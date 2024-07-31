How to watch the U.S. vs. South Sudan men’s OIympic basketball game tonight: Livestream options, Team USA info, more

Lebron James #6 of Workforce United States dunks the ball towards Workforce Serbia throughout the first half of the Males’s Group Section – Group C sport between Serbia and the USA on day two of the Olympic Video games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on July 28, 2024 in Lille, France. Gregory Shamus/Getty Pictures



Workforce USA males’s basketball is on the hunt to deliver residence a gold medal. With a stacked roster that features superstars like LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Anthony Edwards, Jayson Tatum and extra, Workforce USA males’s basketball goes to be robust to beat.

One win into the Paris Summer season Olympics, LeBron and Co. are that a lot nearer to gold. In the present day they play South Sudan. Maintain studying to learn how and when to observe the USA vs. South Sudan males’s basketball sport on the 2024 Summer season Olympic Video games in Paris.

When does the Workforce USA males’s basketball crew play subsequent?

The Workforce USA vs. South Sudan Olympic basketball sport shall be performed on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. P.T.) The sport will air on USA Community, and stream on Peacock and the platforms featured beneath.

The way to watch the U.S. vs. South Sudan basketball sport with out cable

Whereas many cable packages embody USA Community and the opposite channels broadcasting the 2024 Summer season Olympics, it is easy to observe the Olympic basketball if these channels aren’t included in your cable TV subscription, or if you do not have cable in any respect. Your finest choices for watching are beneath. (Streaming choices would require an web supplier.)

Watch each occasion of the Paris 2024 Olympics on Peacock

Along with main sporting occasions just like the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock provides its subscribers live-streaming entry to NFL video games that air on NBC and sports activities airing on USA Community. The streaming service has lots extra dwell sports activities to supply, together with Large Ten basketball, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (together with previously PPV-only occasions comparable to WrestleMania). There are 80,000 hours price of recorded content material to observe as effectively, together with hit motion pictures and TV sequence comparable to “The Workplace” and “Parks and Recreation.”

A Peacock subscription prices $8 per 30 days. An annual plan is out there for $80 per 12 months (finest worth). You’ll be able to cancel anytime.

Prime options of Peacock:

Peacock’s Olympic protection will embody “multi-view” choices through which followers can curate their viewing journey, selecting the Olympic occasions they’re most fascinated by watching.

Peacock will air unique protection of PGA Tour occasions, Olympic trials and Paris Olympics 2024 occasions.

Peacock options loads of present and basic NBC and Bravo TV reveals, plus unique programming such because the award-winning actuality present “The Traitors.”

Stream the USA vs. South Sudan sport on Sling TV for half value



If you do not have cable TV that features NBC, one of the vital cost-effective methods to the Workforce USA males’s basketball, and all the most important sporting occasions taking place this summer season, is thru a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer additionally provides entry to Olympic qualifiers, the 2024 Paris Video games, NFL soccer airing on NBC, Fox and ABC (the place accessible) and NFL Community with its Orange + Blue plan.

That Orange + Blue plan usually prices $60 per 30 days, however the streamer is at present providing a half-off promotion to your first month, so you may pay simply $30. For the least costly Olympic-watching choice, the Blue plan contains the channels NBC, USA and E!, beginning at $45 per 30 days ($22.50 to your first month).

Sports activities followers might need to up their protection with the Sports activities Further plan, which prices $11 per 30 days, and contains Golf Channel amongst others. You’ll be able to be taught extra by tapping the button beneath.

Prime options of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our best choice for streaming main sporting occasions like NASCAR .

. There are 46 channels to observe in complete, together with native NBC, Fox and ABC associates (the place accessible).

You get entry to most native NFL video games and nationally broadcast video games on the lowest value.

All subscription tiers embody 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You’ll be able to add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Community, NFL RedZone, MLB Community, Tennis Channel and extra sports-oriented channels (19 in complete) by way of Sling TV’s Sports activities Extras add-on.

Watch the USA vs. South Sudan sport free with Fubo



You can even catch Workforce USA Males’s basketball airing on community TV on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that provides entry to network-aired sports activities just like the Tour de France, and virtually each NFL sport subsequent season. Packages embody the dwell feed of sports activities and programming airing on CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Community and extra, so you can watch extra than simply the Summer season Olympics- all with out a cable subscription.

To observe the 2024 Summer season Olympic Video games with out cable, begin a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You’ll be able to start watching instantly in your TV, telephone, pill or pc. Along with Olympic occasions, you may have entry to NFL soccer, Fubo provides NCAA school sports activities, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and worldwide soccer video games. Fubo’s Professional Tier is priced at $80 per 30 days after your free seven-day trial.

Sports activities followers will need to think about including on the $7.99 per 30 days Fubo Further package deal, which incorporates MLB Community, NBA TV, NHL Community, Tennis Channel, SEC Community and extra channels. Or improve to the Fubo Elite tier and get all of the Fubo Further channels, plus the power to stream in 4K, for an additional $10 per 30 days.

Prime options of Fubo Professional Tier:

There are not any contracts with Fubo — you may cancel at any time.

You’ll be able to watch sporting occasions as much as 72 hours after they air dwell with Fubo’s lookback function.

The Professional tier contains over 180 channels, together with NFL Community and Golf Channel.

Fubo contains all of the channels you may want to observe school and professional sports activities, together with CBS (not accessible by Sling TV).

All tiers include 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream in your TV, telephone, and different gadgets.

Watch the USA vs. South Sudan sport free on Hulu + Dwell TV



You’ll be able to watch Workforce USA males’s basketball and extra top-tier sports activities protection, together with NFL Community, with Hulu + Dwell TV. The bundle options entry to 90 channels, together with Golf Channel. Limitless DVR storage can be included. Watch the 2024 Summer season Olympic Video games and each NFL sport on each community subsequent season with Hulu + Dwell TV, plus unique dwell common season NFL video games, widespread studio reveals (together with NFL Whole Entry and the Emmy-nominated present Good Morning Soccer) and much extra.

Hulu + Dwell TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per 30 days after a three-day free trial.

Fanatics: Get the latest Workforce USA gear and merch

Whereas most of us could not make it to the 2024 Summer season Olympics in individual, rooting from house is extra enjoyable with the most recent crew merch. Fanatics is our first cease for the most recent drop of Workforce USA gear, that includes participant jerseys, Workforce USA shirts and jackets, plus iconic items just like the Polo Ralph Lauren Villagewear pullover sweatshirt.

Faucet the button beneath to get your Workforce USA gear simply in time to cheer on the house crew.

Olympics 2024: Workforce USA males’s basketball full schedule

Stephen Curry #4 of Workforce USA seems to be on throughout the Males’s Group Section – Group C match between Serbia and USA on Day 2 of the Olympic Video games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on July 28, 2024 in Lille, France. Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Pictures



Males’s basketball ideas off on July 27, sooner or later after the opening ceremony in Paris. 12 nations will compete within the preliminary group stage.

Workforce USA will play in Group C, which incorporates Serbia, South Sudan and the winner of the Puerto Rico Qualifying Event. The ultimate stage, which is single-elimination, will function eight groups to find out the gold, silver and bronze medals. The ultimate stage will include the highest two finishers in every group, and the 2 finest third-place groups.

Under is the schedule for the Workforce USA males’s basketball Group Stage on the Paris Summer season Video games.

All occasions Jap

Group Stage (Group C)

July 28: Workforce USA 110 vs. Serbia 84

July 31: Workforce USA vs. South Sudan, 9 p.m. (USA Community)

August 3: Workforce USA vs. W OQT PUR, 11: 15 a.m. (NBC)

August 6

Males’s quarterfinals (4 video games), 5 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (E! and USA Community)

August 8

Males’s semifinals (2 video games), 11:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. (USA Community)

August 10

Bronze medal sport, 5 a.m.- 7 a.m. (USA Community, replay at 1 p.m. ET on USA Community)

Gold medal sport, 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. (USA Community, replay at midnight on USA Community)

How will you watch the USA males’s Olympic basketball video games: TV and Streaming

The group stage of males’s basketball on the 2024 Paris Olympic Video games is scheduled for Saturday, July 27 and can conclude on Sunday, August 4. The primary Workforce USA sport shall be performed on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

The knockout part begins on Tuesday, August 6. The gold medal sport for males is scheduled to be performed on Saturday, August 10.

Workforce USA’s males’s basketball video games will air on NBC, USA Community and the E! Channel, and all Olympic occasions will stream on Peacock.

Who’s on the Workforce USA Basketball roster on the 2024 Paris Olympics?

12 NBA gamers are on the USA males’s basketball roster with a mixed 10 Olympic gold medals between them. Kevin Durant has gained three gold medals, whereas LeBron James is Workforce USA’s all-time main scorer (to not point out his two gold medals). Bam Adebayo (2020), Devin Booker (2020), Anthony Davis (2012), Jrue Vacation (2020) and Jayson Tatum (2020) are every gold medal winners as effectively.

Workforce USA males’s basketball roster:

Bam Adebayo (Miami Warmth)

(Miami Warmth) Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

(Phoenix Suns) Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

(Golden State Warriors) Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

(Los Angeles Lakers) Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)

(Phoenix Suns) Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

(Minnesota Timberwolves) Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

(Philadelphia 76ers) Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

(Indiana Pacers) Jrue Vacation (Boston Celtics)

(Boston Celtics) LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers )

(Los Angeles Lakers Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

(Boston Celtics) Derrick White (Boston Celtics)

When was the final time the U.S. males’s basketball crew gained gold?

Workforce USA took residence the gold medal on the 2020 Tokyo Summer season Video games after defeating France within the ultimate. It was Workforce USA’s fourth consecutive males’s basketball gold medal.