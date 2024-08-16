How to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots NFL preseason game today: Livestream options, more

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up earlier than a preseason recreation towards the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Financial institution Stadium on Aug. 9, 2024 in Baltimore, MD. Scott Taetsch/Getty Photographs



The Philadelphia Eagles face the New England Patriots at this time for an NFL preseason Week 2 showdown. Each groups are coming off Week 1 wins.

Maintain studying to learn the way and when to look at the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots NFL preseason recreation at this time, even when you do not have cable.

How and when to look at the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots recreation

The Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots NFL preseason Week 2 recreation will probably be performed on Thursday, August 15, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT). The sport will air on NFL Community and stream on Sling TV and the platforms function under.

How and when to look at the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots recreation with out cable



Whereas many cable packages embrace NFL Community, it is simple to look at at this time’s recreation if NFL Community is not included in your cable TV subscription, or if you do not have cable in any respect. Your finest choices for watching are under. (Streaming choices would require an web supplier.)

Sling TV is probably the most cost-effective method to stream the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots recreation



If you do not have cable TV that features NFL Community, one of the crucial cost-effective methods to look at at this time’s recreation, and all the main sporting occasions occurring this fall, is thru a subscription to Sling TV. To look at the NFL Community on Sling TV, you will want a subscription to the Blue tier on the minimal ($20 on your first month). We propose leveling up your protection to the Orange + Blue with Sports activities Further tier to get extra NFL and faculty soccer video games this fall.

The Orange + Blue plan frequently prices $60 per thirty days, however the streamer at the moment provides a $25 off promotion on your first month, so you will pay simply $35. The Orange + Blue with Sports activities Further plan is $50 on your first month and $75 per thirty days after. The Sports activities Further add-on options 18 channels, together with NFL Redzone, ESPNU, SEC Community, Large 10 Community and ACC Community.

The streamer can also be at the moment providing huge financial savings on 4 months of the Orange + Blue tier plus the Sports activities Further plan while you prepay for the Sling TV Season Cross. The plan prices $219, diminished from $300.

Word: As a result of Sling TV doesn’t carry CBS, Sling subscribers will wish to add Paramount+ to their bundle. (Paramount+ and CBS Necessities are each subsidiaries of Paramount International.)

Prime options of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our best choice for streaming main sporting occasions like NASCAR .

. There are 52 channels to look at in complete, together with native NBC, Fox and ABC associates (the place obtainable).

You get entry to most native NFL video games and nationally broadcast video games on the lowest value.

All subscription tiers embrace 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You possibly can add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Community, NFL RedZone, MLB Community, Tennis Channel and extra sports-oriented channels (18 in complete) through Sling TV’s Sports activities Extras add-on.

Watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots recreation free with FuboTV



You possibly can watch each NFL recreation airing on community TV, together with at this time’s recreation, on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that provides entry to virtually each NFL recreation of the season. Packages embrace CBS, Fox Sunday NFC video games through “NFL on Fox”, NBC (Sunday Evening Soccer), ESPN (Monday Evening Soccer), NFL Community and extra, so you’ll watch extra than simply at this time’s video games, all with no cable subscription.

To look at the NFL with out cable, begin a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You possibly can start watching instantly in your TV, telephone, pill or laptop. Along with NFL soccer, FuboTV provides MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and worldwide soccer video games.

Prime options of FuboTV Professional Tier:

There aren’t any contracts with FuboTV — you’ll be able to cancel at any time.

The Professional tier contains over 180 channels, together with NFL Community. (You may have to improve to Final for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV contains all of the channels you will want to look at faculty and professional soccer, together with CBS (not obtainable by means of Sling TV).

All tiers include 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream in your TV, telephone, pill and different gadgets.

Watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots recreation on Hulu + Stay TV

You possibly can watch the NFL, together with the NFL Community, with Hulu + Stay TV. The bundle options entry to 90 channels, together with each Fox and FS1. Limitless DVR storage can also be included. Watch each recreation on each community with Hulu + Stay TV, plus catch stay NFL preseason video games, unique stay common season video games, common studio reveals (together with NFL Complete Entry and the Emmy-nominated present Good Morning Soccer) and much extra.

Hulu + Stay TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per thirty days after a three-day free trial.

Watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots recreation stay with NFL+

If you wish to catch tonight’s recreation stay, and all the opposite NFL video games occurring this preseason, take a look at NFL+. The premium streaming service, beginning at $40 per yr (or $7 per thirty days), provides entry to all NFL video games occurring this preseason — even out-of-market video games — on all supported gadgets. The streaming service additionally provides entry to NFL Community on all supported gadgets.

To spice up your NFL expertise even additional, you’ll be able to improve to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch as much as eight NFL video games concurrently.

Prime options of NFL+:

You get entry to all NFL preseason video games, together with these which can be out of market, on any supported system (together with TV).

NFL+ allows you to watch stream native and primetime common season video games in your telephone or pill, however not your TV.

It contains the NFL Community (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it is a good choice for individuals who wish to stream soccer on the go.

What are the percentages for at this time’s Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots recreation?



New England Patriots are a 1.5-point favourite to win at this time’s preseason recreation towards the Philadelphia Eagles, per our sister web site CBS Sports activities.

