How to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL preseason game tonight: Livestream options, more

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in additional time throughout Tremendous Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Getty Photos



The reigning Tremendous Bowl champions are again. The Kansas Metropolis Chiefs face the Jacksonville Jaguars for an NFL preseason showdown.

Preserve studying to learn how and when to look at the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars recreation tonight, even when you do not have cable.

How and when to look at the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars recreation

The Kansas Metropolis Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars recreation can be performed on Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). The NFL preseason recreation will air on NFL Community, and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured under.

How and when to look at the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars recreation with out cable

Whereas many cable packages embrace NFL Community, it is easy to look at the sport if NFL Community is not included in your cable TV subscription, or if you do not have cable in any respect. Your greatest choices for watching are under. (Streaming choices would require an web supplier.)

Sling TV is probably the most cost-effective solution to stream the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars recreation



If you do not have cable TV that features NFL Community, one of the vital cost-effective methods to look at tonight’s recreation, and all the most important sporting occasions taking place this fall, is thru a subscription to Sling TV. To look at the NFL Community on Sling TV, you may want a subscription to the Orange tier or the Blue tier. We recommend leveling up your protection to get extra NFL video games this fall with the Orange + Blue tier.

That Orange + Blue plan usually prices $60 monthly, however the streamer presently affords a half-off promotion to your first month, so you may pay simply $30. For the least costly Olympic-watching choice, the Blue plan consists of the channels NBC, USA and E!, beginning at $45 monthly ($22.50 to your first month).

The streamer can also be presently providing massive financial savings on 4 months of the Orange + Blue tier plus the Sports activities Additional plan whenever you prepay for the Sling TV Season Go. The Sports activities Additional plan consists of Golf Channel and Large Ten Community amongst others. Prepay for 4 months of the Sling TV Season Go and spend $219, lowered from $300.

As a result of Sling TV doesn’t carry CBS, Sling subscribers will need to add Paramount+ to their bundle.

Prime options of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our best choice for streaming main sporting occasions like NASCAR .

. There are 46 channels to look at in whole, together with native NBC, Fox and ABC associates (the place accessible).

You get entry to most native NFL video games and nationally broadcast video games on the lowest worth.

All subscription tiers embrace 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You may add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Community, NFL RedZone, MLB Community, Tennis Channel and extra sports-oriented channels (19 in whole) through Sling TV’s Sports activities Extras add-on.

Watch the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars recreation free with FuboTV



You may watch each NFL recreation airing on TV, together with tonight’s recreation, on FuboTV. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that provides entry to nearly each NFL recreation of the season. Packages embrace CBS, Fox Sunday NFC video games through “NFL on Fox”, NBC (Sunday Night time Soccer), ESPN (Monday Night time Soccer), NFL Community and extra, so you can watch extra than simply at present’s video games, all with no cable subscription.

To look at the NFL with out cable, begin a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You may start watching instantly in your TV, cellphone, pill or pc. Along with NFL soccer, FuboTV affords MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and worldwide soccer video games.

Prime options of FuboTV Professional Tier:

There aren’t any contracts with FuboTV — you may cancel at any time.

The Professional tier consists of over 180 channels, together with NFL Community. (You may have to improve to Final for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV consists of all of the channels you may want to look at faculty and professional soccer, together with CBS (not accessible by way of Sling TV).

All tiers include 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream in your TV, cellphone, pill and different units.

Watch the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars recreation free on Hulu + Dwell TV

You may watch the NFL, together with the NFL Community, with Hulu + Dwell TV. The bundle options entry to 90 channels, together with each Fox and FS1. Limitless DVR storage can also be included. Watch each recreation on each community with Hulu + Dwell TV, plus catch reside NFL preseason video games, unique reside common season video games, widespread studio exhibits (together with NFL Whole Entry and the Emmy-nominated present Good Morning Soccer) and much extra.

Hulu + Dwell TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 monthly after a three-day free trial.

Watch the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars recreation reside with NFL+

If you wish to catch tonight’s recreation reside, and all the opposite NFL video games taking place this preseason, try NFL+. The premium streaming service, beginning at $40 per 12 months (or $7 monthly), affords entry to all NFL video games taking place this preseason — even out-of-market video games — on all supported units. The streaming service additionally affords entry to NFL Community on all supported units.

To spice up your NFL expertise even additional, you may improve to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch as much as eight NFL video games concurrently.

Prime options of NFL+:

You get entry to all NFL preseason video games, together with these which can be out of market, on any supported machine (together with TV).

NFL+ permits you to watch stream native and primetime common season video games in your cellphone or pill, however not your TV.

It consists of the NFL Community (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it is a good choice for many who want to stream soccer on the go.

