How to Watch the Orioles vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 2 – The Suffolk News-Herald

Tips on how to Watch the Orioles vs. Guardians Sport: Streaming & TV Channel Data for August 2 Revealed 7:05 am Friday, August 2, 2024

Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians hit the sphere on Friday at Progressive Discipline in opposition to Dean Kremer, who will get the beginning for the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch will likely be at 7:10 PM ET.

Orioles vs. Guardians Stay Stream, TV Channel and Sport Data

Date: Friday, August 2, 2024

Friday, August 2, 2024 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Discipline

Progressive Discipline TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stay Stream: Watch this sport on Fubo

Orioles Batting & Pitching Efficiency

The Baltimore Orioles lead the league with 172 whole dwelling runs, averaging 1.6 per sport.

Baltimore leads MLB with a .453 slugging share this season, amassing 386 extra-base hits.

The Orioles have the sixth-best batting common within the majors (.254).

Baltimore scores the third-most runs in baseball (556 whole, 5.1 per sport).

The Orioles are Eleventh in MLB with a .318 on-base share.

The Orioles strike out 8.1 instances per sport, the No. 12 common within the majors.

Baltimore has the Eleventh-ranked staff ERA throughout all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).

Baltimore’s pitching workers is twelfth within the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per 9 innings.

The Orioles have the seventh-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.224).

Orioles Possible Beginning Pitcher

Kremer makes the beginning for the Orioles, his fifteenth of the season. He’s 4-7 with a 4.20 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most up-to-date day out on Saturday in opposition to the San Diego Padres, the righty tossed six innings, permitting one earned run whereas surrendering seven hits.

Kremer is making an attempt to safe his fifth high quality begin of the yr.

Kremer will look to go 5 or extra innings for his third straight look. He’s averaging 5.4 frames per outing.

In three of his 14 whole appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Rating Dwelling/Away Orioles Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2024 Blue Jays W 11-5 Dwelling Zach Eflin Yariel Rodriguez 7/29/2024 Blue Jays L 8-4 Dwelling Cade Povich Bowden Francis 7/30/2024 Blue Jays W 6-2 Dwelling Corbin Burnes Chris Bassitt 7/31/2024 Blue Jays W 10-4 Dwelling Grayson Rodriguez Paolo Espino 8/1/2024 Guardians L 10-3 Away Trevor Rogers Ben Energetic 8/2/2024 Guardians – Away Dean Kremer Carlos Carrasco 8/3/2024 Guardians – Away Zach Eflin Joey Cantillo 8/4/2024 Guardians – Away Corbin Burnes Gavin Williams 8/6/2024 Blue Jays – Away Grayson Rodriguez Chris Bassitt 8/7/2024 Blue Jays – Away Trevor Rogers Paolo Espino 8/8/2024 Blue Jays – Away Dean Kremer Kevin Gausman

