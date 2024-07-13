How to watch Orioles vs. Yankees on Roku on Sunday, July 14

The unhealthy information is that when the Orioles host the New York Yankees on Sunday morning, it will likely be broadcast on yet one more streaming service. The excellent news is it can come with none native house tv territory blackouts. The even higher information is followers gained’t have to shell out subscription charges.

Baltimore’s collection finale, with first pitch scheduled for 11:35 a.m. at Camden Yards, will probably be free in all places The Roku Channel is accessible. It’s the ninth of 18 video games slotted into Main League Baseball’s new partnership: Sunday Leadoff on Roku. The sport won’t be accessible on Mid-Atlantic Sports activities Community.

Followers can watch the American League East’s high groups sq. off on Roku gadgets and The Roku Channel. It is going to even be accessible to MLB.TV subscribers within the MLB App and within the Additional Innings Package deal. The printed will characteristic a pre and postgame present, every about quarter-hour.

In- and out-of-market blackouts gained’t apply. And there aren’t any worldwide restrictions on MLB.TV.

The Sunday Leadoff video games might be discovered on the house display of any Roku machine. Followers may also merely seek for MLB Leadoff. The Roku Channel will also be discovered on quite a lot of good TVs (Roku TVs, Amazon Fireplace TVs, Google TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku Gamers, Amazon Fireplace TV Units, Google TV Units) in addition to The RokuChannel.com and the Roku Cellular app on IOS or Android. No logins are required.

It will be arduous to not tune in.

The slumping Orioles, losers of 5 of their previous 10, nonetheless maintain a two-game lead within the division over the struggling Yankees. New York is 3-7 over its previous 10 contests.

The weekend set comes at a pivotal time. It’s a shot for the Orioles to presumably lengthen their divisional lead heading into the All-Star break or subsequently let their rival shut the hole.

Baltimore has another Sunday Leadoff recreation this season at 12:05 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 8, towards the Tampa Bay Rays.

Initially Printed: July 12, 2024 at 6:00 a.m.