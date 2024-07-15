How to watch the Home Run Derby 2024: Start time and channel

Baseball’s greatest and brightest will quickly take the sector for the Residence Run Derby!

One of many largest occasions in baseball returns Monday night time at Globe Life Area in Arlington, Texas, house of the Texas Rangers. Tune in to see gamers like Jose Ramirez with the Cleveland Guardians, Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas Metropolis Royals, the New York Mets’ Pete Alonso and extra battle it out for the last word, All-Star prize.

Here is what to know and find out how to watch the 2024 MLB All-Star Residence Run Derby.

What time is the Residence Run Derby tonight?

The 2024 Residence Run Derby begins at 8 p.m. Monday, July 15.

Learn how to watch the Residence Run Derby 2024

The 2024 Residence Run Derby will likely be televised on ESPN and ESPN2. Stream the occasion on the ESPN app, Fubo, Sling TV, Hulu with Dwell TV, DirecTV Stream and YouTube TV.

Who’s within the 2024 Residence Run Derby?

Eight sluggers – 4 from the American League and 4 from the Nationwide League – will participate within the competitors:

1B Pete Alonso, New York Mets

3B Alec Bohm, Philadelphia Phillies

OF Adolis García, Texas Rangers

SS Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

OF Teoscar Hernández, Los Angeles Dodgers

DH Marcell Ozuna, Atlanta Braves

3B Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

SS Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas Metropolis Royals

How a lot cash does the Residence Run Derby champion win?

The Residence Run Derby prize pool totals $2.5 million, with the winner amassing $1 million and the runner-up $750,000.

New guidelines for the 2024 Residence Run Derby

The 2024 Residence Run Derby will not be a strict event model, as seen previously, USA At this time reported. As an alternative, all eight hitters will compete in opposition to each other within the first spherical, with the 4 greatest performers advancing to the semifinals and seeded 1-4 based mostly on what number of house runs they hit within the first spherical. Tiebreakers will likely be decided by every hitter’s longest house run.

By the primary two rounds, every hitter could have three minutes, or 40 whole pitches (whichever comes first), to rack up as many house runs as they will. Every will likely be granted one 45-second timeout that can’t be used throughout bonus time (which is awarded for house runs longer than 425 ft). The finals will solely grant hitters two minutes or 27 pitches (excluding bonus time).