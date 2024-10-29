How to Watch the 2024 Ballon d’Or Ceremony

The 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony will probably be held Oct. 28 on the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France with Actual Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior and Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati favorites to win the boys’s and girls’s awards respectively.
France Soccer’s prestigious award is without doubt one of the highest honors an expert soccer participant can win of their profession. For many of the trendy age, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi had a decent grip on the award nearly buying and selling it backwards and forwards.
This is the final 15 winners of the boys’s Ballon d’Or award:
The one two gamers to win the award within the final 15 years not named Messi or Ronaldo had been Karim Benzema and Luka Modric. Vinícius Júnior is the favourite to win this yr after an excellent season for Actual Madrid, although he faces robust competitors from teammate Jude Bellingham and Manchester Metropolis’s Rodri.
Viewers in america can watch the occasion on Paramount+ and the CBS Golazo Community. The ceremony is scheduled to start at 3:45 p.m. As effectively, worldwide viewers can tune in to L’Equipe’s YouTube channel the place there’ll possible be purple carpet festivities and extra.
Try the complete record of nominees for this yr’s awards right here.