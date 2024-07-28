How to Watch Online Free

The 2024 Summer season Olympics in Paris at the moment are in full swing, whereas ladies’s basketball is scheduled to start on Sunday, July 28. For Staff USA, the roster is loaded with WNBA superstars A’ja Wilson, Brittney Griner, Sabrina Ionescu, Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart and others.

This yr, there are 12 nationwide groups in three teams (4 groups per group) with the USA, France, China, Australia and others all taking part in for gold.

At a Look: How one can Watch Ladies’s Basketball Summer season Olympics Paris 2024 On-line

When July 28 to Aug. 11

July 28 to Aug. 11 Community NBC and USA Community

NBC and USA Community Stream on-line Peacock

Ladies’s basketball runs from Sunday, July 28, till Sunday, Aug. 11, with the gold medal recreation at Bercy Area in Paris. For his or her first match of the Summer season Olympics, Staff USA faces off in opposition to Japan in Ladies’s Group C play on Monday, July 29, beginning at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET on USA Community.

Hold studying beneath for extra particulars on the way to watch ladies’s basketball in the course of the Summer season Olympics in Paris, together with with and with out cable, in addition to the schedule.

How one can Watch Ladies’s Basketball Summer season Olympics Paris 2024 With out Cable

Your entire Summer season Olympics in Paris (together with ladies’s basketball) broadcasts throughout NBC and USA, so the video games are additionally out there on internet-based streaming cable providers that carry these networks. Wire-cutters and sports activities followers can watch without spending a dime on choose streamers that provide free trials, together with DirecTV Stream, Fubo and Hulu + Stay TV. You’ll be able to livestream the complete occasion on Peacock.

Editor’s Selection Peacock is the unique streamer of the Summer season Olympics 2024 in Paris, so NBC and USA Community protection, together with ladies’s basketball, is on the market to look at with the service. Not a Peacock subscriber? The streamer’s ad-supported Peacock Premium package deal is $8 month-to-month (or $80 yearly). In any other case, the ad-free Premium Plus plan is $14 month-to-month (or $140 yearly). Except for the Summer season Olympics, you’ll additionally get entry to originals like These About To Die, Love Island USA, The Traitors, Ted and others; hit films like Again to Black, Abigail, Oppenheimer and extra; reside sports activities and leisure from NBC Sports activities and WWE; and greater than 50 “always-on” streaming channels. Associated: The Finest Peacock Streaming Offers

DirecTV Watch ladies’s basketball in the course of the Summer season Olympics in Paris on DirecTV Stream, which affords NBC and USA Community. The service contains greater than 90 different channels — like ABC, Fox, CBS, AMC, Bravo, ESPN and way more. The streaming service has a free five-day trial out there. Afterward, you may cancel the service or hold watching, with costs beginning at $70 month-to-month for the entry-level Leisure plan.

Fubo Watch ladies’s basketball on the Olympics on NBC and USA Community, in addition to almost 200 different information, leisure and sports activities channels, with a subscription to Fubo beginning at $80 month-to-month. As well as, different plans provide almost 270 channels for the Elite plan for $80 month-to-month, together with 276 channels, Showtime and 4K Extremely HD high quality for the Premiere plan for $100 month-to-month. The net TV streaming service affords a seven-day trial for brand spanking new subscribers, so you may watch NBC and USA Community on-line without spending a dime.

Hulu To livestream the Summer season Olympics in Paris on-line on NBC and USA Community, a subscription to Hulu + Stay TV is one other implausible choice. The streaming service has entry to greater than 90 different reside channels — like BET, CNN, ESPN, Meals Community and extra — beginning at $77 month-to-month and comes with Hulu’s total streaming library, in addition to Disney+ and ESPN+. Hulu is at the moment providing a three-day free trial to attempt earlier than you commit.

Sling Sling is one other strategy to watch the 2024 Summer season Olympics on NBC and USA Community and USA Olympics 4K — and the reside TV streaming service is on sale for half off your first month of service. With Sling Blue, you may start looking ahead to $20 in your first month (reg. $45 month-to-month). Moreover, Sling Blue has ABC, Bravo, Discovery Channel, NFL Community, Nationwide Geographic and different channels.

How one can Watch Ladies’s Basketball Summer season Olympics Paris 2024 With Cable

Ladies’s basketball in the course of the Summer season Olympics in Paris airs on NBC and USA Community. You’ll be able to watch by tuning in by your cable TV supplier, on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports activities cellular app along with your cable TV account login — together with streaming and conventional providers corresponding to DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Stay TV, Sling, Verizon, Xfinity and others.

Ladies’s Basketball Summer season Olympics Paris 2024 Dates, Schedule

Ladies’s Olympics basketball begins on Sunday, July 28, and the event ends on Sunday, Aug. 11, at Bercy Area in Paris. Scroll down for an entire schedule, together with dates and group featured all through the occasion. Study extra about Summer season Olympics ladies’s basketball right here.

Group Play

Sunday, July 28

Spain vs. China, 4:30 a.m. PT/7:30 a.m. ET (Group A), Peacock

Serbia vs. Puerto Rico, 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET (Group A), Peacock

Monday, July 29

Nigeria vs. Australia, 2 a.m. PT/5 a.m. ET (Group B), Peacock

Germany vs. Belgium, 4:30 a.m. PT/7:30 a.m. ET (Group C), Peacock

Canada vs. France, 8:15 a.m. PT/11:15 a.m. ET (Group B), Peacock

United States vs. Japan, 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET (Group C), USA Community, DirecTV Stream

Wednesday, July 31

Puerto Rico vs. Spain, 2 a.m. PT/5 a.m. ET (Group A), Peacock

China vs. Serbia, 4:30 a.m. PT/7:30 a.m. ET (Group A), Peacock

Thursday, Aug. 1

Japan vs. Germany, 2 a.m. PT/5 a.m. ET (Group C), Peacock

Australia vs. Canada, 4:30 a.m. PT/7:30 a.m. ET (Group B), Peacock

France vs. Nigeria, 8:15 a.m. PT/11:15 a.m. ET (Group B), Peacock

Belgium vs. United States, 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET (Group C), USA Community, DirecTV Stream

Saturday, Aug. 3

China vs. Puerto Rico, 2 a.m. PT/5 a.m. ET (Group A), Peacock

Serbia vs. Spain, 4:30 a.m. PT/7:30 a.m. ET (Group A), Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 4

Japan vs. Belgium, 2 a.m. PT/5 a.m. ET (Group C), Peacock

Canada vs. Nigeria, 4:30 a.m. PT/7:30 a.m. ET (Group B), Peacock

Germany vs. United States, 8:15 a.m. PT/11:15 a.m. ET (Group C), USA Community, DirecTV Stream

Australia vs. France, 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET (Group B), Peacock

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Aug. 7

TBD vs. TBD, 2 a.m. PT/5 a.m. ET, Peacock

TBD vs. TBD, 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET, Peacock

TBD vs. TBD, 9 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET, Peacock

TBD vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m. PT/3:30 p.m. ET, USA Community, DirecTV Stream

Semifinals

Friday, Aug. 9

TBD vs. TBD, 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET, NBC, DirecTV Stream

TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m. PT/3:00 p.m. ET, Peacock

Sunday, Aug. 11