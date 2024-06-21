How to watch the 2024 Travelers Championship today

Scottie Scheffler of the US celebrates after making par on the 18th inexperienced to win the Memorial Event introduced by Workday at Muirfield Village Golf Membership on June 09, 2024 in Dublin, Ohio. Getty Photographs



The PGA Tour hits the hyperlinks in Connecticut this week for the 2024 Vacationers Championship. Rory McIlroy could also be sitting this one out, however golf’s elite together with Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele will likely be there. Preserve studying to learn how to look at each spherical of the 2024 Vacationers Championship, and how one can watch without spending a dime with out cable.

CBS Necessities, CBS and Paramount+ are all subsidiaries of Paramount. CBS is likely one of the broadcast houses of the 2024 PGA Championship.

2024 Vacationers Championship Details: Location, Purse and defending champion

Event: 2024 Vacationers Championship

Location: TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

Dates: Thursday-Sunday, June 20-23

Purse: $20 million (winner earns $3.6 million)

Defending champion: Keegan Bradley

2024 Vacationers Championship: When and how one can watch every spherical

The 2024 Vacationers Championship will likely be broadcast on CBS and Golf Channel. Paramount+ with Showtime will stream CBS’ protection stay. Golf Channel’s protection will stream on Peacock, SlingTV and the platforms featured under. ESPN+ will provide unique early morning and featured group protection of the occasion.

Under, discover the instances and networks overlaying every day’s occasions. All instances Japanese.

Thursday, June 20: 1-3 p.m. Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday, June 21: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday, June 22: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday, June 23: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel/Peacock); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

Find out how to watch the 2024 Vacationers Championship with out cable

You may nonetheless tune in when you’re watching the PGA Championship with out cable. It is simple (and by way of some suppliers, free).

Free 2024 Vacationers Championship afternoon protection: Paramount+ with Showtime

CBS will host afternoon, weekend protection of the 2024 Vacationers Championship, which implies Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can stream CBS-aired PGA golf stay.

The streamer gives entry to all PGA golf domestically and nationally televised on CBS on its Paramount + with Showtime tier. As well as, you possibly can watch top-tier soccer just like the Champions League stay and SEC faculty soccer video games, plus widespread exhibits resembling “Survivor” and “NCIS” and NFL video games airing on CBS subsequent season

A subscription to Paramount+ with Showtime is $12 per 30 days. The streamer gives a seven-day free trial. (You will not be capable of stream PGA golf stay with a Paramount+ Important subscription.)

Begin watching Paramount + with Showtime free on Amazon Prime Video



Reside Paramount+ content material, together with stay sports activities, is on the market to stream on Amazon Prime by way of a Paramount+ with Showtime on Prime Video add-on subscription. Prime Video additionally carries a number of the greatest sports activities docs, together with “Kelce,” which paperwork Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce’s final season within the league.

Amazon is providing a seven-day free trial of Paramount+ with Showtime. Faucet the button under to begin your trial and begin streaming now without spending a dime. After the free trial interval ends, a subscription to Paramount+ Important is $6 per 30 days, whereas the Paramount+ with Showtime tier is $12 per 30 days. (You will want a subscription to Paramount+ with Showtime to look at the Vacationers Event stay).

Watch the 2024 Vacationers Championship without spending a dime with Fubo



You may also catch PGA golf on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that gives entry to network-aired sports activities just like the 2024 Vacationers Championship and virtually each NFL recreation subsequent season. Packages embody the stay feed of sports activities and programming airing on CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, the NFL Community and extra, so you’ll watch extra than simply this weekend’s event — all with out a cable subscription.

To observe the 2024 Vacationers Championship with out cable, begin a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You may start watching instantly in your TV, cellphone, pill or laptop. Along with PGA Tour golf, you will have entry to NFL soccer, Fubo gives NCAA faculty sports activities, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and worldwide soccer video games. Fubo’s Professional Tier is priced at $80 per 30 days after your free seven-day trial.

High options of Fubo Professional Tier:

There aren’t any contracts with Fubo — you possibly can cancel at any time.

The Professional tier consists of over 180 channels, together with NFL Community and Golf Channel.

Fubo consists of all of the channels you will want to look at faculty and professional sports activities, together with CBS (not out there by way of Sling TV).

All tiers include 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream in your TV, cellphone, and different units.

Stream the 2024 Vacationers Championship on Sling TV for half value

If you do not have cable TV that features Golf Channel, one of the crucial cost-effective methods to stream PGA golf is thru a subscription to Sling TV. The streamer additionally gives entry to the PGA golf airing on Golf Channel, plus top-tier sports activities channels like NFL Community, native NBC, Fox and ABC associates (the place out there) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan + Sports activities Additional (to entry Golf Channel). Additionally price noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording area included, good for recording all of the season’s prime NFL matchups.

That Orange + Blue tier usually prices $60 per 30 days, however the streamer is presently providing a 50% off promotion on your first month, so you will pay simply $30. You will pay $15 per 30 days for Sling’s Sports activities Additional. You may be taught extra by tapping the button under.

Observe: As a result of Sling TV does not carry CBS, you will not be capable of watch CBS-aired programming just like the Vacationers Championship or subsequent yr’s NFL video games on CBS. To observe these video games, plus PGA golf, UEFA Champions League and extra stay sports activities, we suggest you additionally subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ with Showtime prices $12 per 30 days after a one-week free trial.

High options of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to look at in complete, together with native ESPN, Fox and ABC associates (the place out there).

You get entry to most native NFL video games and nationally broadcast video games on the lowest value.

All subscription tiers embody 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

You may add Golf Channel, NBA TV, NHL Community, NFL RedZone, MLB Community, Tennis Channel and extra sports-oriented channels (25 in complete) by way of Sling TV’s $15 per 30 days Sports activities Extras add-on.

Watch the 2024 Vacationers Championship on Hulu + Reside TV

You may watch the 2024 Vacationers Championship and plenty of different top-tier sports activities, together with NFL Community, with Hulu + Reside TV. The bundle options entry to 90 channels, together with each Golf Channel and CBS. Limitless DVR storage can also be included. Watch each PGA occasion on each community with Hulu + Reside TV, plus catch stay NFL video games subsequent season, unique stay common season video games, widespread studio exhibits (together with NFL Whole Entry and the Emmy-nominated present Good Morning Soccer) and plenty extra.

Hulu + Reside TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+ for $77 per 30 days.

Watch the 2024 Vacationers Championship on Peacock

Along with PGA Tour occasions just like the 2024 Vacationers Championship, Peacock gives its subscribers live-streaming entry to NFL video games that air on NBC, and sports activities airing on USA Community. The streaming service has a lot extra stay sports activities to supply, together with Huge Ten basketball, Premier League soccer and WWE wrestling (together with previously PPV-only occasions resembling WrestleMania). There are 80,000 hours price of recorded content material to look at as effectively, together with hit films and TV collection resembling “The Workplace” and “Parks and Recreation.”

A Peacock subscription prices $6 per 30 days. An annual plan is on the market for $60 per yr. You may cancel anytime.

High options of Peacock:

For those who solely need to watch the 2024 Vacationers Championship, a seven-day free trial of Fubo TV will likely be a cheaper choice.

Peacock options loads of present and traditional NBC and Bravo TV exhibits, plus unique programming such because the award-winning actuality present “The Traitors.”

Stream the 2024 Vacationers Championship on ESPN+

Stream unique morning and featured group protection all 4 days of the 2024 Vacationers Championship on ESPN+, which gives unique stay sports activities, unique exhibits, and an enormous library of on-demand content material, together with the whole 30 For 30 collection and extra.

You may stream ESPN+ by way of the ESPN app in your favourite cellular machine and ESPN.com. It is also out there as an app by way of main sensible TV streaming platforms and gaming consoles such because the PS5. It is very important word that ESPN+ doesn’t embody entry to the ESPN community. It’s a separate sports-centric service, with separate sports activities programming.

An ESPN+ subscription prices $11 per 30 days, or save 15% if you pay yearly ($110). ESPN+ can also be presently providing a cost-saving bundle. Get ESPN+ (with advertisements), Disney+ (with advertisements) and Hulu (with advertisements) for $15 per 30 days

This is a sampling of what is on ESPN+:

Unique fantasy sports activities instruments and content material from a number of the sports activities world’s most revered voices in sports activities.

Choose WNBA video games, together with a few of Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever video games .

. Each Struggle Evening UFC occasion UFC PPV occasion (PPV occasions are topic to a further cost).

Soccer together with EFL Championship, US Open Cup and Bundesliga.

Faculty sports activities together with the Ivy League, Huge Sky Convention and Atlantic A10 Convention.

together with the Ivy League, Huge Sky Convention and Atlantic A10 Convention. MLB and the World Collection.

High-tier tennis together with the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

The PGA Tour and the Masters .

Watch the 2024 Vacationers Championship stay on CBS with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon



You may also watch PGA Golf on CBS with an inexpensive indoor antenna, which pulls in native over-the-air HDTV channels resembling CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and extra. This is the kicker: There is no month-to-month cost.

For anybody residing in {a partially} blocked-off space (these close to mountains or first-floor residences), a digital TV antenna might not decide up a superb sign — or any sign in any respect. However for a lot of houses, a digital TV antenna gives a severely cheap method to watch sports activities with out paying a cable firm. Indoor TV antennas may also present some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional Mohu Leaf Supreme Professional digital antenna with a 65-mile vary can obtain a whole bunch of HD TV channels, together with ABC, CBS, NBC, PBS, Fox and Univision and might filter out mobile and FM alerts. It delivers a high-quality image in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and includes a 12-foot digital coax cable