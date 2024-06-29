How To Watch The Race Online, Start Date, Time

If you buy an independently reviewed services or products by means of a hyperlink on our web site, Selection could obtain an affiliate fee.

The Tour de France 2024 is a 21-day endurance race that options a few of finest cyclists on the earth.

The race will course by means of France beginning on Saturday, June 29 with a begin time of 6 a.m. ET/3 a.m. PT and ending on Sunday, July 21.

It airs on NBC and USA Community, however can even stream reside in its entirety on Peacock. Twine-cutters may also watch the race with any reside TV streaming service that carries NBC and USA Community, like DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Stay TV and Sling Blue.

The way to Watch Tour de France On-line

One of the best ways to observe the Tour de France is with a subscription to Peacock. It begins at $5.99/Month for the premium ad-supported plan. If you wish to go ad-free, Premium Plus is priced at $19.99/Yr with promo code STREAMTHEDEAL at checkout. This breaks down to simply $1.67 per 30 days for a complete yr.

The way to Watch Tour de France on TV

The Tour de France airs on NBC and USA Community, so one of the simplest ways to observe the biking occasion on TV is with DirecTV Stream or Fubo. Each streaming providers provide a 5-day and a 7-day free trial, respectively, so you possibly can watch few days of the Tour de France free of charge.

The occasion can also be obtainable to stream with Sling Blue (beginning at $22.50 in your first month of service) and Hulu + Stay TV (beginning at $76.99/Mo.) — each of which supply NBC and USA Community. Though Sling doesn’t have a free trial, Fubo and Hulu + Stay TV has a three-day free trial to check out the service earlier than you commit for the month.

The Tour De France broadcasts on NBC and USA Community, and livestreams by way of DirecTV Stream and Peacock beginning on Saturday, June 29 by means of Sunday, July 21.