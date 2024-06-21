How to Watch Soccer Matches Online Free

Soccer followers are in for a deal with this month with two massive tournaments going down on the identical time. Only a week after Euro 2024 kicked off, the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América Cup is going on now, with one of the best soccer nations from South America, North America and Central America all taking to the pitch.

Wish to watch the Copa America 2024 soccer event (that includes stars like Lionel Messi, Vinicius Junior and Christian Pulisic)? Right here’s what it’s essential know.

At a Look: Watch Copa America 2024 On-line

When Is Copa America 2024? Dates, Location

The 2024 Copa America Cup kicked off June 20 and runs via July 14. This yr’s event takes place within the U.S., with places in Arlington, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, East Rutherford (New Jersey), Glendale and Charlotte, amongst others.

Copa America tickets are nonetheless accessible on websites like Stubhub, Gametime, Vivid Seats and SeatGeek. Use promo code THR2024 to save lots of $20 at VividSeats.com and use low cost code HOLLYWOOD10 to take $10 off your tickets at SeatGeek.com.

How you can Watch Copa America on TV

This yr’s Copa America event is airing throughout FOX, FS1 and FS2. A fundamental cable package deal will can help you watch the 2024 Copa America matches on TV.

How you can Watch Copa America Soccer Matches On-line Free

Wish to watch Copa America on-line with out cable? Listed here are a number of methods to livestream the soccer matches from residence, together with methods to observe Copa America on-line free of charge.

FREE STREAMING Watch the 2024 Copa America event on-line free of charge via DirecTV Stream, which has a five-day free trial that you should use to livestream the soccer matches on TV, in your telephone, pill or laptop. Signal-up for the free trial right here after which scroll to the FOX, FS1 or FS2 channel reside feeds on the DirecTV Stream platform. Proceed on with considered one of DirecTV Stream’s sports activities or leisure packages or cancel earlier than your free trial is as much as keep away from being charged.

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Photographs/LightRocket through Getty Photographs FREE STREAMING + DVR One other approach to watch Copa America on-line free is thru Fubo, which presents a seven-day free trial for brand new prospects. Fubo is among the finest streaming providers for sports activities followers, with entry to FOX, FS1 and FS2 for a Copa America livestream, and ESPN for post-game highlights and replays. Fubo’s free trial contains free DVR, so you may document the soccer matches to observe again on-demand later. The useful Fubo app additionally makes it straightforward to livestream Copa America matches in your telephone, so you may take your viewing on the go.

Sling AFFORDABLE OPTION Sling is one other nice approach to watch Copa America on-line. The reside TV streaming service contains FS1 and FOX (in most markets) as a part of its Sling Blue package deal, which is discounted by 50% off for a restricted time. Repeatedly $45, get entry to Sling Blue for simply $22.50. Use it to stream Copa America soccer on FS1 and FOX on-line with out cable. The $22 worth additionally will get you entry to dozens of different reside sports activities, information and leisure TV channels you could stream on-line.

Copa America 2024: Groups, Predictions

This yr’s Copa America event options 16 groups taking part in throughout 4 teams within the group stage, earlier than shifting to the knockout rounds. The 2024 Copa America closing takes place July 14.

Argentina are the defending Copa champions and so they’ll be led as soon as once more by celebrity Lionel Messi, who made a splash when he joined Inter Miami CF final yr. This event marks Messi’s document thirty fifth look, and Argentina are as soon as once more the favorites for the 2024 title. Brazil and Uruguay are additionally predicted to be among the many prime groups, as are host USA.

Watch the 2024 Copa America soccer event reside on-line free via DirecTV Stream right here.