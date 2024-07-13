How to watch series finale on Roku channel

How to watch series finale on Roku channel

by

The Yankees are enjoying their closing recreation forward of the All-Star Break in a matchup towards the Orioles on Sunday afternoon.

Nevertheless, Sunday’s matinee has a twist to it: the collection finale between these AL East powerhouses will air on Roku TV.

This is extra on what it’s good to know on find out how to watch the Yankees tackle the Orioles this Sunday:

What, time channel is Yankees vs Orioles on Sunday?

Sunday’s contest would be the earliest recreation both crew performs this season, with first pitch slated for 11:35 a.m. at Camden Yards. The sport will probably be broadcast on the aforementioned Roku channel, which is part of MLB Sunday Leadoff on Roku, the inaugural season of this platform displaying MLB video games.

Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Leave a Comment