How to Watch Online Without Cable

All services and products featured are independently chosen by editors. Nevertheless, Billboard might obtain a fee on orders positioned via its retail hyperlinks, and the retailer might obtain sure auditable information for accounting functions.

Contemporary off saying his WWE retirement at Cash in The Financial institution, John Cena is diving into Shark Week. Cena will debut as host of the weeklong occasion that includes 21 hours of programming beginning on Sunday (July 7).

Discover Discover See newest movies, charts and information See newest movies, charts and information

“I often do Shark Week from my sofa — with a lot of snacks, however this yr I’m past excited to host the week devoted to the endlessly fascinating motion heroes of the Ocean,” Cena mentioned in a press release in Might. “It’s a wild week of surprising new footage, new discoveries and plenty and plenty of tooth.”

See beneath for methods to look at and stream Shark Week with out cable.

The place to Watch & Stream ‘Shark Week’ Episodes

Shark Week premieres on the Discovery Channel on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes may even be out there to stream on Max.

If you wish to watch Discovery Channel and different cable channels totally free for as much as every week, subscribe to DIRECTV or Philo. The cable community can be out there on streaming platforms like Fubo, Hulu + Dwell TV and Sling TV (use ExpressVPN to stream internationally).

Philo affords some of the inexpensive streaming plans for stay tv. It’s free to stream for the primary week and $28/month after the free trial.

The subscription allows you to watch 70+ cable channels, together with Discovery Channel, OWN, Lifetime, Hallmark, WEtv, BET, MTV, Nickelodeon, FYI, Meals Community, TLC, TV One, TV Land, Paramount Community and HGTV.

Desirous about community TV? With DIRECTV Stream, you may take pleasure in 90+ native and cable channels for lower than $80/month. Plus, you may add Max, Paramount+ with Showtime, STARZ and Cinemax to your streaming plan.

Hulu + Dwell TV and Fubo provide plans beneath $100 and free trials for as much as every week (three days for Hulu, one week for Fubo). In case you’re searching for one other budget-friendly technique to stream cable channels, Sling TV begins at $20 for the primary month.

Max is $9.99/month to stream content material from HBO, Discovery Channel, CNN and Max Originals. The platform options sporting occasions too.

Shark Week Schedule

Shark Week launches on Sunday with “Stomach of the Beasts: Greater and Bloodier” premiering at 8 p.m.

The episode options marine biologist Dr. Austin Gallagher, marine scientist Liv Dixon and cameraman Kina Scollay touring “into the stomach of a 29-foot whale decoy with new shark attractant options to create the most important feeding frenzy ever with 18-foot ‘Breeder’ sharks in New Zealand,” per Warner Bros.

Sunday’s schedule consists of “Jaws vs. Leviathan,” “Makozilla” and “Sydney Harbor Shark Invasion.”

Shark Week continues on Monday, July 8, with “Massive Shark Power” at 8 p.m., “Shark Frenzy: Mating Video games” at 9 p.m. and “Nice White: Serial Killer Sea of Blood” at 10 p.m. The rest of the week will embrace episodes comparable to “Deadliest Chew,” “Alien Sharks: Ghost of Japan,” “Monsters of Oz,” “The Actual Sharknado” and “Sharktopia.”

See the complete schedule beneath.

July 7 (8-11 p.m.)

Stomach of the Beast: Greater and Bloodier

Jaws vs. Leviathan

Makozilla

Sydney Harbor Shark Invasion

July 8 (8-10 p.m.)

Massive Shark Power

Shark Frenzy: Mating Video games

Nice White Serial Killer: Sea of Blood

July 9 (8-10 p.m.)

Deadliest Chew

6000 LB Shark

Monster Hammerheads: Species X

July 10 (8-10 p.m.)

Nice White North

Expedition Unknown: Sharks vs. Nazis in Paradise

Alien Sharks: Ghosts of Japan

July 11 (8-10 p.m.)

Monsters of Oz

Caught When Sharks Assault

Nice White Hazard Zone

July 12 (8-10 p.m.)

The Actual Sharknado

Sharks of the Useless Zone

Shark Assault Island

July 13 (8-9 p.m.)

Sharktopia

Mothersharker: Hammer Time