How to Watch Team USA Men’s Basketball in Paris Olympics 2024

America males’s basketball workforce will look to return to very acquainted territory this summer time when it takes the court docket on the Summer time Olympics in Paris.

The workforce is looking for to defend its gold medal it gained on the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. In reality, the boys’s squad has gained 16 gold medals, essentially the most of any nation in historical past. The U.S. has been so dominant that it hasn’t gone dwelling from the Olympics with out a gold medal since 2004, when Argentina upset the workforce within the semifinal spherical.

Staff USA poses for pictures with its gold medals throughout the medal ceremony on the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Pictures

So, sure, the boys’s basketball workforce is must-see TV, with a roster chock-full of stars. Right here’s all the things you should know.

Who’s on the boys’s basketball roster for the 2024 Summer time Olympics?

This squad is a real “who’s who” of basketball stars. Right here’s a take a look at the roster, together with the NBA workforce every performs for.

LeBron James, an Olympic veteran, returns to steer Staff USA in Paris. Ethan Miller / Getty Pictures

Steph Curry can be taking part in in his first Olympics. Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Pictures

LeBron James — Los Angeles Lakers

Stephen Curry — Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant — Phoenix Suns

Joel Embiid — Philadelphia 76ers

Anthony Davis — Los Angeles Lakers

Devin Booker — Phoenix Suns

Anthony Edwards — Minnesota Timberwolves

Jayson Tatum — Boston Celtics

Bam Adebayo — Miami Warmth

Tyrese Haliburton — Indiana Pacers

Jrue Vacation — Boston Celtics

Derrick White — Boston Celtics

White changed Kawhi Leonard, who was initially on the workforce however withdrew on July 10.

Who’s teaching Staff USA?

Steve Kerr, who has gained 4 NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors, will coach the workforce. He’ll be assisted by Gonzaga College head coach Mark Few, Tyronn Lue and Erik Spoelstra. Lue, at present the pinnacle coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, was head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers when the workforce, led by James, gained the NBA title in 2016. Miami Warmth head coach Spoelstra additionally gained a pair of NBA titles with James.

Kerr brings his NBA championship expertise to Staff USA. Patrick McDermott / Getty Pictures

When does the workforce play?

Right here’s a take a look at the workforce’s Olympic schedule:

Sunday, July 28 — Serbia, 11:15 a.m. ET

Wednesday, July 31 — South Sudan, 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 3 — Puerto Rico, 11:15 a.m. ET

Quarterfinal video games can be performed Aug. 6, whereas the semifinals can be held Aug. 8. The bronze and gold medal video games can be held Aug. 10.

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves will get his first style of Olympic motion in Paris. Justin Ford / Getty Pictures

How can individuals watch the U.S. workforce’s video games?

The July 28 sport in opposition to Serbia will air stay on NBC at 11:15 a.m. ET, with a 5 p.m. rebroadcast on USA Community.

You’ll be able to catch the July 31 tilt in opposition to South Sudan stay on USA Community at 3 p.m., with a rebroadcast airing on the channel at 1 a.m.

The Aug. 3 matchup in opposition to Puerto Rico can be broadcast stay on NBC at 11:15 a.m. The sport can be rebroadcast at 6 p.m. on USA Community.

Each sport can even be accessible on Peacock and might be streamed on NBCOlympics.com.

Tune in to the Paris Olympics on NBC and Peacock.