How to watch the New England Patriots vs. San Francisco 49ers game today

The New England Patriots will go to the San Francisco 49ers for his or her Week 4 NFL Recreation on Sunday. (Cooper Neill/Getty Pictures)

After shedding their previous two video games, the New England Patriots are hoping a visit out west will flip issues round once they play the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon at Levi’s Stadium. The 1-2 Pats are presently on the backside of the AFC East standings, and the 49ers discover themself equally ranked on the backside of the NFC West, with their solely win this season towards the LA Rams final week. The Pats vs. 49ers recreation will air on Sunday, Sept. 29 throughout Fox’s late window at 4:05 p.m. Right here’s all the data you want about at this time’s New England vs. San Francisco recreation, and take a look at each groups’ up-to-date stats, information, and extra right here.

The way to watch the Patriots vs. 49ers recreation:

Watch NFL video games on ESPN, NFL Community, Fox, NBC, CBS and a few RSNs Fubo TV

Date: September 29, 2024

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT

Recreation: Patriots vs. 49ers

TV channel: Fox

Streaming: Fubo, DirecTV, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube, and extra

What channel is the Patriots vs. 49ers recreation on?

The New England Patriots will play towards the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday, Sept. 29, airing dwell at 4:05 p.m. ET throughout Fox’s late broadcast window.

You may watch the Patriots vs. 49ers recreation on Fox on streaming platforms like Fubo TV, DirecTV, and Hulu with Stay TV. This Sunday’s recreation even be out there on NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV.

(Fubo) Fubo TV offers you entry to ESPN, NFL Community, Fox, ABC, CBS and 100+ extra dwell channels. At $80/month, the dwell TV streaming service is unquestionably an enormous funding for soccer followers. However it affords practically each channel you may want to look at the NFL season, and nonetheless leaves you with main financial savings in comparison with a standard cable bundle. Fubo subscribers additionally get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform additionally affords a free trial interval, so you’ll be able to catch per week’s price of video games risk-free. The platform additionally affords a free trial interval, so you’ll be able to catch some video games risk-free. Proper now you will get $30 off any Fubo tier on your first month. Attempt free at Fubo

(YouTube) NFL Sunday Ticket is accessible completely on YouTube TV and affords soccer followers the prospect to look at each main recreation that is airing out of their native markets. NFL Sunday ticket is accessible with a subscription to YouTube TV for $670.96 over 4 months (that is $168/mo). You too can buy a subscription with out being a YouTube TV subscriber for $479 for the season. Attempt free at YouTube

Watch NFL video games on ESPN, ESPN+, NBC, CBS, Fox and NFL Community Hulu + Stay TV

2024 NFL season Week 4 full schedule:

All occasions Japanese

Thursday, Sept. 26

Sunday, Sept. 29

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cincinnati Bengals at Carolina Panthers: 1 p.m. (FOX)

LA Rams at Chicago Bears: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings at Inexperienced Bay Packers: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Denver Broncos at NY Jets: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Washington Commanders at Arizona Cardinals: 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

New England Patriots at San Francisco 49ers: 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Kansas Metropolis Chiefs at L.A. Chargers: 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland Browns at Las Vegas Raiders: 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo Payments at Baltimore Ravens: 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 30

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins: 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions: 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

The way to watch each NFL recreation this season:

Many NFL video games are broadcast on native channels, so when you’re seeking to catch an in-market recreation, it might be so simple as turning in your TV (or organising a digital TV antenna). A $7/month subscription to NFL+ will get you entry to NFL Community which might be nice for watching some video games, however the draw back of NFL+ is that on the subject of the common season, it is simply native and primetime video games (and solely on cellular or pill!). During which case, here is what we suggest to look at the NFL.

(Fubo) Fubo TV offers you entry to ESPN, NFL Community, Fox, ABC, CBS and 100+ extra dwell channels. At $80/month, the dwell TV streaming service is unquestionably an enormous funding for soccer followers. However it affords practically each channel you may want to look at the NFL season, and nonetheless leaves you with main financial savings in comparison with a standard cable bundle. Fubo subscribers additionally get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform additionally affords a free trial interval, so you'll be able to catch some video games risk-free. Proper now you will get $30 off any Fubo tier on your first month.

Stream NFL Thursday Night time Soccer video games Amazon Prime Video

Watch NFL video games on native channels like Fox, CBS and NBC Channel Grasp Flatenna Extremely-Skinny Indoor TV Antenna

Extra methods to look at NFL video games this season: