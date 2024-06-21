How to watch Texas A&M baseball vs. Tennessee in College World Series finals

After which there have been two in Omaha.

The Texas A&M Aggies are set to tackle the top-seeded Tennessee Volunteers within the NCAA baseball Males’s Faculty World Collection finals, a best-of-3 sequence starting Saturday. It’s the primary time the Aggies have ever performed for the nationwide championship in baseball, A&M having defeated Florida to clinch a spot within the finals.

See particulars from the sequence under, together with full schedule and broadcast info.

Collection information

Matchup: No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies (52-13) vs. No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers (58-12)

The place: Charles Schwab Subject, Omaha, Neb.

Line: Tenn. -175 (per ESPNBet)

Final time in CWS finals: Tennessee: 1951; Texas A&M: First look

Collection schedule

Recreation Day Time TV/Streaming 1 Saturday 6:30 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+ 2 Sunday 1 p.m. ABC, ESPN+ 3* Monday 6 p.m. ESPN, ESPN+

*if obligatory

