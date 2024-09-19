How to watch the New England Patriots vs. New York Jets NFL game tonight: Week 3 TNF Livestream options, more

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets warms up earlier than taking over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on September 09, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Photos



The New England Patriots vs. New York Jets recreation shall be performed tonight, giving each groups a shot at a major time “Thursday Night time Soccer” win. Aaron Rodgers’ Jets loved a 24-17 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 2, whereas the Patriots had been defeated 23-20 by the Seattle Seahawks.

Preserve studying to learn the way and when to observe the New England Patriots vs. New York Jets recreation tonight.

How and when to observe the New England Patriots vs. New York Jets recreation

The New England Patriots vs. New York Jets recreation shall be performed on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT).

The sport will stream solely on Amazon Prime. The sport shall be broadcast on native TV associates in Boston (WFXT Fox 25) and New York (WNYW Fox 5). Viewers in these areas can stream the NFL recreation totally free on Fubo.

Are tickets for the Patriots vs. Jets recreation out there?

Are you able to watch the Patriots vs. Jets recreation with out Amazon Prime?

Beginning in 2022, Amazon grew to become the unique service of Thursday Night time Soccer (TNF). Along with TNF, this season’s Black Friday recreation, which shall be performed on November 29, 2024 — Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas Metropolis Chiefs — will air solely on Amazon Prime, as properly.

Amazon Prime is $1.99 for the primary week. After one week, Prime is $14.99 per 30 days ($139 yearly) for all Thursday Night time Soccer video games, together with the NFL’s first-ever Black Friday recreation. You additionally get quick and free Prime transport, entry to members-only offers throughout October Prime Day, free Kindle downloads, reductions at Complete Meals and Amazon Recent shops and extra.

Watch the Patriots vs. Jets recreation in your telephone with NFL+

If you wish to catch this recreation in your telephone — and all of the superb soccer forward this season — take a look at NFL+. The premium streaming service, beginning at $40 per yr (or $7 per 30 days), gives entry to NFL Community. And sure, that features video games being broadcast out-of-market. To spice up your NFL expertise even additional, you may improve to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch as much as eight NFL video games concurrently. A seven-day, free trial is offered.

High options of NFL+:

You get entry to all NFL preseason video games, together with these which are out of market.

NFL+ enables you to watch stream native and primetime common season video games in your telephone or pill, however not your TV.

Consists of the NFL Community (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it is a good choice for many who want to stream soccer on the go.

2024-5 NFL Season Week 3 Schedule



The 2024-5 NFL Season Week 3 schedule is under. The sport you see broadcast regionally will rely in your geographical space.

Thursday, Sept. 19

New England Patriots at New York Jets, 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

Sunday, Sept. 22

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Houston Texans at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Inexperienced Bay Packers at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Carolina Panthers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Miami Dolphins at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Kansas Metropolis Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 23