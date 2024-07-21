How to watch the Democratic National convention

President Joe Biden’s resolution to drop out of the presidential election and endorse Vice-President Kamala Harris in a possible showdown with former President Donald Trump has despatched shockwaves by way of the Democratic Occasion that might be felt all through the Democratic Nationwide Conference.

This is all the things it’s essential to know concerning the upcoming Democratic Nationwide Conference, together with watch and what to search for.

What’s the Democratic Nationwide Conference?

The Democratic Nationwide Conference serves as a automobile for delegates to rally round and nominate their choose for president.

Will Biden dropping out influence the Democratic Nationwide Conference?

As of Sunday afternoon, the Democratic Nationwide Conference’s web site carried no replace on Biden’s resolution to drop out, his obvious endorsement of Harris, nor what occurs subsequent on the conference.

The Democratic Nationwide Conference additionally supplied no updates on its official social media accounts on X nor Fb.

When is the Democratic Nationwide Conference?

The 2024 Democratic Nationwide Conference might be held in Chicago from Monday, Aug. 19 by way of Thursday, Aug. 22.

Will Biden be on the DNC?

President Joe Biden was to be the ultimate speaker on the DNC subsequent month, poised to just accept the occasion’s nomination and speak about his plan for profitable the election.

That’s modified now, with a brand new nominee taking that final-night speech as an alternative.

However, it’s not recognized Sunday if Biden will seem on the conference to place his endorsement on the brand new candidate or if he’ll skip the four-day affair to not overshadow the celebration.

How do I watch the Democratic Nationwide Conference?

Most of the conferences and occasions on the Democratic Nationwide Conference might be personal or not lined by the media, however main tv stations will carry a bulk of the conference.

ABC will broadcast the Democratic Nationwide Conference, and supply look-ins an and reside feeds.

C-SPAN will even present protection of the Democratic Nationwide Conference.

The key networks will carry the DNC as nicely.

The DNC will stream the 2024 Democratic Nationwide Conference on the DNC’s YouTube channel.

Will Kamala Harris communicate on the Democratic Nationwide Conference?

The Democratic Nationwide Conference’s web site would not listing precisely which audio system might be on the stage on the conference, however Harris communicate is all however at certainty.

Democratic leaders comparable to Transportation Secretary Peter Buttigieg and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro might communicate on the conference, in addition to former President Barack Obama.

In the meantime, Shapiro has surfaced as a doable presidential nominee.

Damon C. Williams is a Philadelphia-based journalist reporting on trending subjects throughout the Mid-Atlantic Area.