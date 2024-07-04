How to Watch ‘Perfect Wife’ Sherri Papini Kidnapping Hoax Docuseries

Sherri Papini first made headlines when she was allegedly kidnapped after going out for a jog not removed from her residence in Redding, California, on Nov. 2, 2016. The made-for-TV story went like this: The then-34-year-old was held hostage by two abusive girls earlier than she was launched three weeks in a while Thanksgiving.

Six years later, the mom of two was within the information once more for admitting that her abduction was all a hoax, and he or she was sentenced to 18 months in jail for mendacity to a federal officer. The saga is the topic of Excellent Spouse: The Mysterious Disappearance of Sherri Papini, which premiered June 20 on Hulu. (Papini will share her aspect of the story in a 2025 docuseries for Investigation Discovery channel.)

Hulu’s restricted collection spans three episodes and options interviews from Papini’s now-ex-husband, Keith; his sister, Sheila Koester; Papini’s greatest buddy, Jennifer Harrison; Shasta County sheriff Kyle Wallace; FBI particular brokers Denis Farmer, Courtney Lannto and Peter Jackson; and others.

A $50,000 reward was supplied for Papini’s secure return and a whole lot of individuals volunteered to assist in the large search to seek out her, bringing nationwide media consideration to the case.

“Together with his investigation, it felt just like the extra individuals you talked to, the extra you discovered that you just had been again to sq. one,” explains Wallace. “I learn Sherri’s journals. I actually simply tried to let the knowledge inform me what it’s, in all proof, that’s what you’re actually looking for is the reality inside it.”

Papini was discovered on the aspect of a freeway almost 150 miles away from her residence.

“I simply bear in mind Kyle Wallace coming into the room the place I used to be at [and he said], ‘She solely needs to speak to you.’ She was behind a curtain, and I pull again the curtain, and I have a look at her, and the way in which she checked out me, in that second, I felt like she was mendacity,” Keith says within the docuseries.

When Papini returned, she acquired greater than $30,000 from the California Sufferer Compensation Board via 2021. After she was arrested on federal expenses in 2022, she signed a plea deal and was ordered to pay again over $300,000, together with restitution for the prices of the police investigation.

