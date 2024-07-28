How to watch the Serbia vs. USA Olympic men’s basketball game today: Livestream options, Team USA info, more

Jayson Tatum of Crew United States reacts through the Basketball coaching session forward of the Paris 2024 Olympic Video games on July 24, 2024 in Lille, France. Gregory Shamus/Getty Photographs



Let the Summer season Olympic Video games start. One of many highlights of the Paris Summer season Olympics is Crew USA’s males’s basketball roster, a star-studded record of the NBA’s greatest, together with LeBron James, Steph Curry, Jayson Tatum and extra.

Learn beneath to learn how and when to look at the Serbia vs. USA Olympic males’s basketball sport right this moment.

How and when to look at the Serbia vs. USA Olympic males’s basketball sport

The Serbia vs. Crew USA sport will likely be performed on Sunday, July 28, 2024 at 11:15 a.m. ET (8:15 a.m. PT). The sport wlil air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

watch Serbia vs. USA Olympic males’s basketball sport with out cable

Whereas many cable packages embody NBC and the opposite channels broadcasting the 2024 Summer season Olympics, it is simple to look at the Olympic basketball if these channels aren’t included in your cable TV subscription, or if you do not have cable in any respect. Your greatest choices for watching are beneath. (Streaming choices would require an web supplier.)

Watch each occasion of the Paris 2024 Olympics on Peacock

Along with main sporting occasions just like the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock affords its subscribers live-streaming entry to NFL video games that air on NBC and sports activities airing on USA Community. The streaming service has a lot extra reside sports activities to supply, together with Large Ten basketball, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (together with previously PPV-only occasions comparable to WrestleMania). There are 80,000 hours price of recorded content material to look at as effectively, together with hit motion pictures and TV sequence comparable to “The Workplace” and “Parks and Recreation.”

A Peacock subscription prices $8 per thirty days. An annual plan is accessible for $80 per 12 months (greatest worth). You possibly can cancel anytime.

Prime options of Peacock:

Peacock’s Olympic protection will embody “multi-view” choices wherein followers can curate their viewing journey, selecting the Olympic occasions they’re most inquisitive about watching.

Peacock will air unique protection of PGA Tour occasions, Olympic trials and Paris Olympics 2024 occasions.

Peacock options loads of present and traditional NBC and Bravo TV reveals, plus authentic programming such because the award-winning actuality present “The Traitors.”

Stream Crew USA males’s basketball on Sling TV



For streaming the Paris Olympics — and for streaming all of the must-watch faculty soccer and NFL video games to observe this fall — we like Sling TV. The cable TV alternative choice affords packages that embody your native NBC station beginning at $45 per thirty days, or $70 for 2 months (particular prepay provide). You additionally get entry to E! and USA Community (together with 400 hours of Olympics programming on USA in 4K decision). We like that there is a $11 per thirty days sports activities add-on plan referred to as Sports activities Additional and the choice so as to add on Paramount+ if you wish to catch much more sporting occasions this fall.

Faucet the button beneath to enroll in Sling TV.

Prime options of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our best choice for streaming main sporting occasions like NASCAR .

. There are 46 channels to look at in complete, together with native NBC, Fox and ABC associates (the place obtainable).

You get entry to most native NFL video games and nationally broadcast video games on the lowest worth.

All subscription tiers embody 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You possibly can add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Community, NFL RedZone, MLB Community, Tennis Channel and extra sports-oriented channels (19 in complete) by way of Sling TV’s Sports activities Extras add-on.

Watch Crew USA males’s basketball airing on community TV with Fubo



You can even catch Crew USA Males’s basketball airing on community TV on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that gives entry to network-aired sports activities just like the Tour de France, and nearly each NFL sport subsequent season. Packages embody the reside feed of sports activities and programming airing on CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Community and extra, so you’ll watch extra than simply the Summer season Olympics- all with no cable subscription.

To look at the 2024 Summer season Olympic Video games with out cable, begin a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You possibly can start watching instantly in your TV, telephone, pill or laptop. Along with Olympic occasions, you will have entry to NFL soccer, Fubo affords NCAA faculty sports activities, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and worldwide soccer video games. Fubo’s Professional Tier is priced at $80 per thirty days after your free seven-day trial.

Sports activities followers will need to take into account including on the $7.99 per thirty days Fubo Additional package deal, which incorporates MLB Community, NBA TV, NHL Community, Tennis Channel, SEC Community and extra channels. Or improve to the Fubo Elite tier and get all of the Fubo Additional channels, plus the power to stream in 4K, for an additional $10 per thirty days.

Prime options of Fubo Professional Tier:

There are not any contracts with Fubo — you possibly can cancel at any time.

You possibly can watch sporting occasions as much as 72 hours after they air reside with Fubo’s lookback characteristic.

The Professional tier contains over 180 channels, together with NFL Community and Golf Channel.

Fubo contains all of the channels you will want to look at faculty and professional sports activities, together with CBS (not obtainable by way of Sling TV).

All tiers include 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream in your TV, telephone, and different units.

Watch Crew USA males’s basketball on Hulu + Dwell TV



You possibly can watch Crew USA males’s basketball and extra top-tier sports activities protection, together with NFL Community, with Hulu + Dwell TV. The bundle options entry to 90 channels, together with Golf Channel. Limitless DVR storage can be included. Watch the 2024 Summer season Olympic Video games and each NFL sport on each community subsequent season with Hulu + Dwell TV, plus unique reside common season NFL video games, fashionable studio reveals (together with NFL Complete Entry and the Emmy-nominated present Good Morning Soccer) and plenty extra.

Hulu + Dwell TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per thirty days.

Watch Crew USA males’s basketball reside with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon



You can even watch Crew USA Males’s basketball airing on community TV with an reasonably priced indoor antenna, which pulls in native over-the-air HDTV channels comparable to CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and extra. This is the kicker: There isn’t any month-to-month cost.

For anybody residing in {a partially} blocked-off space (these close to mountains or first-floor residences), a digital TV antenna might not decide up a superb sign — or any sign in any respect. However for a lot of properties, a digital TV antenna gives a significantly cheap solution to watch sports activities with out paying a cable firm. Indoor TV antennas can even present some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional Mohu Leaf Supreme Professional digital antenna with a 65-mile vary can obtain lots of of HD TV channels, together with ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision, and might filter out mobile and FM indicators. It delivers a high-quality image in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and comes with a 12-foot digital coax cable.

This antenna is at the moment $56 at Amazon, decreased from $70 with coupon.

Olympics 2024: Crew USA males’s basketball full schedule

Lebron James of Crew United States seems to be on through the Basketball coaching session forward of the Paris 2024 Olympic Video games on July 24, 2024 in Lille, France. Gregory Shamus/Getty Photographs



Males’s basketball suggestions off on July 27, in the future after the opening ceremony in Paris. 12 international locations will compete within the preliminary group stage.

Crew USA will play in Group C, which incorporates Serbia, South Sudan and the winner of the Puerto Rico Qualifying Event. The ultimate stage, which is single-elimination, will characteristic eight groups to find out the gold, silver and bronze medals. The ultimate stage will encompass the highest two finishers in every group, and the 2 greatest third-place groups.

Under is the schedule for the Crew USA males’s basketball Group Stage on the Paris Summer season Video games.

All instances Jap

Group Stage (Group C)

July 28: Crew USA vs. Serbia, 11:15 a.m. (NBC)

July 31: Crew USA vs. South Sudan, 9 p.m. (USA Community)

August 3: Crew USA vs.W OQT PUR, 11: 15 a.m. (NBC)

August 6

Males’s quarterfinals (4 video games), 5 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (E! and USA Community)

August 8

Males’s semifinals (2 video games), 11:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. (USA Community)

August 10

Bronze medal sport, 5 a.m.- 7 a.m. (USA Community, replay at 1 p.m. ET on USA Community)

Gold medal sport, 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. (USA Community, replay at midnight on USA Community)

Who’s on the Crew USA Basketball roster on the 2024 Paris Olympics?

12 NBA gamers are on the USA males’s basketball roster with a mixed 10 Olympic gold medals between them. Kevin Durant has gained three gold medals, whereas LeBron James is Crew USA’s all-time main scorer (to not point out his two gold medals). Bam Adebayo (2020), Devin Booker (2020), Anthony Davis (2012), Jrue Vacation (2020) and Jayson Tatum (2020) are every gold medal winners as effectively.

Crew USA males’s basketball roster:

Bam Adebayo (Miami Warmth)

(Miami Warmth) Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

(Phoenix Suns) Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

(Golden State Warriors) Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers)

(Los Angeles Lakers) Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)

(Phoenix Suns) Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)

(Minnesota Timberwolves) Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

(Philadelphia 76ers) Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

(Indiana Pacers) Jrue Vacation (Boston Celtics)

(Boston Celtics) LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers )

(Los Angeles Lakers Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

(Boston Celtics) Derrick White (Boston Celtics)

When was the final time the US males’s basketball staff gained gold?

Crew USA took residence the gold medal on the Tokyo Summer season Video games after defeating France within the ultimate. It was Crew USA’s fourth consecutive males’s basketball gold medal.