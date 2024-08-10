How to watch the U.S. vs. Australia women’s OIympic basketball semifinals game today: Livestream options, more

Sabrina Ionescu of USA controls the ball whereas girls´s quarterfinal match between Nigeria and USA on day twelve of the Olympic Video games Paris 2024 at Bercy Area on August 07, 2024 in Paris, France. Marvin Ibo Guengoer – GES Sportfoto/Getty Photos



The U.S. girls’s Olympic basketball crew is headed to the semifinals of the 2024 Summer time Olympic Video games after battling to a 88-74 quarterfinals victory over Nigeria. Staff USA girls’s basketball video games have been one of many largest attracts of the Summer time Olympic Video games in Paris, with sports activities superstars like LeBron James, Devin Booker and Katie Ledecky sitting courtside. You possibly can be a part of them by watching the U.S. vs. Australia girls’s Olympic basketball semifinals sport from residence.

Hold studying to learn the way and when to observe the U.S. vs. Australia girls’s Olympic basketball sport as we speak.

How and when to observe the U.S. vs. Australia girls’s OIympic basketball semifinals sport

The U.S. vs. Australia girls’s OIympic basketball semifinals sport can be performed on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. ET (8:30 a.m. PT). The sport will air on USA Community, and stream on Peacock and the platforms featured beneath.

How you can watch the U.S. vs. Australia girls’s OIympic basketball semifinals sport with out cable

Whereas many cable packages embrace USA Community and the opposite channels broadcasting the 2024 Summer time Olympics, it is easy to observe the Olympic basketball if these channels aren’t included in your cable TV subscription, or if you do not have cable in any respect. Your greatest choices for watching are beneath. (Streaming choices would require an web supplier.)

Watch each occasion of the Paris 2024 Olympics on Peacock

Along with major sporting events like the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock offers its subscribers live-streaming access to NFL games that air on NBC and sports airing on USA Network.

A Peacock subscription costs $8 per month. An annual plan is available for $80 per year. You can cancel anytime.

Watch the U.S. vs. Australia girls’s OIympic basketball semifinals sport on Sling TV for half value



If you don't have cable TV that includes USA Network, one of the most cost-effective ways to watch the Olympics is through a subscription to Sling TV.

That Orange + Blue plan usually costs $60 per month, but the streamer currently offers a half-off promotion for your first month, so you'll pay just $30. For the least expensive Olympic-watching option, the Blue plan includes the channels NBC, USA and E!, starting at $45 per month ($22.50 for your first month).

The streamer has a brand new pay as you go providing for soccer season known as Sling TV Season Move. You will get 4 months of the Orange + Blue tier, plus the Sports activities Further add-on, for $219. That is a financial savings of $81 over the same old value.

Watch the U.S. vs. Australia girls’s OIympic basketball semifinals sport free with Fubo



You can also catch Team USA women's basketball airing on network TV on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to network-aired sports. Packages include the live feed of sports and programming airing on CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and more.

To watch the 2024 Summer Olympic Games without cable, start a seven-day free trial of Fubo. Fubo's Pro Tier is priced at $80 per month after your free seven-day trial.

Sports activities followers will need to contemplate including on the $7.99 per thirty days Fubo Further package deal, which incorporates MLB Community, NBA TV, NHL Community, Tennis Channel, SEC Community and extra channels. Or improve to the Fubo Elite tier and get all of the Fubo Further channels, plus the power to stream in 4K, for an additional $10 per thirty days.

Watch the U.S. vs. Australia girls’s OIympic basketball semifinals sport on Hulu + Dwell TV



You can watch Team USA women's basketball with Hulu + Live TV. The bundle features access to 90 channels, including Golf Channel.

Hulu + Live TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per month after a three-day trial.

Olympics 2024: When does Staff USA play?

Jackie Younger #13 and Kelsey Plum #5 of Staff United States have a good time after Younger’s buzzer beating three level basket to finish the third quarter throughout a Ladies’s basketball Group Section – Group C sport between the USA and Germany. Gregory Shamus/Getty Photos



Under is the schedule and outcomes for Staff USA girls’s basketball on the 2024 Summer time Olympics in Paris.

All instances Japanese

2024 Olympics Group Stage (Lille)

2024 Olympics Knockout Stage (Paris)

Quarterfinals, Aug. 7: Staff USA 88 vs. Nigeria 74

Semifinals, Aug. 9: U.S. vs, Australia, 11:30 a.m. — USA Community

Gold medal sport, Aug. 11: TBD vs. TBD, TBD — USA Community

How you can watch Staff USA girls’s basketball on the 2024 Summer time Olympic Video games in Paris

Ladies’s basketball on the Paris Summer time Olympics will broadcast on USA Community. NBC and Telemundo will broadcast not less than 9 hours of protection from 9 a.m. to six p.m. ET every day. Different occasions will air on the USA Community, Golf Channel, CNBC and E!.

Peacock will livestream each occasion of the Paris 2024 Olympics, together with the opening and shutting ceremonies and each Olympic basketball sport.

Who’s on the Staff USA girls’s basketball roster in 2024?

12 WNBA gamers make up the roster for Staff USA’s girls’s basketball crew.

When is the Staff USA girls’s basketball gold medal sport?

The gold medal sport for girls’s basketball is scheduled to be performed on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

Who received the gold medal in girls’s basketball on the final Olympics?

Staff USA took residence the gold medal on the Tokyo Summer time Video games after defeating occasion hosts Japan within the remaining. It was Staff USA’s seventh consecutive girls’s basketball gold medal.