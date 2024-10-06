How to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Houston Texans game today

Mitchell Trubisky and the Buffalo Payments will face the Houston Texans on Sunday. (G Fiume/Getty Pictures)

This Sunday will see two of the NFL’s high groups battling on the gridiron because the Buffalo Payments, at present ranked primary within the AFC East will go to the Houston Texans who’re primary within the AFC South convention. Each groups are 3-1 after the primary 4 weeks of the season. The sport will air at 1 p.m on CBS and Paramount+. Right here’s all the information you want about right now’s Buffalo vs. Houston sport. You may as well regulate dwell game-day updates right here.

Date: October 6, 2024

Time: 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT

Recreation: Buffalo vs. Houston

TV channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV, NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube, and extra

What channel is the Payments vs. Texans sport on?

The Payments will go to the Texans this Sunday, Oct. 6 airing dwell at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Bills vs. Texans game is also available to stream on Paramount+ via their NFL on CBS channel. You can also watch CBS on platforms including Fubo TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV. Out of market viewers will be able to find the game on YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL+.

2024 NFL season Week 5 full schedule:

All occasions Japanese

Thursday, Oct. 3

Sunday, Oct. 6

New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings: 9:30 a.m. (NFL Community)

Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo Payments vs. Houston Texans: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos: 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals: 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

Inexperienced Bay Packers vs. L.A. Rams 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

NY Giants vs. Seattle Seahawks: 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys vs.Pittsburgh Steelers: 8:20 p.m. NBC)

Monday, Oct. 7

Tips on how to watch each NFL sport this season:

Many NFL video games are broadcast on native channels, so for those who’re seeking to catch an in-market sport, it might be so simple as turning in your TV (or establishing a digital TV antenna). A $7/month subscription to NFL+ will get you entry to NFL Community which may be nice for watching some video games, however the draw back of NFL+ is that with regards to the common season, it is simply native and primetime video games (and solely on cell or pill!). Through which case, this is what we advocate to look at the NFL.

