together with native NBC, Fox and ABC associates (the place out there).

You get entry to most native NFL video games and nationally broadcast video games on the lowest worth.

All subscription tiers embrace 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You’ll be able to add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Community, NFL RedZone, MLB Community, Tennis Channel and extra sports-oriented channels (19 in whole) by way of Sling TV’s Sports activities Extras add-on.

Watch the 2024 Summer season Olympics airing on community TV with Fubo



It’s also possible to catch the 2024 Summer season Olympics airing on community TV on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that gives entry to network-aired sports activities just like the Tour de France, and virtually each NFL recreation subsequent season. Packages embrace the reside feed of sports activities and programming airing on CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Community and extra, so you can watch extra than simply the Summer season Olympics- all with no cable subscription.

To look at the 2024 Summer season Olympic Video games with out cable, begin a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You’ll be able to start watching instantly in your TV, cellphone, pill or laptop. Along with Olympic occasions, you will have entry to NFL soccer, Fubo provides NCAA faculty sports activities, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and worldwide soccer video games. Fubo’s Professional Tier is priced at $80 monthly after your free seven-day trial.

Sports activities followers will wish to take into account including on the $7.99 monthly Fubo Further package deal, which incorporates MLB Community, NBA TV, NHL Community, Tennis Channel, SEC Community and extra channels. Or improve to the Fubo Elite tier and get all of the Fubo Further channels, plus the power to stream in 4K, for an additional $10 monthly.

Prime options of Fubo Professional Tier:

There aren’t any contracts with Fubo — you may cancel at any time.

You’ll be able to watch sporting occasions as much as 72 hours after they air reside with Fubo’s lookback characteristic.

The Professional tier contains over 180 channels, together with NFL Community and Golf Channel.

Fubo contains all of the channels you will want to look at faculty and professional sports activities, together with CBS (not out there by way of Sling TV).

All tiers include 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream in your TV, cellphone, and different gadgets.

Watch the 2024 Summer season Olympics on Hulu + Reside TV



You’ll be able to watch the 2024 Summer season Olympics and extra top-tier sports activities protection, together with NFL Community, with Hulu + Reside TV. The bundle options entry to 90 channels, together with Golf Channel. Limitless DVR storage can also be included. Watch the 2024 Summer season Olympic Video games and each NFL recreation on each community subsequent season with Hulu + Reside TV, plus unique reside common season NFL video games, well-liked studio exhibits (together with NFL Whole Entry and the Emmy-nominated present Good Morning Soccer) and much extra.

Hulu + Reside TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 monthly.

Watch the 2024 Summer season Olympic Video games reside with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon



It’s also possible to watch the 2024 Summer season Olympic Video games airing on community TV with an reasonably priced indoor antenna, which pulls in native over-the-air HDTV channels comparable to CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and extra. Here is the kicker: There is no month-to-month cost.

For anybody dwelling in {a partially} blocked-off space (these close to mountains or first-floor residences), a digital TV antenna might not decide up an excellent sign — or any sign in any respect. However for a lot of houses, a digital TV antenna gives a significantly cheap option to watch sports activities with out paying a cable firm. Indoor TV antennas may also present some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional Mohu Leaf Supreme Professional digital antenna with a 65-mile vary can obtain a whole bunch of HD TV channels, together with ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision, and might filter out mobile and FM indicators. It delivers a high-quality image in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and comes with a 12-foot digital coax cable.

This antenna is at present $56 at Amazon, diminished from $70 with coupon.

2024 Summer season Olympic Video games: USWNT schedule

Croix Bethune #20 of the US stands on the sideline earlier than a recreation between Costa Rica and USWNT at Audi Subject on July 16, 2024 in Washington, DC. Brad Smith/ISI Pictures/USSF/Getty Photos for USSF



Beneath is the ladies’s soccer schedule for the 2024 Summer season Olympic Video games. All video games can be found to stream on Peacock, whereas choose video games will air reside on USA Community.

2024 Summer season Olympics: Girls’s soccer group stage schedule

All instances Japanese

Group A

Thursday, July 25

Canada vs. New Zealand, 11 a.m.

France vs. Colombia, 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 28

New Zealand vs. Colombia, 11 a.m.

Canada vs. France, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31

France vs. New Zealand, 3 p.m.

Canada vs. Colombia, 3 p.m.

Group B

Thursday, July 25

Sunday, July 28

Wednesday, July 31

Australia vs. U.S., 1 p.m.

Zambia vs. Germany, 1 p.m.

Group C

Thursday, July 25

Sunday, July 28

Brazil vs. Japan, 11 a.m.

Nigeria vs. Spain, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, July 31

Brazil vs. Spain, 11 a.m.

Nigeria vs. Japan, 11 a.m.

Olympics 2024: Girls’s soccer knockout stage schedule

All instances Japanese

Quarterfinals

Saturday, August 3

Match 20: Group B winner vs. Group C runner-up, 9 a.m.

Match 21: Group C winner vs. Group A/B third-place finisher, 11 a.m.

Match 22: Group A runner-up vs. Group B runner-up, 1 p.m.

Match 19: Group A winner vs. Group B/C third-place finisher, 3 p.m.

Semifinals

Thursday, August 6

Match 24: Match 20 winner vs. Match 22 winner, midday

Match 23: Match 19 winner vs. Match 21 winner, 3 p.m.

Medal spherical

Friday, August 9

Saturday, August 10

How does girls’s soccer on the 2024 Summer season Olympics work?

12 groups will compete in girls’s soccer on the 2024 Summer season Olympics in Paris. These groups are damaged up into three teams of 4 groups.

Group A: France, Colombia, Canada, New Zealand

Group B: United States, Zambia, Germany, Australia

Group C: Spain, Japan, Nigeria, Brazil

Who’s taking part in for the USWNT?

Emma Hayes, who beforehand coached Chelsea, takes over on the new supervisor of the USWNT. The group consists of 18 present gamers, eight of whom have been part of the 2020 Olympic Crew.

Goalkeepers (2): Casey Murphy, Alyssa Naeher

Defenders (6):Tierna Davidson, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Casey Krueger, Jenna Nighswonger, Emily Sonnett

Midfielders (4): Korbin Albert, Sam Coffey, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle

Forwards (6): Crystal Dunn, Trinity Rodman, Jaedyn Shaw, Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson, Lynn Williams

Alternates (4): Croix Bethune, Jane Campbell, Hal Hershfelt, Emily Sams