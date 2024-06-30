How to watch the Tour de France today: Livestream options, more

Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale Staff riders pictured in motion throughout preparations forward of the 2024 Tour de France biking race, Thursday 27 June 2024, in Florence, Italy. DAVID PINTENS/BELGA MAG/AFP by way of Getty Photos



The world’s greatest cyclists have convened in Europe for the 2024 Tour de France. You will must get up shiny and early to catch all of the motion, however it’s effectively price it to catch cyclists tackle the multi-stage males’s bicycle race occurring (largely) in France.

Maintain studying to learn the way and when to observe the 2024 Tour de France, even when you do not have cable.

2024 Tour de France: Dates and particulars

Competitors for the 2024 Tour de France is scheduled from June 29, 2024 – July 21, 2024. Each stage of the Tour de France will broadcast on Peacock, with Stage 8 (July 6) and Stage 14 (July 13) additionally airing stay on NBC.

How you can watch the 2024 Tour de France with out cable

The best and most cost-effective approach to watch each stage of the Tour de France is with a subscription to Peacock. To catch the 2 levels of the Tour additionally airing on NBC, you may subscribe to one of many platforms featured under. (Streaming choices would require an web supplier.)

The Tour de France on Peacock

Along with main sporting occasions just like the Tour de France and the 2024 Summer season Olympic Video games, Peacock affords its subscribers live-streaming entry to NFL video games that air on NBC and sports activities airing on USA Community. The streaming service has lots extra stay sports activities to supply, together with Large Ten basketball, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (together with previously PPV-only occasions equivalent to WrestleMania). There are 80,000 hours price of recorded content material to observe as effectively, together with hit motion pictures and TV collection equivalent to “The Workplace” and “Parks and Recreation.”

A Peacock subscription prices $6 per thirty days. An annual plan is on the market for $60 per 12 months. You possibly can cancel anytime.

Prime options of Peacock:

Peacock will air unique protection of PGA Tour occasions, Olympic trials and Paris Olympics 2024 occasions.

Peacock options loads of present and basic NBC and Bravo TV exhibits, plus authentic programming such because the award-winning actuality present “The Traitors.”

Stream network-aired levels of the Tour de France on Sling TV



If you do not have cable TV that features NBC, one of the cost-effective methods to the Tour de France on community TV is thru a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer additionally affords entry to Olympic qualifiers, the 2024 Paris Video games, NFL soccer airing on NBC, Fox and ABC (the place out there) and NFL Community with its Orange + Blue plan. Additionally price noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording area included, good for recording all of the season’s prime NFL matchups.

That Orange + Blue plan usually prices $60 per thirty days, however the streamer is presently providing a 50% off promotion in your first month, so you will pay simply $30. Sports activities followers might need to up their protection with the Sports activities Additional plan, which prices $11 per thirty days, and contains Golf Channel amongst others. You possibly can be taught extra by tapping the button under.

Prime options of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our best choice for all network-aired Olympic occasions .

. There are 46 channels to observe in complete, together with native NBC, Fox and ABC associates (the place out there).

You get entry to most native NFL video games and nationally broadcast video games on the lowest value.

All subscription tiers embrace 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You possibly can add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Community, NFL RedZone, MLB Community, Tennis Channel and extra sports-oriented channels (19 in complete) by way of Sling TV’s Sports activities Extras add-on.

Watch the Tour de France on community TV without spending a dime with Fubo



You can even catch the 2024 Tour de France on community TV on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that provides entry to network-aired sports activities just like the Tour de France and virtually each NFL sport subsequent season. Packages embrace the stay feed of sports activities and programming airing on CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Community and extra, so you can watch extra than simply this weekend’s event — all and not using a cable subscription.

To look at the 2024 Tour de France with out cable, begin a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You possibly can start watching instantly in your TV, telephone, pill or pc. Along with Olympic qualifying observe and discipline occasions, you will have entry to NFL soccer, Fubo affords NCAA faculty sports activities, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and worldwide soccer video games. Fubo’s Professional Tier is priced at $80 per thirty days after your free seven-day trial.

Sports activities followers will need to contemplate including on the $7.99 per thirty days Fubo Additional bundle, which incorporates MLB Community, NBA TV, NHL Community, Tennis Channel, SEC Community and extra channels. Or improve to the Fubo Elite tier and get all of the Fubo Additional channels, plus the flexibility to stream in 4K, for an additional $10 per thirty days.

Prime options of Fubo Professional Tier:

There are not any contracts with Fubo — you may cancel at any time.

You possibly can watch sporting occasions as much as 72 hours after they air stay with Fubo’s lookback characteristic.

The Professional tier contains over 180 channels, together with NFL Community and Golf Channel.

Fubo contains all of the channels you will want to observe faculty and professional sports activities, together with CBS (not out there via Sling TV).

All tiers include 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream in your TV, telephone, and different units.

Watch the 2024 Tour de France on Hulu + Reside TV



You possibly can watch the 2024 Tour de France on community TV, and lots of different top-tier sports activities protection, together with NFL Community, with Hulu + Reside TV. The bundle options entry to 90 channels, together with Golf Channel. Limitless DVR storage can be included. Watch Olympic qualifiers, each NFL sport on each community subsequent season with Hulu + Reside TV, plus unique stay common season NFL video games, standard studio exhibits (together with NFL Whole Entry and the Emmy-nominated present Good Morning Soccer) and much extra.

Hulu + Reside TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per thirty days.

Watch the Tour De France stay with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon



You can even watch the Tour de France on TV with an inexpensive indoor antenna, which pulls in native over-the-air HDTV channels equivalent to CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and extra. This is the kicker: There is no month-to-month cost.

For anybody dwelling in {a partially} blocked-off space (these close to mountains or first-floor flats), a digital TV antenna might not choose up a very good sign — or any sign in any respect. However for a lot of houses, a digital TV antenna supplies a severely cheap approach to watch sports activities with out paying a cable firm. Indoor TV antennas can even present some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional Mohu Leaf Supreme Professional digital antenna with a 65-mile vary can obtain lots of of HD TV channels, together with ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision, and may filter out mobile and FM indicators. It delivers a high-quality image in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and comes with a 12-foot digital coax cable.

This antenna is commonly priced at $70 at Amazon, nevertheless it’s presently on sale for $56 with coupon.

What’s the Tour de France?

Pink Bull – BORA – hansgrohe workforce’s Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic adjusts his bicycle earlier than a workforce coaching session on the eve of the beginning of the 111th version of the Tour de France biking race, in Florence in Italy, on June 28, 2024. ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP by way of Getty Photos



A 3-week males’s bicycle race held yearly, the Tour de France is a part of the Grand Excursions, which additionally contains the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta a España. The race contains 21 days of racing over 23 days, and often consists of 20 to 22 groups of eight riders.

Tour de France broadcast schedule

Under are the dates, instances and the right way to watch every stage of the Tour de France.

All instances in Jap

Saturday, June 29 – Stage 1

Race Begin: 6:30 a.m.

Areas: Florence to Rimini

Distance: 206 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Sunday, June 30 – Stage 2

Race Begin: 6:05 a.m.

Areas: Cesenatico to Bologne

Distance: 199.2 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Monday, July 1 – Stage 3

Race Begin: 6:50 a.m.

Areas: Plaisance to Turin

Distance: 230.8 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Tuesday, July 2 – Stage 4

Race Begin: 7:00 a.m.

Areas: Pinerolo to Valloire

Distance: 139.6 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Wednesday, July 3 – Stage 5

Race Begin: 6:55 a.m.

Areas: Saint Jean de Maurienne to Saint Vulbas

Distance: 177.4 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Thursday, July 4 – Stage 6

Race Begin: 7:00 a.m.

Areas: Mâcon to Dijon

Distance: 163.5 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Friday, July 5 – Stage 7

Race Begin: 7:10 a.m.

Areas: Nuits Saint Georges to Gevrey Chambertin

Distance: 25.3 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Saturday, July 6 – Stage 8

Race Begin: 6:00 a.m. on Peacock, 8:00 a.m. on NBC

Areas: Semur en Auxois to Colombey Les Deux Églises

Distance: 183.4 KM

Watch on: Peacock, NBC

Sunday, July 7 – Stage 9

Race Begin: 7:05 a.m.

Areas: Troyes to Troyes

Distance: 199 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Monday, July 8 – Relaxation Day

Tuesday, July 9 – Stage 10

Race Begin: 6:55 a.m.

Areas: Orléans to Saint Amand Montrond

Distance: 187.3 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Wednesday, July 10 – Stage 11

Race Begin: 6:55 a.m.

Areas: Évaux les Bains to Le Lioran

Distance: 211 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Thursday, July 11 – Stage 12

Race Begin: 6:55 a.m.

Areas: Aurillac to Villeneuve Sur Lot

Distance: 203.6 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Friday, July 12 – Stage 13

Race Begin: 7:30 a.m.

Areas: Agen to Pau

Distance: 165.3 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Saturday, July 13 – Stage 14

Race Begin: 6:30 a.m. on Peacock, 8:00 a.m. on NBC

Areas: Pau to Saint Lary Soulan Pla D’Adet

Distance: 151.9 KM

Watch on: Peacock, NBC

Sunday, July 14 – Stage 15

Race Begin: 6:55 a.m.

Areas: Loudenvielle to Plateau de Beille

Distance: 197.7 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Monday, July 15 – Relaxation Day

Tuesday, July 16 – Stage 16

Race Begin: 6:50 a.m.

Areas: Gruissan to Nîmes

Distance: 188.6 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Wednesday, July 17 – Stage 17

Race Begin: 6:05 a.m.

Areas: Saint Paul Trois Châteaux to Superdévoluy

Distance: 177.8 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Thursday, July 18 – Stage 18

Race Begin: 6:55 a.m.

Areas: Hole to Barcelonnette

Distance: 179.5 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Friday, July 19 – Stage 19

Race Begin: 7:05 a.m.

Areas: Embrun to Isola 2000

Distance: 144.6 KM

Watch on: Peacock

Saturday, July 20 – Stage 20

Race Begin: 7:35 a.m. on Peacock, 4:00 p.m. on NBC

Areas: Good to Col de la Couillole

Distance: 132.8 KM

Watch on: Peacock, Replay on NBC

Sunday, July 21 – Stage 21

Race Begin: 10:10 a.m.

Areas: Monaco to Good

Distance: 33.7 KM

Watch on: Peacock

What’s the route of the Tour de France?

Whereas the Tour’s route adjustments every year, the 2024 Tour de France begins in Florence, Italy and finishes in Good, France on July 21.

How does scoring work for the Tour de France?

Riders begins every stage of the race collectively, however earn factors for his or her placement in varied levels and for profitable intermediate sprints. The chief wears a inexperienced jersey, which has grow to be an emblem of the factors classification competitors, which is a secondary competitors that awards factors to riders for his or her stage finishes and intermediate dash victories.

The winner of the Tour de France is the rider with the shortest general mixed time of each stage of the race. The 2024 Tour de France will characteristic a person time trial from Monaco to Good as the ultimate stage.