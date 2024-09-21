How to watch the Stanford vs. Syracuse NCAA college football game tonight: Livestream options, more

LeQuint Allen #1 of the Syracuse Orange runs the ball in the course of the fourth quarter towards the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at JMA Wi-fi Dome on September 7, 2024 in Syracuse, NY. Bryan Bennett/Getty Pictures



The Stanford vs. Syracuse NCAA school soccer recreation will likely be performed right this moment. The Cardinal loved a 41-7 victory over the Cal Poly Mustangs final week, whereas the Orange are undefeated this season.

Preserve studying to learn the way and when to observe the Stanford vs. Syracuse recreation tonight, even when you do not have cable.

How and when to observe the Stanford vs. Syracuse NCAA school soccer recreation

The Stanford vs. Syracuse recreation will likely be performed on Friday, September 20, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) at JMA Wi-fi Dome in Syracuse, NY. The school soccer recreation will air on ESPN, and stream on Fubo, Sling and the platforms featured under.

How and when to observe the Stanford vs. Syracuse recreation with out cable

Whereas many cable packages embrace ESPN, it is simple to observe the sport if ESPN is not included in your cable TV subscription, or if you do not have cable in any respect. Your finest choices for watching are under. (Streaming choices would require an web supplier.)

Dwell TV streaming service Fubo presents the identical top-tier programming you may get out of your native cable supplier at a fraction of the worth. The streamer is a sports activities fan’s dream contemplating the sheer quantity of reside sporting occasions you possibly can watch on it.

Fubo presents a seven-day free trial and $30 off your first month of service, so there’s by no means been a greater time this 12 months to enroll. You’ll be able to watch all this week’s finest school soccer video games and watch one of the best NFL video games at no cost.

Fubo packages embrace entry to school soccer video games airing in your native CBS affiliate, SEC Community, Large Ten Community and ESPNU. There are many channels for NFL followers, together with “NFL on Fox,” “Sunday Evening Soccer” on NBC, “Monday Evening Soccer” on ABC and ESPN, and all video games aired on NFL Community.

Prime options of Fubo:

The Professional ($49.99 first month, $79.99 thereafter) tier contains over 200 channels, together with channels not accessible on another reside TV streaming providers.

Improve to 4K decision with the Elite with Sports activities Plus tier ($69.99 first month, $99.99 thereafter). It options 299 channels, together with NFL RedZone.

There aren’t any contracts with Fubo. You’ll be able to cancel at any time.

Fubo additionally presents reside MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and worldwide soccer video games.

All tiers now include limitless cloud-based DVR recording.

You’ll be able to watch TV on as much as 10 screens concurrently with any Fubo plan.

Stream in your TV, telephone, pill and different gadgets.

If you do not have cable TV that features ESPN, one of the vital cost-effective methods to stream school soccer this season is thru a subscription to Sling. We propose leveling up your protection to the Orange + Blue with Sports activities Further tier to get extra NFL and school soccer video games this fall.

The Orange + Blue plan often prices $60 monthly, however the streamer at present presents a $25 off promotion to your first month, so you may pay simply $35. The Orange + Blue with Sports activities Further plan is $50 to your first month and $75 monthly after. The Sports activities Further add-on options 18 channels, together with NFL Redzone, ESPNU, SEC Community, Large 10 Community and ACC Community, making it splendid for professional and school soccer followers.

The streamer can be at present providing large financial savings on 4 months of the Orange + Blue tier plus the Sports activities Further plan while you prepay for the Sling TV Season Move. The plan prices $219, diminished from $300.

Word: As a result of Sling doesn’t carry CBS, Sling subscribers will wish to add Paramount+ to their bundle. (CBS, Paramount+ and CBS Necessities are all subsidiaries of Paramount International.)

Prime options of Sling Orange + Blue plan:

Sling is our best choice for streaming main sporting occasions like NASCAR .

. There are 52 channels to observe in complete, together with native ESPN, NBC, Fox and ABC associates (the place accessible).

You get entry to most native NFL video games and nationally broadcast video games on the lowest value.

All subscription tiers embrace 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You’ll be able to add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Community, NFL RedZone, MLB Community, Tennis Channel and extra sports-oriented channels (18 in complete) through Sling TV’s Sports activities Extras add-on.

You’ll be able to watch school soccer, together with ESPN, with Hulu + Dwell TV. The bundle options entry to 90 channels, together with each Fox and FS1. Limitless DVR storage can be included. Watch each recreation on each community with Hulu + Dwell TV, plus catch reside NFL preseason video games, unique reside common season video games, fashionable studio reveals (together with NFL Complete Entry and the Emmy-nominated present Good Morning Soccer) and plenty extra.

Hulu + Dwell TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 monthly after a three-day free trial.

If you happen to’re anxiously ready for right this moment’s Stanford vs. Syracuse recreation to start, now is a good time to take a look at Amazon’s school soccer fan store. The Amazon School Fan Store is stuffed to the brim with formally licensed fan gear: You will discover jerseys, workforce flags, T-shirts, hoodies and extra, together with tons of nice gear for the soccer fan in your life. There are many nice offers awaiting you at Amazon, too, together with some must-see offers on TVs for watching sports activities.

Faucet the button under to move on to the School Fan Store web page on Amazon and choose your favourite workforce.

What are the percentages in right this moment’s Stanford vs. Syracuse recreation?

Based on sister web site CBS Sports activities, the Syracuse Orange are 8.5-point favorites to win tonight’s recreation over the Stanford Cardinal. The over/underneath is 56.5 factors.

What’s the Stanford Cardinal present workforce rating?

The Cardinal are at present ranked No. 83 out of 134 groups, in accordance with our sister web site CBS Sports activities.

What’s the Syracuse Orange present workforce rating?

The Orange are at present ranked No. 29 out of 134 groups, in accordance with CBS Sports activities.

When is the 2024 NCAA school soccer championship recreation?

The School Soccer Playoff Nationwide Championship will likely be Monday, January 20, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.