How to Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics on TV: Channel Guide, Schedule

The 2024 Summer season Olympics are right here, with athletes from greater than 200 nations descending upon Paris for the Video games of the XXXIII Olympiad.

The Olympics run from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, August 11 and can air reside on NBC, with at the very least 9 hours of protection every day, adopted by recap exhibits within the night and into the evening. Need to watch the Paris Olympics on TV? Right here’s every little thing it’s essential know, together with a channel information, viewing schedule and methods to look at the Olympics on TV without having a cable subscription.

At a Look: How one can Watch the 2024 Olympics on TV

What Channel Is Airing the 2024 Paris Summer season Olympics?

Need to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics on TV? This yr’s Summer season Video games shall be airing completely on NBC, and on Telemundo, for a Spanish-language feed. Sure occasions will even air reside on NBCUniversal-owned channels like USA Community, E!, CNBC, GOLF Channel and Universo.

USA Community will air the Olympic occasions in 4K HDR and 5.1 encompass sound, with some carriers providing the protection in Dolby Imaginative and prescient and Atmos.

How one can Watch 2024 Paris Summer season Olympics on TV

You’ll be able to watch the Summer season Olympics on TV with any primary cable package deal that features NBC, USA and the aforementioned channels above. Listed below are a number of different methods to look at the Olympics on TV with out cable.

CHEAPEST OPTION In case you simply need to watch the Olympics on TV by means of the primary NBC feed, your least expensive possibility is to buy a digital antenna, which is able to choose up your native NBC affiliate station (along with all the opposite main networks). This Amazon possibility has as much as 1000 miles of vary and will get you a reside feed of NBC in full HD high quality. Setup is tremendous easy and the slim design helps the indoor antenna tuck simply behind your TV set or on a shelf. Purchase the digital antenna as soon as and get “free” cable for all times. Bonus: apply the on-site Amazon coupon to avoid wasting an extra 5% at checkout.

LIVE SIMULCAST Peacock is the official streaming residence of the 2024 Paris Olympics, however it should even have a reside simulcast of the NBC broadcast you can watch by means of your good TV. Signal-up for Peacock right here, then use the Peacock app to look at reside Olympics protection on tv. Don’t have Peacock? A subscription begins at simply $7.99 and can allow you to watch the Paris Olympics reside on TV along with streaming each occasion on-line.

WATCH LIVE TV ONLINE Need to watch the Olympics on TV with out cable? Strive an OTT service like DirecTV Stream, which will get you 90+ reside TV channels you can watch by means of your web connection (together with NBC, USA, CNBC, E! and extra). Obtain the DirecTV Stream app on any streaming gadget and use it to look at the Olympics reside on TV. DirectTV stream is at the moment providing a five-day free trial that you should utilize to look at the Olympics with out cable without spending a dime.

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Photos/LightRocket through Getty Photos FREE DVR One other technique to watch reside TV protection of the Paris Olympics is thru FuboTV, which helps you to watch NBC and USA Community on TV by means of the Fubo app. Fubo is at the moment providing a seven-day free trial so that you can take a look at out the service with no dedication. Fubo’s free trial consists of free DVR, so you possibly can file your favourite Olympic occasions reside and watch again a replay on-demand later. Fubo only recently inked a cope with NBCUniversal to supply multiplatform protection of the upcoming Paris Olympics to its subscribers.

Hulu LIVE + ON-DEMAND Your finest worth is to sign-up for Hulu + Reside TV. As its title suggests, the service permits you to watch the Olympics reside on TV on all of the NBCUniversal channels. You additionally get entry to your entire Hulu library of on-demand motion pictures, exhibits, documentaries and specials (suppose exhibits like The Kardashians and buzzy docs like Good Spouse). Hulu + Reside TV at the moment gives a three-day free trial that you should utilize to look at the Summer season Olympics on TV from residence with out cable.

What Time Do the Olympics Begin? Broadcast Viewing Schedule

NBC could have protection of the Olympics all through the day, starting at midnight PT/3 a.m. ET to three p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET every single day, adopted by a nightly three-hour Olympic primetime present at 8 p.m. PT/ET with behind-the-scenes interviews and highlights from the day’s occasions. Protection continues after native information with a late evening recap present.

Telemundo, meantime, could have a two-hour recap present in Spanish, every weekday at 9 p.m. PT/12 a.m. ET.

Remember the fact that Paris is six hours forward of New York (ET) and 9 hours forward of Los Angeles (PT), therefore the early begin occasions.

Olympics Channel Information: How one can Watch Every Sport on TV

As talked about, NBC would be the important TV community for Olympics protection, and could have all the main occasions, together with the opening and shutting ceremonies, swimming finals, observe and area, gymnastics finals and extra.

USA Community shall be residence to U.S. workforce sports activities and swimming heats, observe and area, soccer, basketball and three×3 basketball, seaside volleyball, rugby, biking, volleyball, water polo, and extra.

CNBC will function boxing, biking, rugby, skateboarding, and extra.

E! will function protection of observe & area, creative and rhythmic gymnastics, canoeing, diving, equestrian, creative (synchronized) swimming, breaking, fencing, water polo, and extra.

GOLF Channel would be the place to look at the Olympics golf event on TV.

2024 Paris Summer season Olympics Schedule

Although the opening ceremony is July 26, a number of sports activities have already begun common occasions. See the beginning and finish dates for the video games under, and see the complete Paris Olympics schedule right here.