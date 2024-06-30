How To Watch Spain vs. Georgia Euro 2024 Game Live Stream Online

If you buy an independently reviewed services or products via a hyperlink on our web site, Rolling Stone might obtain an affiliate fee.

Fast Reply: Followers can watch as we speak’s Spain vs. Georgia Euro 2024 livestream on-line free of charge with trials to fuboTV and DirecTV Stream.

Because the UEFA European Championship strikes into the spherical of 16, Spain and Georgia are set to face off as we speak in Germany. Spain arrives with confidence, driving a five-game successful streak after defeating Albania 1-0 to advance. Georgia, then again, is buzzing following one of many greatest upsets in historical past, after securing a 2-0 victory over Portugal earlier this week. With each groups in peak kind as of late, as we speak’s match may very well be an immediate basic. For all the data on the way to stream Spain vs. Georgia, together with begin time, odds, and extra on the UEFA Euro 2024 schedule, learn on.

Learn how to Watch Spain vs. Georgia Euro Livestream With out Cable

Right this moment’s Spain vs. Georgia Euro 2024 recreation will air dwell on FOX. In case you’ve moved away from cable, you’ll want a dwell TV streaming service that features FOX. Listed here are a few of our really helpful streaming companies that present entry.

Stream Spain vs Georgia on DirecTV Stream

A constant high decide for streaming sports activities on-line is DirecTV Stream. Their Leisure plan, which incorporates FOX for the Spain vs. Georgia match and 90+ different dwell channels, is a superb all-around streaming service possibility. It begins with a five-day free trial and prices $79.99 monthly after that.

Stream Spain vs. Georgia Euro Soccer Recreation on Sling

Sling is unquestionably probably the most reasonably priced possibility.Their Blue bundle is simply $45 monthly and features a 50% low cost for the primary month. Sling Blue consists of FOX for the Spain vs Georgia recreation, and 44+ different dwell channels.

Stream Spain vs. Georgia Euro Match on Hulu + Dwell TV

Hulu + Dwell TV is an effective way to entry each dwell TV in addition to on-demand content material. Beginning at $76.99 monthly with a three-day free trial, you’ll recover from 95 dwell TV channels together with FOX for the Spain vs. Georgia recreation. Subscribers may get entry to ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu’s on-demand library.

Stream Spain vs. Georgia Livestream on fuboTV

fuboTV is one other dwell TV streaming service that makes it simple for soccer followers to look at as we speak’s Euro 2024 match on-line. Their Professional Plan, beginning at $79.99, begins with a seven-day free trial and supplies entry to over 170 channels, together with FOX for the Spain vs. Georgia recreation.

Learn how to Stream Spain vs. Georgia Euro 2024 Recreation Free

In case you’re not already subscribed and wish to watch as we speak’s Euro matches free, think about DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, or Hulu + Dwell TV to catch the Spain vs. Georgia recreation free of charge utilizing their trial gives. Make sure to cancel your subscription earlier than the trial ends to keep away from any prices.

When Is Spain vs Georgia? Recreation Date, Channel and Time

Airing on FOX, the Spain vs. Georgia match is ready to happen as we speak, June 30, 2024, at Cologne Stadium in Köln, Germany. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

Spain vs. Georgia Euro 2024 Odds, Predictions

Right this moment’s match will solely be the seventh assembly between these nationwide groups. Spain leads the collection, the lone loss being in a global pleasant. Georgia will depend on goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who performed a vital function of their upset in opposition to Portugal. Ahead Georges Mikautadze, who has scored three objectives already, shall be pivotal for Georgia’s assault in as we speak’s matchup.

Spain boasts a well-rounded group with few weaknesses, counting on a collective effort from all eleven starters. The contrasting types of play ought to make for an entertaining match from begin to finish. Heading into as we speak’s recreation, Spain is closely favored (-550), whereas Georgia is the underdog (+1100).