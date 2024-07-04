How to watch the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks show: Livestream options, starting time, more

Getty Photographs



The 4th of July is right here, which suggests fireworks celebrations galore. We discovered one of the best view of the 4th of July fireworks is definitely from residence. This 12 months, Macy’s guarantees an epic July 4th fireworks present you will not wish to miss. Maintain studying to learn how and when to look at the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks present, even when you do not have cable.

How and when to look at the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks present

On Thursday, July 4, 2024, the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks present will air from 8-10 p.m. ET. An encore presentation will broadcast at 10 p.m. ET. The fireworks spectacle will air on NBC and stream on Peacock.

The best way to watch the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks present with out cable

In case your cable subscription would not embrace NBC, otherwise you’ve reduce the wire together with your cable firm fully, you may nonetheless watch the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks present with out cable.

Watch the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks present on Peacock

Peacock provides its subscribers dwell streaming entry to the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks present, and different top-tier content material airing on NBC together with NFL Sunday Evening Soccer video games. The streaming service has loads extra dwell sports activities to supply, together with Massive Ten soccer, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (together with previously PPV-only occasions akin to WrestleMania). There are 80,000 hours price of recorded content material to look at as properly, together with hit films and TV collection akin to “The Workplace” and “Parks and Recreation.”

A Peacock subscription prices $6 per thirty days. An annual plan is on the market for $60 per 12 months. You’ll be able to cancel anytime.

Prime options of Peacock:

Peacock could have unique Paris 2024 Olympics protection and dwell streams of Olympic protection airing on NBC.

protection and dwell streams of airing on NBC. Peacock options loads of present and traditional NBC and Bravo TV exhibits.

Stream the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks present on Sling TV for half worth

Probably the most cost-effective methods to stream the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks present and extra this 12 months is thru a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer provides entry to the NFL Community, native NBC, Fox and ABC associates (the place obtainable) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan. Additionally price noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording area included, excellent for recording all of the season’s high NFL matchups.

That plan usually prices $60 per thirty days, however the streamer is at present providing a 50% off promotion in your first month, so you may pay simply $30. You’ll be able to be taught extra by tapping the button under.

Word: As a result of Sling TV would not carry CBS, you will not be capable of watch CBS-aired programming like subsequent 12 months’s NFL video games on CBS. To observe these video games, plus PGA golf, UEFA Champions League and extra dwell sports activities, we suggest you additionally subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ with Showtime prices $12 per thirty days after a one-week free trial.

CBS Necessities and Paramount+ with Showtime are each subsidiaries of Paramount.

Prime options of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to look at in whole, together with native NBC, Fox and ABC associates (the place obtainable).

You get entry to most native NFL video games and nationally broadcast video games on the lowest worth.

All subscription tiers embrace 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Watch the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks present free with Fubo

You can too catch the epic Macy’s fireworks present on FuboTV. FuboTV is a streaming service that gives entry to the dwell feed of community associates (the place obtainable), and favourite cable channels. Sports activities followers acquire entry to virtually each NFL recreation of the season, NBA and NHL subsequent season, in addition to network-aired MLB video games occurring now. Packages embrace CBS, Fox Sunday NFC video games by way of “NFL on Fox”, NBC (Sunday Evening Soccer), ESPN (Monday Evening Soccer), NFL Community and extra, so you can watch extra than simply at this time’s 4th of July celebration, all and not using a cable subscription.

To observe the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks present with out cable, begin a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You’ll be able to start watching instantly in your TV, cellphone, pill or laptop. A subscription to FuboTV begins at $80 per thirty days after a seven-day free trial.

Prime options of FuboTV Professional Tier:

There aren’t any contracts with FuboTV — you may cancel at any time.



The Professional tier consists of over 180 channels, together with NFL Community. (You may have to improve to Final for NFL RedZone.)



FuboTV consists of all of the channels you may want to look at faculty and professional soccer, together with CBS (not obtainable by means of Sling TV).



All tiers include 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.



Stream in your TV, cellphone, and different gadgets.

Watch the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks present free on Hulu + Stay TV

You’ll be able to watch the festivities, and acquire entry to top-tier content material and sports activities airing on community TV, NFL Community, with Hulu + Stay TV. The bundle options entry to 90 channels, together with NBC, CBS and ABC. Limitless DVR storage can also be included. Watch each recreation on each community with Hulu + Stay TV, plus catch dwell NFL preseason video games, unique dwell common season video games, fashionable studio exhibits (together with NFL Whole Entry and the Emmy-nominated present Good Morning Soccer) and much extra.

Hulu + Stay TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $70 per thirty days.

Watch the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks present with a digital HDTV antenna

You can too watch tonight’s fireworks present on TV with an inexpensive indoor antenna, which pulls in native over-the-air HDTV channels akin to CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and extra. This is the kicker: There is not any month-to-month cost.

For anybody dwelling in {a partially} blocked-off space (these close to mountains or first-floor flats), a digital TV antenna could not choose up sign — or any sign in any respect. However for a lot of properties, a digital TV antenna gives a significantly cheap solution to watch TV with out paying a cable firm. Indoor TV antennas can even present some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional Mohu Leaf Supreme Professional digital antenna with a 65-mile vary can obtain a whole lot of HD TV channels and may filter out mobile and FM alerts. It delivers a high-quality image in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and incorporates a 12-foot digital coax cable.

This antenna is on sale at Amazon for $56, diminished from $70 with coupon.

Who’s internet hosting the Macy’s 4th of July fireworks present?

4-time Grammy Award-nominated recording artist Mickey Guyton and Zuri Corridor of “Entry Hollywood” will host tonight’s fireworks spectacular.