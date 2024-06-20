How to Watch the UEFA Euro Championship 2024 Online Without Cable

If you are going to buy an independently reviewed services or products via a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter could obtain an affiliate fee.

With the UEFA Euro Championship 2024 in full swing, the soccer event kicked off and runs via Sunday, July 14. Greater than 20 nationwide groups all through Europe — together with Denmark, England, Spain, Italy, Slovenia and Serbia — compete on the pitch to win the Henri Delaunay Trophy on the very finish of play.

The soccer occasion takes place in varied cities throughout Germany, similar to Dortmund, Frankfurt, Munich and others, with the ultimate match taking place at Olympiastadion in Berlin.

At a Look: Watch UEFA Euro Championship 2024 On-line

Maintain studying beneath for extra particulars on how you can watch the UEFA Euro Championship, together with the schedule, sport dates and with and with out cable.

How one can Watch UEFA Euro Championship 2024 With out Cable

Because the UEFA Euro Championship broadcasts throughout Fox, Fox Sports activities 1 and Fox Sports activities 2, it’s additionally streamable on web-based streaming cable providers, a few of which even supply free trials.

DirecTV Watch the entire UEFA Euro Championship on DirecTV Stream. The entire cable various’s packages supply Fox, FS1 and FS2, whereas it additionally consists of greater than 90 channels — similar to AMC, Bravo, CNBC, Disney Channel and others. Take a look at all channels obtainable from DirecTV Stream right here. As well as, the streamer has a free five-day trial obtainable. You’ll be able to both cancel or maintain the service after the free trial is over, with costs beginning as little as $69.99 for the Leisure package deal. Different plans supply over 125-185 channels, with costs starting from $74.99 to $149.99 monthly for the primary 24 months of service ($84.99 to $159.99 monthly afterward).

Fubo Watch Fox, FS1 and FS2 for the entire UEFA Euro Championship, together with greater than 180 different information, leisure and sports activities channels with a subscription to Fubo, which begins at $79.99 monthly. Different plans embrace the Elite package deal (250 channels for $89.99 month-to-month) and the Premiere tier that comes with 258 channels, Paramount+ with Showtime and 4K high quality for $99.99 month-to-month. The web TV streaming service affords a seven-day trial for brand new subscribers.

Hulu You’ll be able to watch the entire UEFA Euro Championship on Fox, FS1 and FS2 with a subscription to Hulu + Reside TV. The streaming service has entry to greater than 90 stay channels — like BET, CNN, ESPN, Meals Community and others — beginning at $76.99 monthly. It comes with Hulu’s total streaming library, in addition to Disney+ and ESPN+. Along with stay TV, Hulu + Reside TV lets subscribers watch originals from Hulu, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilms, The Muppets Studio and Pixar Animation, in addition to ESPN+ for authentic sports activities programming and stay sports activities from Formulation 1, NFL, MLB, WNBA and different sports activities leagues. Proper now, Hulu + Reside TV affords a three-day free trial to check out the service earlier than you commit for the month.

Sling Sling may be a superb match to observe many of the UEFA Euro Championship with Sling Blue, which incorporates Fox and FS1, you’ll be able to start watching beginning at $20 in your first month ($45 monthly afterward). Nonetheless, the streaming service doesn’t embrace FS2. Sling Blue additionally has ABC, NBC, Bravo, Discovery Channel, MSNBC, Nationwide Geographic and different channels.

How one can Watch UEFA Euro Championship 2024 With Cable

This 12 months, the UEFA Euro Championship broadcasts on Fox, Fox Sports activities 1 and Fox Sports activities 2. You’ll be able to watch via your cable TV supplier, on FoxSports.com, or with the Fox Sports activities cellular app together with your cable TV account login — together with streaming and conventional providers similar to DIRECTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Reside TV, Sling, Verizon, Xfinity and others.

How one can Watch UEFA Euro Championship 2024: Schedule, Key Dates

There are a number of vital dates to comply with the entire soccer motion through the UEFA Euro Championship. The event begins with group play till the ultimate.

Now to Wednesday, June 26 — Group stage

Saturday, June 29 to Tuesday, July 2 — Spherical of 16

Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6 — Quarterfinals

Tuesday, July 9 and Wednesday, July 10 — Semifinals

Sunday, July 14 — Remaining

Take a look at a whole schedule for the whole occasion right here.