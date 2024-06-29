How to Watch the 2024 BET Awards Online for Free

Tradition’s Largest Evening returns to Los Angeles. Taraji P. Henson will host the 2024 BET Awards, which airs dwell this Sunday, June 30, from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The twenty fourth annual ceremony airs on the BET channel at 8 p.m. ET and PT, and simulcasts on Comedy Central, Emblem, MTV, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Pop, TVLand and VH1. Viewers nonetheless have time to forged their ballots for the Viewer’s Alternative Award via 6:30 p.m. PT on June 30.

At a Look: Find out how to Watch the 2024 BET Awards On-line

The twenty fourth annual ceremony will function Amazon tremendous shopper Megan Thee Stallion because the opening act, Will Smith will even carry out a brand new music and Donald Glover will revive his music alter ego, Infantile Gambino. Different performers embrace Chlöe, Coco Jones, Keke Palmer, Marsha Ambrosius, Summer time Walker, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Latto, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Muni Lengthy, Sexyy Crimson, Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, Tyla, Victoria Monét and YG Marley. Usher will obtain the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Drake leads the BET Awards nominees with a complete of seven nods, together with finest male hip-hop artist — a class wherein he’ll compete with rival rapper Kendrick Lamar. Nicki Minaj follows with six nominations; see the complete checklist of nominees right here.

Along with the awards, BETX 2024 Fan Fest, a free, all-ages two-day cultural competition, will happen on the Los Angeles Conference Heart on June 28 and 29.

Beneath, learn on for the right way to watch the BET Awards 2024 with or with out cable, together with free of charge.

Find out how to Watch the 2024 BET Awards: Air Date, Time, Channel

The BET Awards will air dwell on the BET channel on Sunday, June 30, at 8 p.m. ET and PT. It’ll stream on-line concurrently completely at BET.com and BET+. Conventional cable subscribers can watch the ceremony on-line by signing into their TV supplier account on BET.com.

Find out how to Watch the 2024 BET Awards With out Cable

Along with BET+, cord-cutters can stream the 2024 BET Awards on-line on any dwell TV streaming service that carries the BET channel, together with DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Reside TV, Philo or Sling. Study extra about the perfect cable streaming companies for watching BET on-line, together with which of them are providing free trials.

DirecTV Packages from $69.99 monthly Watch the BET Awards 2024 on BET free of charge with a five-day free trial to DirecTV Stream, which begins at $69.99 monthly for the Leisure package deal. The cable streamer affords greater than 75 different channels, together with ABC, CBS, NBC, Disney Channel, E!, MSNBC, Nickelodeon and others. Different plans supply over 105-150 channels, with costs starting from $89.99 to $159.99 monthly. For a restricted time, new subscribers may save as much as $240; be taught extra right here.

Fubo Packages from $79.99 monthly Fubo additionally carries BET and affords a seven-day trial, permitting new subscribers to observe the 2024 BET Awards on-line free of charge. The cable streamer carries over 180 different information, leisure and sports activities channels, and subscriptions begin at $79.99 monthly for the Professional package deal. You may report over 1,000 hours of TV exhibits, motion pictures, video games and extra (together with Monday, Thursday and Sunday night time soccer) and watch later in your smartphone, pill or TV. Different plans embrace the Elite package deal (255 channels for $89.99 month-to-month) and the Premier tier that comes with 264 channels, NFL RedZone, Showtime and 4K high quality for $99.99 month-to-month.

Hulu Packages from $76.99 monthly New subscribers can watch the awards present on BET free of charge with a three-day trial to Hulu + Reside TV, which comes bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+, beginning at $76.99 monthly. Out there with or with out adverts, the dwell TV streamer additionally carries ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and 90 different main cable information, leisure and sports activities channels.

Philo Packages from $28 monthly Philo‘s dwell TV subscription prices $28 monthly and contains BET, MTV and over 70 different traditional TV, way of life and information channels. Subscribers can stream on as much as three units concurrently, create as much as 10 profiles and save limitless dwell or future exhibits for as much as one 12 months. The streamer additionally affords a seven-day free trial.

Sling Packages on sale from $22.50 monthly You can even watch BET utilizing Sling‘s Orange plan, which begins at $20 for the primary month for a restricted time for eligible new subscribers. The streamer carries over 40 different channels, together with NBC, Fox Information, MSNBC and different leisure, information and sports activities networks.

Find out how to Watch the 2024 BET Awards On-line for Free

In case you’re a brand new subscriber to pick out dwell TV streaming companies, you may watch the BET Awards on-line free of charge. DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Reside TV and Philo are amongst people who supply three- to seven-day free trials. You can even join a 24-Hour Viewing Move on BET.com inside a day of the present’s anticipated finish time.

Find out how to Watch the 2024 BET Awards With Cable

You may watch the 2024 BET Awards on-line with a cable subscription by logging into BET.com along with your TV supplier, together with conventional and streaming companies akin to DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Reside TV, Verizon and Xfinity.