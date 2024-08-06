How to watch the U.S. vs. Germany women’s Olympic soccer game today: Livestream options, Team USA info, more

Trinity Rodman of United celebrates after scoring her workforce’s first purpose States through the Girls’s Quarterfinal match between United States and Japan through the Olympic Video games Paris 2024 at Parc des Princes on August 3, 2024 in Paris, France. Daniela Porcelli/ISI Images/Getty Photographs



The U.S. Girls’s Nationwide Workforce (USWNT) faces Germany immediately, with the winner of immediately’s match incomes a spot within the gold medal sport on the 2024 Summer time Olympic Video games. Younger stars like Trinity Rodman and Mallory Swanson have energized the roster and hope to carry house one other gold. Hold studying under to learn how and when to immediately’s U.S. vs. Germany sport on the Summer time Olympics in Paris.

The way to watch the U.S. vs. Germany ladies’s Olympic soccer sport

The Workforce USA vs. Germany ladies’s Olympic soccer sport will probably be performed on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 at midday ET (9 a.m. PT). The sport will air on the USA Community, and stream on Peacock and the platforms featured under.

The place can I watch the U.S. vs. Germany ladies’s Olympic soccer sport with out cable?

Whereas many cable packages embody USA Community and the opposite channels broadcasting the 2024 Summer time Olympics, it is easy to look at the 2024 Summer time Olympics if these channels aren’t included in your cable TV subscription, or if you do not have cable in any respect. Your finest choices for watching are under. (Streaming choices would require an web supplier.)

2024 Summer time Olympic Video games: USWNT full schedule

Crystal Dunn #7 of the US throughout warmups previous to taking part in Japan through the Girls’s Quarterfinal match through the Olympic Video games Paris 2024 at Parc des Princes on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. Brad Smith/ISI/Getty Photographs



Under is the USWNT Olympic soccer schedule for the knockout stage of the 2024 Summer time Olympic Video games. All video games can be found to stream on Peacock, whereas choose video games will air dwell on USA Community.

Olympics 2024: Girls’s soccer knockout stage schedule

All occasions Japanese

Semifinals

Tuesday, August 6

Match 24: US vs. Germany, midday

Match 23: Brazil vs. Spain, 3 p.m.

Medal spherical

Friday, August 9

Saturday, August 10

The way to watch ladies’s soccer on the 2024 Summer time Olympic Video games

To observe different ladies’s soccer video games on the Paris Summer time Olympic Video games will probably be performed immediately via August 10, 2024 — when one proud nation will carry house a gold medal. All ladies’s soccer video games on the Summer time Olympic Video games will air on USA Community and stream on Peacock.

To observe different Olympic occasions, NBC and Telemundo will broadcast a minimum of 9 hours of protection from 9:00 a.m. to six:00 p.m. ET every day. Some occasions will air on the USA Community, Golf Channel, CNBC and E!.

How does ladies’s soccer on the 2024 Summer time Olympics work?

12 groups will compete in ladies’s soccer on the 2024 Summer time Olympics in Paris. These groups are damaged up into three teams of 4 groups.

Group A: France, Colombia, Canada, New Zealand

Group B: United States, Zambia, Germany, Australia

Group C: Spain, Japan, Nigeria, Brazil

Who’s taking part in for the USWNT?

Emma Hayes, who beforehand coached Chelsea, takes over on the new supervisor of the USWNT. The workforce consists of 18 present gamers, eight of whom had been part of the 2020 Olympic Workforce.

Goalkeepers (2): Casey Murphy, Alyssa Naeher

Defenders (6):Tierna Davidson, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Casey Krueger, Jenna Nighswonger, Emily Sonnett

Midfielders (4): Korbin Albert, Sam Coffey, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle

Forwards (6): Crystal Dunn, Trinity Rodman, Jaedyn Shaw, Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson, Lynn Williams

Alternates (4): Croix Bethune, Jane Campbell, Hal Hershfelt, Emily Sams