How to watch, preview of Euro 2024 Final – NBC New York

It is tough to pit a extra blockbuster last matchup than this.

The Euro 2024 Closing will quickly come to a conclusion, with two powerhouses nonetheless standing for the grand prize.

Spain punched its ticket to the ultimate first after eliminating France 2-1, with 16-year-old Lamine Yamal placing himself on the worldwide map.

La Furia Roja have been probably the most full group within the match on all ranges beneath supervisor Luis de la Fuente, with Yamal, Nico Williams, Fabian Ruiz, Marc Cucurella and Rodri amongst their key gamers.

England, regardless of its wealth of expertise, have been principally the other beneath Gareth Southgate. The Three Lions have not performed many elite groups up to now and have relied on three straight late objectives to discover a option to advance. They most lately beat the Netherlands 2-1 because of substitute Ollie Watkins’ Ninetieth-minute strike.

Nonetheless, English Premier League stars Bukayo Saka, Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer, Marc Guehi and Declan Rice are among the many standouts who’ve offered particular person brilliance throughout their respective minutes, whereas Harry Kane and Phil Foden might want to provide extra in a must-win sport.

This is every part to know in regards to the England-Spain Euro last:

When is the England vs. Spain Euro last?

England and Spain will meet within the last on Sunday, July 14.

What time is the England vs. Spain Euro last?

Kickoff time is slated for 3 p.m. ET, 12 p.m. PT.

The place is the England vs. Spain Euro last?

Olympiastadion (Berlin), residence of Bundesliga aspect Hertha BSC, is the venue for the sport.

Methods to watch, stream the England vs. Spain Euro last

The sport will broadcast and streamed in English on FOX.

What number of Euro wins does England have?

The England males’s group doesn’t have a Euro Championship win in its historical past. Its greatest ever outcome got here within the 2021 match when it completed as runner-ups behind Italy, which received through a penalty shootout.

What number of Euro wins does Spain have?

Spain, alternatively, have three Euro wins beneath its belt. The primary got here in 1964, then back-to-back wins adopted in 2008 and 2012. La Furia Roja had been semifinalists in 2021.