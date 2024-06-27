How to watch the 2024 NBA Draft tonight: Livestream options, starting time, draft order, more

Bronny James #6 of the USC Trojans handles the ball within the first half of a primary spherical sport in opposition to the Washington Huskies in the course of the Pac-12 Convention basketball match at T-Cellular Enviornment on March 13, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Trojans defeated the Huskies 80-74. David Becker/Getty Photos



The 2024 NBA Draft is right here. A few of NCAA March Insanity’ greatest stars have entered the draft, together with massive man Zach Edey (Purdue) and five-star recruit Jared McCain (Duke), alongside highly-anticipated picks like Bronny James (USC). The 2024 NBA Draft guarantees to be as entertaining and dramatic as an NBA sport.

Hold studying to learn the way and when you’ll be able to watch the 2024 NBA Draft tonight, even when you do not have cable.

How and when to look at the 2024 NBA Draft

The 2024 NBA Draft might be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 and Thursday, June 27, 2024. The NBA Draft might be broadcast on ABC and ESPN, and stream on Sling TV and the platforms featured under.

Under are the occasions for every day of the 2024 NBA Draft

Wednesday, June 26 : 8 p.m. ET ( 5 p.m. PT) airing on ABC and ESPN

8 p.m. ET ( 5 p.m. PT) airing on ABC and ESPN Thursday, June 27: 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) airing on ESPN solely

Learn how to watch the 2024 NBA Draft with out cable

In case your cable subscription does not carry ABC or ESPN, or when you’ve minimize the wire along with your cable firm, you’ll be able to nonetheless watch the finals. Under are the platforms on which you’ll be able to watch the 2024 NBA Draft with out cable.

Save 50% on Sling TV: Essentially the most cost-effective approach to stream the 2024 NBA Draft

One of the vital cost-effective methods to stream the 2024 NBA Draft is thru a subscription to Sling TV. To observe the NBA Draft and all of the top-tier sports activities and content material airing this summer season, you will want a subscription to the Orange + Blue tier.

Sling’s Orange + Blue tier prices $60 per thirty days, however the platform is presently providing 50% off the primary month of any pricing tier, making the Orange + Blue tier $30 for the primary month. You’ll be able to cancel anytime.

Notice: As a result of Sling TV does not carry CBS, you will not be capable of watch CBS-aired programming like subsequent yr’s NFL video games on CBS. To observe these video games, plus PGA golf, UEFA Champions League and extra dwell sports activities, we advocate you additionally subscribe to Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ with Showtime prices $12 per thirty days after a one-week free trial.

CBS Necessities and Paramount+ with Showtime are each subsidiaries of Paramount.

High options of Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

Sling TV can be our best choice to stream network-aired Paris Olympic occasions .

. There are 46 channels to look at in complete, together with ABC, NBC and Fox (the place obtainable).

You get entry to NHL video games airing on TNT and TBS, which Fubo does not carry.

All subscription tiers embody 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

Watch the 2024 NBA Draft free of charge with Fubo



You’ll be able to watch the 2024 NBA Draft on Fubo. Fubo is a sports-centric streaming service that gives entry to native community associates, ESPN and extra. To observe the NBA Draft free of charge, begin a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You’ll be able to start watching instantly in your TV, cellphone, pill or pc. Along with the NBA Draft, you will have entry to NFL soccer, MLB, NBA, NASCAR, MLS and worldwide soccer video games. Fubo’s Professional Tier is priced at $80 per thirty days after your free seven-day trial.

Sports activities followers will wish to take into account including on the $7.99 per thirty days Fubo Further bundle, which incorporates MLB Community, NBA TV, NHL Community, Tennis Channel, SEC Community and extra channels with dwell video games. Or improve to the Fubo Elite tier and get all of the Fubo Further channels, plus the power to stream in 4K, beginning at $90 per thirty days ($70 for the primary month).

High options of FuboTV Professional Tier:

There are not any contracts with Fubo, you’ll be able to cancel anytime.

The Professional tier consists of over 180 channels, so there’s one thing for everybody to get pleasure from.

Fubo consists of most channels you will want to look at dwell sports activities, together with CBS (not obtainable via Sling TV).

All tiers include 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream in your TV, cellphone, pill and different units.

Hulu + Reside TV/ESPN+ bundle: Watch the 2024 NBA Draft dwell free of charge

You’ll be able to watch this yr’s draft with the Hulu + Reside TV/ESPN+ bundle. The bundle options 95 channels, together with ABC, TNT, TBS, native community associates and ESPN. It additionally consists of the ESPN+ streaming service. Limitless DVR storage can be included. Watch the 2024 NBA Draft, MLB this season and network-aired NFL video games subsequent season with Hulu + Reside TV/ESPN+ bundle.

Hulu + Reside TV comes bundled with ESPN+ and Disney+. It is priced at $77 per thirty days after a three-day free trial.

Watch the 2024 NBA Draft dwell with a digital HDTV antenna

Amazon



You may as well watch this yr’s draft on TV with an inexpensive indoor antenna, which pulls in native over-the-air HDTV channels corresponding to CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox, PBS, Univision and extra. Here is the kicker: There is no month-to-month cost.

For anybody dwelling in {a partially} blocked-off space (these close to mountains or first-floor flats), a digital TV antenna could not choose up sign — or any sign in any respect. However for a lot of houses, a digital TV antenna offers a significantly cheap approach to watch sports activities with out paying a cable firm. Indoor TV antennas may present some much-needed TV backup if a storm knocks out your cable.

This ultra-thin, multi-directional Mohu Leaf Supreme Professional digital antenna with a 65-mile vary can obtain tons of of HDTV channels and might filter out mobile and FM alerts. It delivers a high-quality image in 1080p HDTV, top-tier sound and includes a 12-foot digital coax cable.

See the most recent NBA fan gear at Fanatics

There’s by no means been a greater time to prepare for the 2024-25 NBA season than now. Rooting from house is extra enjoyable when repping your group within the newest NBA fan worry. Fanatics is our first cease for the latest NBA fan gear, our go-to for the most recent drop of NBA merch like rookie jerseys, group T-shirts, hats and extra. Fanatics additionally has gear to rejoice the Boston Celtics 2024 NBA Championship win. Get free delivery on all orders over $24 via June 25, 2024 (use code 24SHIP).

The place is the 2024 NBA Draft?

Alexandre Sarr, French skilled basketball participant who final performed for the Perth Wildcats of the Australian Nationwide Basketball League, meets the press throughout a press preview for the 78th version of the NBA’s annual draft on the Lotte New York Palace in New York, on June 25, 2024. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP through Getty Photos



Day 1 of the 2024 NBA Draft might be held at Barclays Heart in Brooklyn, NY, dwelling of the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Liberty. Day 2 of the draft will broadcast dwell from ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York.

Who has the highest choose for the 2024 NBA Draft?

The Atlanta Hawks have the highest choose of the 2024 Draft.

What’s the draft order for the 2024 NBA Draft?

On the NBA Draft Lottery 2024, drawings had been carried out to find out the primary 4 picks within the NBA Draft 2024. The remaining lottery groups chosen picks 5-14 in inverse order of their information within the 2023-24 common season.

Under is the entire draft order for the primary and second rounds of the 2024 NBA Draft.

First Spherical

1. Atlanta

2. Washington

3. Houston (from Brooklyn)

4. San Antonio

5. Detroit

6. Charlotte

7. Portland

8. San Antonio (from Toronto)

9. Memphis

10. Utah

11. Chicago

12. Oklahoma Metropolis (from Houston)

13. Sacramento

14. Portland (from Golden State through Boston and Memphis)

15. Miami

16. Philadelphia

17. Los Angeles Lakers

18. Orlando

19. Toronto (from Indiana)

20. Cleveland

21. New Orleans (from Milwaukee)

22. Phoenix

23. Milwaukee (from New Orleans)

24. New York (from Dallas)

25. New York

26. Washington (from LA Clippers through Dallas and Oklahoma Metropolis)

27. Minnesota

28. Denver

29. Utah (from Oklahoma Metropolis through Toronto and Indiana)

30. Boston

Second Spherical

31. Toronto (from Detroit through New York and LA Clippers)

32. Utah (from Washington through Detroit and Brooklyn)

33. Milwaukee (from Portland through Sacramento)

34. Portland (from Charlotte through Denver, Oklahoma Metropolis and New Orleans)

35. San Antonio

36. Indiana (from Toronto through Philadelphia, LA Clippers and Memphis)

37. Minnesota (from Memphis through Los Angeles Lakers, Washington and Oklahoma Metropolis)

38. New York (from Utah)

39. Memphis (from Brooklyn through Houston)

40. Portland (from Atlanta)

41. Philadelphia (from Chicago through Boston, San Antonio and New Orleans)

42. Charlotte (from Houston through Oklahoma Metropolis)

43. Miami

44. Houston (from Golden State through Atlanta)

45. Sacramento

46. LA Clippers (from Indiana through Memphis and Milwaukee)

47. Orlando

48. San Antonio (from Los Angeles Lakers through Memphis)

— Philadelphia (forfeited)

49. Indiana (from Cleveland)

50. Indiana (from New Orleans)

51. Washington (from Phoenix)

52. Golden State (from Milwaukee through Indiana)

53. Detroit (from New York through Philadelphia and Charlotte)

54. Boston (from Dallas through Sacramento)

55. Los Angeles Lakers (from LA Clippers)

56. Denver (from Minnesota through Oklahoma Metropolis)

57. Memphis (from Oklahoma Metropolis through Houston and Atlanta)

— Phoenix (from Denver through Orlando; forfeited by Phoenix)

58. Dallas (from Boston through Charlotte)

Did Bronny James enter the NBA Draft?

Bronny James may arguably be probably the most well-known face getting into the 2024 NBA Draft. The USC freshman is Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James’ eldest son.

LeBron James, who is about to grow to be an unrestricted free agent this summer season for the primary time since 2018, publicly acknowledged he hopes to stick with the Lakers. He is additionally been outspoken about his want to share the court docket with Bronny, main some to consider the Lakers will use their No. 17 or No. 55 choose to draft the youthful James.