How to watch the Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins NFL preseason game tonight: Livestream options, starting time, more

Kirk Cousins #18 of the Atlanta Falcons drops again to go throughout coaching camp on July 28, 2024 in Flowery Department, GA. Cousins is just not anticipated to play right this moment. Todd Kirkland / Getty Photographs



NFL preseason soccer kicks off in a critical means this weekend, however for Falcons and Dolphins followers, the true motion is tonight. Although many key gamers will sit this sport out, together with Kirk Cousins, right this moment’s sport is the primary probability for Atlanta and Miami followers (and fantasy soccer lovers) to see each groups in motion and assess their potential for the approaching NFL season.

Preserve studying to learn how and when to observe the Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins sport tonight, even when you do not have cable or dwell out of market.

How and when to observe right this moment’s Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins NFL preseason sport

The Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins NFL preseason sport shall be performed on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. PT). The NFL preseason sport will stream on NFL+ (nationwide), and can air regionally on the next channels:

Miami, FL: CBS

Atlanta, GA: Fox

Augusta, GA: CBS

Columbus, GA: ABC

Savannah, GA: CBS

Albany, GA: ABC

Birmingham, AL: Fox

Huntsville, AL: Circle

Dothan, AL: CBS

You’ll be able to stream the sport regionally on Fox and ABC by way of Sling TV. These in a CBS media market can stream the sport dwell on Paramount+.

Observe: CBS Necessities and Paramount+ are each subsidiaries of Paramount World.

How and when to observe the Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins sport with out cable

If you happen to do not dwell in a Florida or Georgia media market, the one option to watch right this moment’s Falcons vs. Dolphins sport is with NFL+. (Streaming choices would require an web supplier.)

Watch the Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins sport dwell with NFL+

If you wish to catch tonight’s sport dwell, and all the opposite NFL video games taking place this preseason, take a look at NFL+. The premium streaming service, beginning at $40 per 12 months (or $7 monthly), affords entry to all NFL video games taking place this preseason — even out-of-market video games — on all supported units. The streaming service additionally affords entry to NFL Community on all supported units.

To spice up your NFL expertise even additional, you possibly can improve to NFL+ Premium with NFL RedZone and watch as much as eight NFL video games concurrently.

Prime options of NFL+:

You get entry to all NFL preseason video games, together with these which can be out of market, on any supported system (together with TV).

NFL+ enables you to watch stream native and primetime common season video games in your telephone or pill, however not your TV.

It consists of the NFL Community (and NFL RedZone with NFL+ Premium), so it is a good choice for individuals who wish to stream soccer on the go.

Livestream the Falcons vs. Dolphins sport regionally on Sling TV

If you happen to dwell in a neighborhood media market and do not have a cable TV subscription, probably the most cost-effective methods to observe tonight’s sport, and all the foremost sporting occasions taking place this fall, is thru a subscription to Sling TV. We propose leveling up your protection to get extra NFL video games this fall with the Orange + Blue tier.

That Orange + Blue plan usually prices $60 monthly, however the streamer presently affords a half-off promotion to your first month, so you may pay simply $30. For the least costly Olympic-watching choice, the Blue plan consists of the channels NBC, USA and E!, beginning at $45 monthly ($22.50 to your first month).

The streamer can be presently providing large financial savings on 4 months of the Orange + Blue tier plus the Sports activities Additional plan while you prepay for the Sling TV Season Go. The Sports activities Additional plan consists of Golf Channel and Huge Ten Community amongst others. Prepay for 4 months of the Sling TV Season Go and spend $219, decreased from $300.

As a result of Sling TV doesn’t carry CBS, Sling subscribers will wish to add Paramount+ to their bundle.

Prime options of Sling TV Orange + Blue plan:

Sling TV is our best choice for streaming main sporting occasions like NASCAR .

. There are 46 channels to observe in complete, together with native NBC, Fox and ABC associates (the place obtainable).

You get entry to most native NFL video games and nationally broadcast video games on the lowest worth.

All subscription tiers embrace 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You’ll be able to add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Community, NFL RedZone, MLB Community, Tennis Channel and extra sports-oriented channels (19 in complete) by way of Sling TV’s Sports activities Extras add-on.

