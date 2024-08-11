How to watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL preseason game today: Livestream options, starting time, more

Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders traces as much as run a route throughout an NFL soccer recreation towards the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on December 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ryan Kang/Getty Pictures



The Las Vegas Raiders play the Minnesota Vikings at the moment for the groups’ first preseason recreation of the 2024-5 NFL season. Sam Darnold is about to start out for the Vikings, whereas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce has but to call his beginning quarterback. Watch all of the drama unfold within the NFL preseason.

Hold studying to learn the way and when to look at the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings soccer recreation at the moment, even when you do not have cable.

How and when to look at the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings recreation

The Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings recreation can be performed on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT). The NFL preseason recreation will air on NFL Community, and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured beneath.

How and when to look at the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings recreation with out cable

Whereas many cable packages embody NFL Community, it is easy to look at the sport if NFL Community is not included in your cable TV subscription, or if you do not have cable in any respect. Your finest choices for watching are beneath. (Streaming choices would require an web supplier.)

Sling TV is essentially the most cost-effective strategy to stream the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings recreation



If you do not have cable TV that features NFL Community, one of the cost-effective methods to look at at the moment’s recreation, and all the foremost sporting occasions occurring this fall, is thru a subscription to Sling TV. To observe the NFL Community on Sling TV, you will want a subscription to the Orange tier or the Blue tier. We propose leveling up your protection to get extra NFL video games this fall with the Orange + Blue tier.

That Orange + Blue plan usually prices $60 monthly, however the streamer at the moment provides a half-off promotion to your first month, so you will pay simply $30. For the least costly Olympic-watching choice, the Blue plan contains the channels NBC, USA and E!, beginning at $45 monthly ($22.50 to your first month).

The streamer can also be at the moment providing huge financial savings on 4 months of the Orange + Blue tier plus the Sports activities Further plan whenever you prepay for the Sling TV Season Move. The Sports activities Further plan contains Golf Channel and Huge Ten Community, amongst others. Prepay for 4 months of the Sling TV Season Move and spend $219, decreased from $300.

As a result of Sling TV doesn’t carry CBS, Sling subscribers will wish to add Paramount+ to their bundle.

Prime options of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our best choice for streaming main sporting occasions like NASCAR .

. There are 46 channels to look at in complete, together with native NBC, Fox and ABC associates (the place accessible).

You get entry to most native NFL video games and nationally broadcast video games on the lowest worth.

All subscription tiers embody 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You possibly can add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Community, NFL RedZone, MLB Community, Tennis Channel and extra sports-oriented channels (19 in complete) by way of Sling TV’s Sports activities Extras add-on.

Watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings recreation free with FuboTV



You possibly can watch each NFL recreation airing on TV, together with at the moment’s recreation, on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that gives entry to virtually each NFL recreation of the season. Packages embody CBS, Fox Sunday NFC video games by way of “NFL on Fox”, NBC (Sunday Night time Soccer), ESPN (Monday Night time Soccer), NFL Community and extra, so you’ll watch extra than simply at the moment’s video games, all with out a cable subscription.

To observe the NFL with out cable, begin a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You possibly can start watching instantly in your TV, telephone, pill or laptop. Along with NFL soccer, FuboTV provides MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and worldwide soccer video games.

Prime options of FuboTV Professional Tier:

There are not any contracts with FuboTV — you possibly can cancel at any time.

The Professional tier contains over 180 channels, together with NFL Community. (You will must improve to Final for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV contains all of the channels you will want to look at school and professional soccer, together with CBS (not accessible by way of Sling TV).

All tiers include 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream in your TV, telephone, pill and different units.

Watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings recreation free on Hulu + Stay TV

You possibly can watch the NFL, together with the NFL Community, with Hulu + Stay TV. The bundle options entry to 90 channels, together with each Fox and FS1. Limitless DVR storage can also be included. Watch each recreation on each community with Hulu + Stay TV, plus catch dwell NFL preseason video games, unique dwell common season video games, fashionable studio reveals (together with NFL Complete Entry and the Emmy-nominated present Good Morning Soccer) and much extra.

Hulu + Stay TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 monthly after a three-day free trial.

Watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Minnesota Vikings recreation dwell with NFL+

If you wish to catch at the moment’s recreation dwell, and all the opposite NFL video games occurring this preseason, try NFL+. The premium streaming service, beginning at $40 per 12 months (or $7 monthly), provides entry to all NFL video games occurring this preseason — even out-of-market video games — on all supported units. The streaming service additionally provides entry to NFL Community on all supported units.

To spice up your NFL expertise even additional, you possibly can improve to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch as much as eight NFL video games concurrently.

Prime options of NFL+:

You get entry to all NFL preseason video games, together with these which can be out of market, on any supported gadget (together with TV).

NFL+ helps you to watch stream native and primetime common season video games in your telephone or pill, however not your TV.

It contains the NFL Community (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it is a good choice for many who want to stream soccer on the go.

Should you’re anxiously ready for the 2024-5 NFL season to start, now is a superb time to take a look at Amazon’s NFL Fan Store. The Amazon NFL Fan Store is crammed to the brim with formally licensed fan gear: You will discover jerseys, group flags, T-shirts, hoodies and extra, together with tons of nice gear for the NFL fan in your life. There are many nice offers awaiting you at Amazon, too, together with some must-see offers on TVs for watching sports activities.

Faucet the button beneath to move on to the NFL Fan Store web page on Amazon and choose your favourite group.