How to watch the 2025 Chengdu Open: Streaming schedule, how to watch the tennis tournament and more

The Chengdu Open is the first tennis tournament on the calendar after the U.S. Open, taking place between September 17-23, 2025 at the Sichuan International Tennis Center in Chengdu, China. Many of the biggest names on the ATP tour, including Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz will not be competing in Chengdu, as they’ll be in San Francisco next weekend at the Laver Cup instead. Not to worry, there will still be plenty of top-tier talent hitting the courts in China including Lorenzo Musetti, Tallon Griekspoor and Brandon Nakashima.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the 2025 Chengdu Open, including streaming information, the first round draw and schedule, and more.

How to watch the Chengdu Open:

Dates: September 17-23, 2025

Location: Sichuan International Tennis Center, Chengdu, China

Streaming: Tennis TV Premium

When is the Chengdu Open?

The Chengdu Open runs from September 17-23, 2025.

What channel is the 2025 Chengdu Open on?

In the U.S., the 2025 Chengdu Open will be streaming exclusively on Tennis TV.

Where to stream the Chengdu Open:

Tennis TV is a standalone app that offers a free and premium subscription plan. While the free plan will only get you access to match highlights, the premium tier offers over 2,500 live matches per year, plus full replays, highlights, stats, and much more. All 23 of this week’s Chengdu Open matches are available to stream on Tennis TV Premium.

While a a free Tennis TV account will get you highlights from most major ATP matches, a Tennis TV Premium subscription offers live streams from over 2,500 matches a year, including 55 ATP tournaments and it’s the only way to watch this week’s Chengdu Open. Tennis TV Premium subscriptions are available monthly (£11.99/$16), for a 6 month pass (£59.99/$82) or an annual subscription (£99.99/$136). $16/month at Tennis TV

2025 Chengdu Open First Round schedule:

There are 23 matches scheduled for the Chengdu Open. The first round draws are below; times will be updated as matches are scheduled, with all matches available to stream on Tennis TV.

Wednesday, Sept. 17

Quentin Halys vs. Christopher O’Connell, 3 a.m.

Zizou Bergs vs. Shang Juncheng, 4:30 a.m.

Thursday, Sept. 18

Alexander Shevchenko vs. Gael Monfils

Marcos Giron vs. Ethan Quinn





TBD vs. Botic Van De Zandschulp

Cameron Norrie vs. Zhou Yi

Terence Atmane vs. Dino Prizmic

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo

TBD vs. Chak Lam Coleman Wong

Filip Misolic vs. Giovanni Mpetchi Perricard

Who is playing in the Chengdu Open 2025?

The following is a list of the Top 8 seeds at the Chengdu Open. The top four players will receive a bye for the first round.

1. Lorenzo Musetti

2. Luciano Darderi

3. Tallon Griekspoor

4. Brandon Nakashima

5. Cameron Norrie

6. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

7. Sebastian Baez

8. Lorenzo Sonego