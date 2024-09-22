How to watch the Kansas State vs. BYU NCAA college football game tonight: Livestream options, more

Huge receiver Keagan Johnson #10 of the Kansas State Wildcats reacts after choosing up a primary down within the second half towards the Arizona Wildcats at Invoice Snyder Household Soccer Stadium on September 13, 2024 in Manhattan, Kansas. Peter G. Aiken/Getty Photos



The Kansas State vs. BYU sport shall be performed tonight in Provo, Utah. Each groups are undefeated coming into the weekend, making this one of many hottest of right this moment’s NCAA school soccer video games.

Maintain studying to learn how and when to observe the Kansas State vs. BYU sport right this moment, even when you do not have cable.

How and when to observe the Kansas State vs. BYU sport

The Kansas State vs. BYU sport shall be performed on Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. PT). The faculty soccer sport will air on ESPN, and stream on Fubo, Sling and the platforms featured beneath.

How and when to observe the Kansas State vs. BYU sport with out cable

Whereas many cable packages embody ESPN, it is easy to observe the sport if ESPN is not included in your cable TV subscription, or if you do not have cable in any respect. Your finest choices for watching are beneath. (Streaming choices would require an web supplier.)

Watch the Kansas State vs. BYU sport free with Fubo



Dwell TV streaming service Fubo provides the identical top-tier programming you will get out of your native cable supplier at a fraction of the value. The streamer is a sports activities fan’s dream contemplating the sheer quantity of dwell sporting occasions you’ll be able to watch on it.

Fubo packages embody entry to school soccer video games airing in your native CBS affiliate, SEC Community, Massive Ten Community and ESPNU. There are many channels for NFL followers, together with “NFL on Fox,” “Sunday Evening Soccer” on NBC, “Monday Evening Soccer” on ABC and ESPN, and all video games aired on NFL Community.

If you wish to give Fubo a strive, now’s a good time to take action: Fubo is presently providing $30 off your first month of any subscription tier. Which means you’ll be able to watch each NFL and school soccer sport airing on community TV this week beginning at simply $49.99 after a seven-day free trial. When you subscribe, you’ll be able to start watching instantly in your TV, telephone, pill or laptop.

High options of Fubo:

There are not any contracts with Fubo. You may cancel at any time.

The Professional ($49.99 first month, $79.99 thereafter) tier consists of over 200 channels, together with channels not obtainable on another dwell TV streaming companies.

Improve to 4K decision with the Elite with Sports activities Plus tier ($69.99 first month, $99.99 thereafter). It options 299 channels, together with NFL RedZone.

Fubo additionally provides dwell MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and worldwide soccer video games.

All tiers now include limitless cloud-based DVR recording, so you’ll be able to file all the most effective school soccer and finest NFL video games this week — and each week.

— and each week. You may watch on as much as 10 screens without delay with any Fubo plan.

Stream in your TV, telephone, pill and different units.

Sling: Essentially the most cost-effective option to stream school soccer

If you do not have cable TV that features ESPN, one of the vital cost-effective methods to stream school soccer this season is thru a subscription to Sling. We propose leveling up your protection to the Orange + Blue with Sports activities Further tier to get extra NFL and school soccer video games this fall.

The Orange + Blue plan commonly prices $60 per thirty days, however the streamer presently provides a $25 off promotion to your first month, so you will pay simply $35. The Orange + Blue with Sports activities Further plan is $50 to your first month and $75 per thirty days after. The Sports activities Further add-on options 18 channels, together with NFL Redzone, ESPNU, SEC Community, Massive 10 Community and ACC Community, making it very best for professional and school soccer followers.

The streamer can be presently providing large financial savings on 4 months of the Orange + Blue tier plus the Sports activities Further plan if you prepay for the Sling Season Go. The plan prices $219, diminished from $300.

Be aware: As a result of Sling doesn’t carry CBS, Sling subscribers will wish to add Paramount+ to their bundle. (Paramount+ and CBS Necessities are each subsidiaries of Paramount World.)

High options of Sling Orange + Blue plan:

Sling is our best choice for streaming main sporting occasions like NASCAR .

. There are 52 channels to observe in complete, together with native ESPN, NBC, Fox and ABC associates (the place obtainable).

You get entry to most native NFL video games and nationally broadcast video games on the lowest worth.

All subscription tiers embody 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You may add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Community, NFL RedZone, MLB Community, Tennis Channel and extra sports-oriented channels (18 in complete) through Sling’s Sports activities Extras add-on.

Watch the Kansas State vs. BYU sport on Hulu + Dwell TV

You may watch school soccer, together with ESPN, with Hulu + Dwell TV. The bundle options entry to 90 channels, together with each Fox and FS1. Limitless DVR storage can be included. Watch each sport on each community with Hulu + Dwell TV, plus catch dwell NFL preseason video games, unique dwell common season video games, well-liked studio exhibits (together with NFL Complete Entry and the Emmy-nominated present Good Morning Soccer) and plenty extra.

Hulu + Dwell TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per thirty days after a three-day free trial.

Watch school soccer on ESPN+

ESPN+ will stream numerous school soccer video games this 12 months, together with video games you’ll be able to’t watch anyplace else. ESPN+ is ESPN’s subscription streaming platform, which provides protection of a few of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark’s WNBA video games, unique studio exhibits and top-tier collection that are not accessible on the ESPN networks. ESPN+ subscribers could buy UFC PPV occasions and entry the platform’s huge archive of on-demand content material, together with your entire 30 For 30 catalog, sport replays and choose ESPN movies.

ESPN+ provides unique dwell sports activities, unique exhibits, and an unlimited library of on-demand content material, together with your entire 30 For 30 collection and extra. This is a sampling of what is obtainable on ESPN+:

Unique fantasy sports activities instruments and content material from among the sports activities world’s most revered voices in sports activities.

Each Struggle Evening UFC occasion UFC PPV occasion (PPV occasions are topic to a further cost).

Soccer together with EFL Championship, US Open Cup and Bundesliga.

Faculty sports activities together with the Ivy League, Massive Sky Convention and Atlantic A10 Convention.

MLB and the World Collection.

High-tier tennis together with the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

The PGA Tour and the Masters.

It is very important observe that ESPN+ doesn’t embody entry to the ESPN community. It’s a separate sports-centric service, with separate sports activities programming. An ESPN+ subscription prices $11 per thirty days. Or save 15% if you pay yearly ($110).

What’s the BYU Cougars present staff rating?

The Cougars are presently ranked No. 44 out of 134 groups, in accordance with our sister website CBS Sports activities.

What’s the Kansas State Wildcats present staff rating?

The Wildcats are presently ranked No. 13 out of 134 groups, in accordance with CBS Sports activities.

When is the 2024 NCAA school soccer championship sport?

The Faculty Soccer Playoff Nationwide Championship shall be Monday, January 20, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.