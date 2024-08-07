How to watch the Nigeria vs. U.S. women’s Olympic basketball game today: Livestream options, Team USA info, more

Breanna Stewart #10 of Crew United States drives previous Antonia Delaere #6 of Crew Belgium throughout a Ladies’s Basketball Group Part – Group C recreation between the US and Belgium on day six of the Olympic Video games Paris 2024 at Stade Pierre Mauroy on August 01, 2024 in Lille, France. Gregory Shamus/Getty Pictures



After dominating Germany in its final girls’s Olympic basketball group stage recreation, Crew USA strikes on to face Nigeria immediately. Breanna Stewart, Brittney Griner, A’ja Wilson, Sabrina Ionescu and all of the gifted athletes taking part in for Crew USA have dominated competitors within the group stage of the 2024 Summer season Olympic Video games.

The competitors heats up as Crew USA faces Nigeria within the knockout stage of the Paris Summer season Video games. Maintain studying to learn the way and when to look at immediately’s Nigeria vs. U.S. girls’s Olympic basketball recreation, even when you do not have cable

How and when to look at the Nigeria vs. U.S. girls’s Olympic basketball recreation

The Nigeria vs. U.S. girls’s Olympic basketball recreation might be performed on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT). The sport will air on USA Community, and stream on Peacock and the platforms featured under.

How you can watch the Nigeria vs. U.S. girls’s Olympic basketball recreation with out cable

Whereas many cable packages embody USA Community and the opposite channels broadcasting the 2024 Summer season Olympics, it is simple to look at the Olympic basketball if these channels aren’t included in your cable TV subscription, or if you do not have cable in any respect. Your finest choices for watching are under. (Streaming choices would require an web supplier.)

Watch each occasion of the Paris 2024 Olympics on Peacock

Along with main sporting occasions just like the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock gives its subscribers live-streaming entry to NFL video games that air on NBC and sports activities airing on USA Community. The streaming service has a lot extra reside sports activities to supply, together with Large Ten basketball, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (together with previously PPV-only occasions akin to WrestleMania). There are 80,000 hours price of recorded content material to look at as properly, together with hit films and TV collection akin to “The Workplace” and “Parks and Recreation.”

A Peacock subscription prices $8 per 30 days. An annual plan is out there for $80 per 12 months (finest worth). You’ll be able to cancel anytime.

Prime options of Peacock:

Peacock’s Olympic protection will embody “multi-view” choices during which followers can curate their viewing journey, selecting the Olympic occasions they’re most inquisitive about watching.

Peacock will air unique protection of PGA Tour occasions, Olympic trials and Paris Olympics 2024 occasions.

Peacock options loads of present and basic NBC and Bravo TV exhibits, plus unique programming such because the award-winning actuality present “The Traitors.”

Watch the ladies’s Olympic basketball on Sling TV for half value



If you do not have cable TV that features USA Community, some of the cost-effective methods to look at the Olympics, and all the foremost sporting occasions taking place this summer season and fall, is thru a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer additionally gives entry to Olympic qualifiers, the 2024 Paris Video games, NFL soccer airing on NBC, Fox and ABC (the place out there) and NFL Community with its Orange + Blue plan.

That Orange + Blue plan usually prices $60 per 30 days, however the streamer at present gives a half-off promotion on your first month, so you will pay simply $30. For the least costly Olympic-watching choice, the Blue plan contains the channels NBC, USA and E!, beginning at $45 per 30 days ($22.50 on your first month). A Sports activities Further add-on is out there ($15 per 30 days) with 19 sports-centric channels, together with Golf Channel, Large Ten Community, NFL RedZone, MLB Community and Tennis Channel.

The streamer has a brand new pay as you go providing for soccer season referred to as Sling TV Season Move. You will get 4 months of the Orange + Blue tier, plus the Sports activities Further add-on, for $219. That is a financial savings of $81 over the same old value.

Prime options of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our best choice for streaming main sporting occasions like NASCAR .

. There are 46 channels to look at in complete, together with native NBC, Fox and ABC associates (the place out there).

You get entry to most native NFL video games and nationally broadcast video games on the lowest value.

All subscription tiers embody 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You’ll be able to add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Community, NFL RedZone, MLB Community, Tennis Channel and extra sports-oriented channels (19 in complete) through Sling TV’s Sports activities Extras add-on.

Watch the Nigeria vs. U.S. girls’s Olympic basketball recreation free with Fubo



You too can catch Crew USA girls’s basketball airing on community TV on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that provides entry to network-aired sports activities just like the Tour de France, and nearly each NFL recreation subsequent season. Packages embody the reside feed of sports activities and programming airing on CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Community and extra, so you’ll watch extra than simply the Summer season Olympics- all and not using a cable subscription.

To look at the 2024 Summer season Olympic Video games with out cable, begin a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You’ll be able to start watching instantly in your TV, telephone, pill or laptop. Along with Olympic occasions, you will have entry to NFL soccer, Fubo gives NCAA school sports activities, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and worldwide soccer video games. Fubo’s Professional Tier is priced at $80 per 30 days after your free seven-day trial.

Sports activities followers will need to think about including on the $7.99 per 30 days Fubo Further bundle, which incorporates MLB Community, NBA TV, NHL Community, Tennis Channel, SEC Community and extra channels. Or improve to the Fubo Elite tier and get all of the Fubo Further channels, plus the power to stream in 4K, for an additional $10 per 30 days.

Prime options of Fubo Professional Tier:

There are not any contracts with Fubo — you may cancel at any time.

You’ll be able to watch sporting occasions as much as 72 hours after they air reside with Fubo’s lookback characteristic.

The Professional tier contains over 180 channels, together with NFL Community and Golf Channel.

Fubo contains all of the channels you will want to look at school and professional sports activities, together with CBS (not out there via Sling TV).

All tiers include 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream in your TV, telephone, and different units.

Watch the Nigeria vs. U.S. girls’s Olympic basketball recreation on Hulu + Reside TV



You’ll be able to watch Crew USA girls’s basketball and extra top-tier sports activities protection, together with NFL Community, with Hulu + Reside TV. The bundle options entry to 90 channels, together with Golf Channel. Limitless DVR storage can also be included. Watch the 2024 Summer season Olympic Video games and each NFL recreation on each community subsequent season with Hulu + Reside TV, plus unique reside common season NFL video games, standard studio exhibits (together with NFL Whole Entry and the Emmy-nominated present Good Morning Soccer) and plenty extra.

Hulu + Reside TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per 30 days after a three-day trial.

Olympics 2024: When does Crew USA play?

Jackie Younger #13 and Kelsey Plum #5 of Crew United States rejoice after Younger’s buzzer beating three level basket to finish the third quarter throughout a Ladies’s basketball Group Part – Group C recreation between the US and Germany. Gregory Shamus/Getty Pictures



Under is the schedule and outcomes for Crew USA girls’s basketball on the 2024 Summer season Olympics in Paris.

All instances Jap

2024 Olympics Group Stage (Lille)

2024 Olympics Knockout Stage (Paris)

Quarterfinals, Aug. 7: Nigeria vs. Crew USA, 3:30 p.m. (USA Community)

Semifinals, Aug. 9: TBD vs. TBD, TBD — USA Community

Gold medal recreation, Aug. 11: TBD vs. TBD, TBD — USA Community

How you can watch Crew USA girls’s basketball on the 2024 Summer season Olympic Video games in Paris

Ladies’s basketball on the Paris Summer season Olympics will broadcast on USA Community. NBC and Telemundo will broadcast not less than 9 hours of protection from 9 a.m. to six p.m. ET every day. Different occasions will air on the USA Community, Golf Channel, CNBC and E!.

Peacock will livestream each occasion of the Paris 2024 Olympics, together with the opening and shutting ceremonies and each Olympic basketball recreation.

Who’s on the Crew USA girls’s basketball roster in 2024?

12 WNBA gamers make up the roster for Crew USA’s girls’s basketball staff.

When is the Crew USA girls’s basketball gold medal recreation?

The gold medal recreation for girls’s basketball is scheduled to be performed on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

Who gained the gold medal in girls’s basketball on the final Olympics?

Crew USA took house the gold medal on the Tokyo Summer season Video games after defeating occasion hosts Japan within the last. It was Crew USA’s seventh consecutive girls’s basketball gold medal.