How to Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics on TV: Channel Guide, Schedule

The 2024 Summer season Olympics are right here, with athletes from greater than 200 nations descending upon Paris for the Video games of the XXXIII Olympiad.
The Olympics run from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, August 11 and can air reside on NBC, with at the very least 9 hours of protection every day, adopted by recap exhibits within the night and into the evening. Need to watch the Paris Olympics on TV? Right here’s every little thing it’s essential know, together with a channel information, viewing schedule and methods to look at the Olympics on TV without having a cable subscription.
At a Look: How one can Watch the 2024 Olympics on TV
What Channel Is Airing the 2024 Paris Summer season Olympics?
Need to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics on TV? This yr’s Summer season Video games shall be airing completely on NBC, and on Telemundo, for a Spanish-language feed. Sure occasions will even air reside on NBCUniversal-owned channels like USA Community, E!, CNBC, GOLF Channel and Universo.
USA Community will air the Olympic occasions in 4K HDR and 5.1 encompass sound, with some carriers providing the protection in Dolby Imaginative and prescient and Atmos.
How one can Watch 2024 Paris Summer season Olympics on TV
You’ll be able to watch the Summer season Olympics on TV with any primary cable package deal that features NBC, USA and the aforementioned channels above. Listed below are a number of different methods to look at the Olympics on TV with out cable.
CHEAPEST OPTION
Vragey Amplified TV Antenna
In case you simply need to watch the Olympics on TV by means of the primary NBC feed, your least expensive possibility is to buy a digital antenna, which is able to choose up your native NBC affiliate station (along with all the opposite main networks). This Amazon possibility has as much as 1000 miles of vary and will get you a reside feed of NBC in full HD high quality. Setup is tremendous easy and the slim design helps the indoor antenna tuck simply behind your TV set or on a shelf. Purchase the digital antenna as soon as and get “free” cable for all times. Bonus: apply the on-site Amazon coupon to avoid wasting an extra 5% at checkout.
LIVE SIMULCAST
Peacock
Peacock is the official streaming residence of the 2024 Paris Olympics, however it should even have a reside simulcast of the NBC broadcast you can watch by means of your good TV. Signal-up for Peacock right here, then use the Peacock app to look at reside Olympics protection on tv. Don’t have Peacock? A subscription begins at simply $7.99 and can allow you to watch the Paris Olympics reside on TV along with streaming each occasion on-line.
WATCH LIVE TV ONLINE
DirecTV Stream
Need to watch the Olympics on TV with out cable? Strive an OTT service like DirecTV Stream, which will get you 90+ reside TV channels you can watch by means of your web connection (together with NBC, USA, CNBC, E! and extra). Obtain the DirecTV Stream app on any streaming gadget and use it to look at the Olympics reside on TV. DirectTV stream is at the moment providing a five-day free trial that you should utilize to look at the Olympics with out cable without spending a dime.
FREE DVR
Fubo
One other technique to watch reside TV protection of the Paris Olympics is thru FuboTV, which helps you to watch NBC and USA Community on TV by means of the Fubo app. Fubo is at the moment providing a seven-day free trial so that you can take a look at out the service with no dedication. Fubo’s free trial consists of free DVR, so you possibly can file your favourite Olympic occasions reside and watch again a replay on-demand later. Fubo only recently inked a cope with NBCUniversal to supply multiplatform protection of the upcoming Paris Olympics to its subscribers.
LIVE + ON-DEMAND
Hulu + Reside TV
Your finest worth is to sign-up for Hulu + Reside TV. As its title suggests, the service permits you to watch the Olympics reside on TV on all of the NBCUniversal channels. You additionally get entry to your entire Hulu library of on-demand motion pictures, exhibits, documentaries and specials (suppose exhibits like The Kardashians and buzzy docs like Good Spouse). Hulu + Reside TV at the moment gives a three-day free trial that you should utilize to look at the Summer season Olympics on TV from residence with out cable.
What Time Do the Olympics Begin? Broadcast Viewing Schedule
NBC could have protection of the Olympics all through the day, starting at midnight PT/3 a.m. ET to three p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET every single day, adopted by a nightly three-hour Olympic primetime present at 8 p.m. PT/ET with behind-the-scenes interviews and highlights from the day’s occasions. Protection continues after native information with a late evening recap present.
Telemundo, meantime, could have a two-hour recap present in Spanish, every weekday at 9 p.m. PT/12 a.m. ET.
Remember the fact that Paris is six hours forward of New York (ET) and 9 hours forward of Los Angeles (PT), therefore the early begin occasions.
Olympics Channel Information: How one can Watch Every Sport on TV
As talked about, NBC would be the important TV community for Olympics protection, and could have all the main occasions, together with the opening and shutting ceremonies, swimming finals, observe and area, gymnastics finals and extra.
USA Community shall be residence to U.S. workforce sports activities and swimming heats, observe and area, soccer, basketball and three×3 basketball, seaside volleyball, rugby, biking, volleyball, water polo, and extra.
CNBC will function boxing, biking, rugby, skateboarding, and extra.
E! will function protection of observe & area, creative and rhythmic gymnastics, canoeing, diving, equestrian, creative (synchronized) swimming, breaking, fencing, water polo, and extra.
GOLF Channel would be the place to look at the Olympics golf event on TV.
2024 Paris Summer season Olympics Schedule
Although the opening ceremony is July 26, a number of sports activities have already begun common occasions. See the beginning and finish dates for the video games under, and see the complete Paris Olympics schedule right here.
- Opening & Closing Ceremonies July 26, Aug. 11
- 3×3 Basketball July 30-Aug. 5
- Archery July 25-Aug. 4
- Inventive Gymnastics July 27-Aug. 5
- Inventive Swimming Aug. 5-10
- Athletics Aug. 1-11
- Badminton July 27-Aug. 5
- Basketball July 27-Aug. 10
- Seashore Volleyball July 27-Aug. 10
- Boxing July 27-Aug. 10
- Breaking Aug. 9-10
- Canoe Slalom July 27-Aug. 5
- Canoe Spring Aug. 6-10
- Biking BMX July 30-Aug. 2
- Biking Mountain Bike July 28-29
- Biking Highway July 27, Aug. 2-3
- Biking Monitor Aug. 6-11
- Diving July 27, 29, 31; Aug. 2, 4-10
- Equestrian July 27-Aug. 6
- Fencing July 27-Aug. 4
- Soccer (Soccer) July 24-Aug. 10
- Golf Aug. 1-4, 7-10
- Handball July 25-Aug. 11
- Hockey July 27-Aug. 9
- Judo July 27-Aug. 3
- Marathon Swimming Aug. 8-9
- Trendy Pentahtlon Aug. 8-11
- Rhythmic Gymnastics Aug. 8-10
- Rowing July 27-Aug. 3
- Rugby Sevens Jul 24-30
- Crusing July 29-Aug. 7
- Capturing July 27-Aug. 5
- Skateboarding July 27-28, Aug. 6-7
- Sport Climbing Aug. 5-10
- Swimming July 27-Aug. 4
- Desk Tennis July 27-Aug. 10
- Takewondo Aug. 7-10
- Trampoline Gymnastics Aug. 2
- Triathlon July 30-31, Aug. 4
- Volleyball July 27-Aug. 11
- Water Polo July 27-Aug. 11
- Weightlifting Aug. 7-11
- Wrestling Aug. 5-11