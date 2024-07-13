How to Watch the 2024 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Online for Free

If you are going to buy an independently reviewed services or products via a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter might obtain an affiliate fee.

Who will likely be slimed this yr? Viewers will discover out on the Nickelodeon Youngsters’ Selection Awards this Saturday. Airing reside from the Pauley Pavilion, the thirty seventh annual present will likely be co-hosted by none apart from SpongeBob SquarePants (voiced by Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (voiced by Invoice Fagerbakke).

The ceremony will function appearances by Reneé Rapp, Jack Black, Anna Kendrick, Serena Williams, Benny Blanco, Rita Ora, Kenan Thompson and Heidi Klum, amongst others. Australian pop star The Child Laroi will carry out a medley of songs.

Up for favourite film actress are America Ferrera, Brie Larson, Halle Bailey, Jennifer Garner, Margot Robbie, Melissa McCarthy, Zendaya and Zoe Saldaña; whereas the favourite film actor nominees are Adam Sandler, Chris Pratt, Jason Momoa, John Cena, Paul Rudd, Ryan Gosling, Ryan Reynolds and Timothée Chalamet.

Within the favourite youngsters TV star class, the feminine nominees are Hunter Deno, Lilly Singh, Olivia Rodrigo, Raven-Symoné, Sofia Wylie and Tessa Rao; the male nominees are Probability Perez, Jahzir Bruno, Joshua Bassett, Walker Scobell, Wolfgang Schaeffer and Younger Dylan.

Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift are nominated for favourite feminine artist, and the favourite male artist nominees are Unhealthy Bunny, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, Put up Malone, Travis Scott, Usher and The Weeknd.

Voting continues to be underway, and viewers can forged their ballots on-line till tomorrow for his or her favourite artist, music group, online game, film, TV present, track and extra classes.

Hold studying to seek out out the place to stream the 2024 Youngsters’ Selection Awards on-line with or with out cable, together with easy methods to watch the present without spending a dime.

The right way to Watch the 2024 Nickelodeon Youngsters’ Selection Awards On-line

The 2024 Youngsters’ Selection Awards air on July 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Jr., TVLand and MTV2. Cable viewers can watch the present on their native channels, whereas wire cutters can stream the Youngsters’ Selection Awards on a reside TV streaming service that carries these networks, together with DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Dwell TV, Philo or Sling.

In case you are watching internationally, you should utilize ExpressVPN to securely watch from outdoors of the U.S.

Learn on beneath for extra particulars on easy methods to stream the Youngsters’ Selection Awards with out cable, together with without spending a dime.

DirecTV greatest cable streaming service general 5-day free trial; packages from $79.99 per thirty days Watch the Youngsters’ Selection Awards without spending a dime with a five-day free trial to DirecTV Stream. The Leisure bundle ($79.99 month-to-month) presents reside TV streaming, on-demand content material and greater than 90 different channels, together with ABC, CBS, CNN, Disney Channel, E!, MSNBC, Nickelodeon and others. Different plans supply over 125-160 channels, with costs starting from $123.98 to $134.98 per thirty days (at present on sale for the primary three months).

Hulu greatest streaming bundle for wire cutters 3-day free trial accessible; packages from $76.99 per thirty days Watch the Youngsters’ Selection Awards with Hulu + Dwell TV, which comes bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+ beginning at $76.99 per thirty days. There’s a free three-day trial working proper now. Out there with or with out advertisements, subscriptions embrace ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox, NBC and 90 different main cable information, leisure and sports activities channels. You’ll additionally get entry to reside streaming and occasions on ESPN+, like UFC Battle Evening, PGA golf, soccer and baseball. Get much more sports activities with the Sports activities Add-On bundle ($9.99 per thirty days) that features NFL RedZone, Tennis Channel, MAVTV, TVG and extra.

Fubo Finest Worth 7-day free trial; packages from $79.99 per thirty days Livestream the Youngsters’ Selection Awards with a subscription to Fubo, which begins at $79.99 month-to-month and consists of entry to greater than 100 different information, leisure and sports activities channels. Add the Sports activities Plus with NFL RedZone channel ($11 month-to-month) to get entry to extra sports activities content material (together with NCAA, NFL and MLB video games). In the meantime, you can too file TV exhibits, films and video games due to Fubo’s free DVR. The web TV streaming service presents a seven-day free trial for brand new subscribers to allow you to watch Wimbledon on-line free.

Philo most reasonably priced cable streaming 7-day free trial; packages from $28 per thirty days Philo’s reside TV subscription prices $28 per thirty days and consists of BET, MTV and over 70 different traditional TV, life-style and information channels. Subscribers can stream on as much as three gadgets concurrently, create as much as 10 profiles and save limitless reside or future exhibits for as much as one yr. The streamer additionally presents a seven-day free trial.

Sling greatest streaming deal Packages on sale from $22.50 per thirty days You may as well watch the Youngsters’ Selection Awards utilizing Sling‘s Orange plan, which begins at $20 for the primary month for a restricted time for eligible new subscribers. The streamer carries over 40 different channels, together with NBC, Fox Information, MSNBC and different leisure, information and sports activities networks.

