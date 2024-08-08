How to watch the U.S. vs. Serbia men’s Olympic basketball game today: Livestream options, Team USA info, more

LeBron James #6 of Workforce USA appears on in the course of the Males’s Quarterfinal match between Workforce Brazil and Workforce USA on day eleven of the Olympic Video games Paris 2024 at Bercy Enviornment on August 6, 2024 in Paris, France. Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Photos



The Olympic males’s basketball semifinals are on. The U.S. vs. Serbia recreation will probably be performed right now, with Workforce USA’s large males Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid and Bam Adebayo hoping to decelerate Denver Nuggets famous person Nikola Jokic, who’s enjoying for Serbia on the 2024 Summer time Olympic Video games.

Preserve studying to search out out when and find out how to watch the U.S. vs. Serbia males’s Olympic basketball recreation right now.

How and when to observe the U.S. vs. Serbia males’s Olympic basketball recreation

The U.S. vs. Serbia males’s Olympic basketball recreation will probably be performed on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET (midday PT) The sport will air on USA Community, and stream on Peacock and the platforms featured under.

The right way to watch the U.S. vs. Serbia males’s Olympic basketball recreation with out cable

In case your cable firm would not carry USA Community and the channels carrying the 2024 Summer time Olympics, or you do not have a cable subscription, it is easy to observe the Olympic basketball if these channels aren’t included in your cable TV subscription, or if you do not have cable in any respect. Your greatest choices for watching are under. (Streaming choices would require an web supplier.)

Watch each occasion of the Paris 2024 Olympics on Peacock

Along with main sporting occasions just like the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock provides its subscribers live-streaming entry to NFL video games that air on NBC and sports activities airing on USA Community. The streaming service has loads extra reside sports activities to supply, together with Huge Ten basketball, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (together with previously PPV-only occasions equivalent to WrestleMania). There are 80,000 hours price of recorded content material to observe as properly, together with hit motion pictures and TV sequence equivalent to “The Workplace” and “Parks and Recreation.”

A Peacock subscription prices $8 monthly. An annual plan is obtainable for $80 per 12 months (greatest worth). You may cancel anytime.

Prime options of Peacock:

Peacock’s Olympic protection will embody “multi-view” choices by which followers can curate their viewing journey, selecting the Olympic occasions they’re most interested by watching.

Peacock will air unique protection of PGA Tour occasions, Olympic trials and Paris Olympics 2024 occasions.

Peacock options loads of present and basic NBC and Bravo TV exhibits, plus authentic programming such because the award-winning actuality present “The Traitors.”

Stream the U.S. vs. Serbia males’s Olympic basketball recreation on Sling TV for half worth



For streaming the Paris Olympics — and for streaming all of the must-watch faculty soccer and NFL video games to comply with this fall — we like Sling TV. The cable TV alternative choice is at the moment providing half off each pricing tier (provides could differ).

You may get your first month of Sling Blue tier for $22.50 (recurrently $45), which incorporates your native NBC station. You additionally get entry to E! and USA Community (together with 400 hours of Olympics programming on USA in 4K decision). We recommend leveling up your protection to the Sling Orange + Blue tier, which incorporates your native community associates plus ESPN, TNT, TBS and different fashionable cable channels, all for $30 in your first month of service (recurrently $60). A Sports activities Further add-on is obtainable ($15 monthly) with 19 sports-centric channels, together with Golf Channel, Huge Ten Community, NFL RedZone, MLB Community and Tennis Channel.

The streamer has a brand new pay as you go providing for soccer season known as Sling TV Season Go. You may get 4 months of the Orange + Blue tier, plus the Sports activities Further add-on, for $219. That is a financial savings of $81 over the same old worth.

Prime options of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our best choice for streaming main sporting occasions like NASCAR .

. There are 46 channels to observe in complete, together with native NBC, Fox and ABC associates (the place obtainable).

You get entry to most native NFL video games and nationally broadcast video games on the lowest worth.

All subscription tiers embody 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You may add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Community, NFL RedZone, MLB Community, Tennis Channel and extra sports-oriented channels (19 in complete) through Sling TV’s Sports activities Extras add-on.

Watch the U.S. vs. Serbia males’s Olympic basketball recreation free with Fubo



You too can catch Workforce USA Males’s basketball airing on community TV on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that provides entry to network-aired sports activities just like the Tour de France, and nearly each NFL recreation subsequent season. Packages embody the reside feed of sports activities and programming airing on CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Community and extra, so you can watch extra than simply the Summer time Olympics- all with no cable subscription.

To look at the 2024 Summer time Olympic Video games with out cable, begin a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You may start watching instantly in your TV, telephone, pill or pc. Along with Olympic occasions, you may have entry to NFL soccer, Fubo provides NCAA faculty sports activities, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and worldwide soccer video games. Fubo’s Professional Tier is priced at $80 monthly after your free seven-day trial.

Sports activities followers will wish to take into account including on the $7.99 monthly Fubo Further bundle, which incorporates MLB Community, NBA TV, NHL Community, Tennis Channel, SEC Community and extra channels. Or improve to the Fubo Elite tier and get all of the Fubo Further channels, plus the flexibility to stream in 4K, for an additional $10 monthly.

Prime options of Fubo Professional Tier:

There aren’t any contracts with Fubo — you’ll be able to cancel at any time.

You may watch sporting occasions as much as 72 hours after they air reside with Fubo’s lookback characteristic.

The Professional tier contains over 180 channels, together with NFL Community and Golf Channel.

Fubo contains all of the channels you may want to observe faculty and professional sports activities, together with CBS (not obtainable by Sling TV).

All tiers include 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream in your TV, telephone, and different gadgets.

Watch the U.S. vs. Serbia males’s Olympic basketball recreation free on Hulu + Stay TV



You may watch Workforce USA males’s basketball and extra top-tier sports activities protection, together with NFL Community, with Hulu + Stay TV. The bundle options entry to 90 channels, together with Golf Channel. Limitless DVR storage can be included. Watch the 2024 Summer time Olympic Video games and each NFL recreation on each community subsequent season with Hulu + Stay TV, plus unique reside common season NFL video games, fashionable studio exhibits (together with NFL Complete Entry and the Emmy-nominated present Good Morning Soccer) and plenty extra.

Hulu + Stay TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 monthly after a three-day free trial.

Olympics 2024: Males’s basketball knockout stage schedule

Nikola Jokic #15 of Workforce Serbia dribbles the ball throughout a Males’s basketball group phase-group C recreation between Serbia and South Sudan on day eight of the Olympic Video games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on August 03, 2024 in Lille, France. Gregory Shamus/Getty Photos



Beneath is the schedule for the knockout stage of males’s basketball on the 2024 Summer time Olympics in Paris.

All time Jap

Semifinals

Aug. 8 : France vs. Germany, 11:30 a.m., USA Community, Peacock

Aug. 8: U.S. vs. Serbia 3 p.m., USA Community, Peacock

Medal spherical

Aug. 10 : Bronze medal recreation, 5 a.m.- 7 a.m. (USA Community, replay at 1 p.m. ET on USA Community)

: Bronze medal recreation, 5 a.m.- 7 a.m. (USA Community, replay at 1 p.m. ET on USA Community) Aug 10: Gold medal recreation, 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. (USA Community, replay at midnight on USA Community)

Who’s on the Workforce USA Basketball roster on the 2024 Paris Olympics?

12 NBA gamers are on the USA males’s basketball roster with a mixed 10 Olympic gold medals between them. Kevin Durant has gained three gold medals, whereas LeBron James is Workforce USA’s all-time main scorer (to not point out his two gold medals). Bam Adebayo (2020), Devin Booker (2020), Anthony Davis (2012), Jrue Vacation (2020) and Jayson Tatum (2020) are every gold medal winners as properly.

Workforce USA males’s basketball roster:

Bam Adebayo (Miami Warmth)

(Miami Warmth) Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

(Phoenix Suns) Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

(Golden State Warriors) Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

(Los Angeles Lakers) Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)

(Phoenix Suns) Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

(Minnesota Timberwolves) Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

(Philadelphia 76ers) Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

(Indiana Pacers) Jrue Vacation (Boston Celtics)

(Boston Celtics) LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers )

(Los Angeles Lakers Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

(Boston Celtics) Derrick White (Boston Celtics)

When was the final time the U.S. males’s basketball workforce gained gold?

Workforce USA took dwelling the gold medal on the 2020 Tokyo Summer time Video games after defeating France within the closing. It was Workforce USA’s fourth consecutive males’s basketball gold medal.