How to watch, stream NFL preseason football games live online free without cable: Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN

August is only a few hours previous and Starbucks remains to be weeks away from launching pumpkin spice lattes, however the brand new NFL season will formally get underway Thursday night time.

The Houston Texans will face the Chicago Bears within the Corridor of Fame sport, however it received’t be the gamers that everybody’s watching. It is going to be the kickoffs.

This would be the first time that groups have performed below the NFL’s new kickoff rule and each group will probably be looking for out how far they will push issues, with out giving opponents an thought of what they’ve in retailer when the common season begins.

Does the sport imply something? No. Will big-name gamers, or any member of the beginning lineup for both group, take the sphere? Most likely not. Does that matter to NFL followers? Nuh-uh.

That is the amuse-bouche of soccer—a whetting of the urge for food earlier than the common pre-season will get underway subsequent weekend. Nevertheless it’s soccer. And to many followers, that’s all that issues.

Right here’s how greatest to catch the sport.

Which NFL groups are taking part in this week? And what channels are airing the video games?

There’s only one sport this week. Subsequent Thursday via Sunday, although, will see the entire league’s groups on the sphere (The house group is listed second.)

Thursday, Aug. 1

Houston Texans vs. Chicago Bears, 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN

How can I watch NFL video games without spending a dime—even when I’m out of market?

The easiest way to observe any kind of community programming without spending a dime on a giant display is with a great HD antenna. And for the reason that Corridor of Fame sport will probably be carried by ABC, watching will probably be pretty easy. To make sure you’re getting essentially the most dependable sign, remember to check the antenna in a number of places in your house.

Can I stream NFL video games dwell on-line if I don’t have a cable subscription?

There are a number of choices, although not all of them will work for tonight’s sport:

Peacock

NBC’s streaming service provides you with entry to a number of video games, together with all upcoming Sunday night time matchups. You may get a seven-day free trial, adopted by a $8 or $14 month-to-month cost. (The free model of Peacock doesn’t embrace dwell sports activities.)

Disney+

Disney’s bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ not has a free trial, so that you’ll should pay $15 per thirty days for all three mixed (or $25 per thirty days for no advertisements on Hulu).

Hulu with Dwell TV

The free trial on this service is not supplied, as properly. It is going to now value you $77 per thirty days.

YouTubeTV

After a free trial, you possibly can count on month-to-month expenses of $73.

Sling TV

Dish Community’s Sling lower-tiered “Orange” plan will run you $40 per thirty days. Including the extra complete “Blue” plan bumps the price to $55 per thirty days. The seven-day free trial has disappeared, sadly.

DirecTV Stream

Previously often known as DirecTV Now, AT&T TVNow and AT&T TV, this oft-renamed streaming service will run you $80 per thirty days and up after the free trial choice. (the bundle that features NFL Community will run you $99 per thirty days.)

Fubo TV

This sports-focused cord-cutting service carries broadcast networks in most markets. There’s a seven-day free trial, adopted by month-to-month expenses of $80 and up, relying on the channels you select.

Can I watch NFL video games on Amazon?

Amazon as soon as once more has the unique rights to Thursday Night time Soccer—however that exclusivity once more has a number of caveats. Tonight’s sport (and all pre-season video games) won’t air on the streaming service, nor will the Week One sport of the common season. And, like final 12 months, it received’t carry any video games on Thanksgiving, although it is going to on Black Friday. The primary matchup on Amazon this 12 months would be the Buffalo Payments dealing with the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 12.

Does the NFL supply any viewing packages to observe the video games I need?

A trio of them.

NFL App

The NFL App will allow you to stream video games which can be being broadcast domestically in your market on Sundays. If you wish to watch an “out of market” sport, you’ve acquired two selections.

NFL+

Watch dwell native and out of market video games and (with the premium subscription) replays. You’re taking a look at a $50 cost per season. ($100 for premium.)

NFL Sunday Ticket

YouTube as soon as once more is the house for this channel. Costs this 12 months begin at $73 per thirty days for Sunday Ticket and YouTubeTV or $449 for simply Sunday Ticket (spanning everything of out-of-market video games this season).

What’s this new kickoff rule all about?

The NFL is attempting a one-year experiment this season, placing all members of the kicking and receiving groups (besides the kicker and returners) inside a 10-yard zone down the sphere. Solely the kicker and two returners will probably be allowed to maneuver till the ball hits the bottom or is touched by a returner contained in the 20.

Kicks that attain the tip zone within the air will be returned, or taken as a touchback and possession on the 30. If a ball hits the bottom (or a participant) earlier than the tip zone and goes into the tip zone, the touchback will probably be on the 20. The kick may also nonetheless be returned.

Onside kicks, in the meantime, can not be surprises, because the trailing group must declare plans to try one—and solely within the fourth quarter.

The concept is to make kickoffs extra thrilling, however there will probably be some kinks to work out.