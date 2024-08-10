How to Watch Online Free

If you are going to buy an independently reviewed services or products by means of a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter might obtain an affiliate fee.

It’s been an exciting two weeks in Paris. And simply earlier than the closing ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 11, Group USA faces off in opposition to Brazil for the gold medal in girls’s soccer in the course of the Summer season Olympics.

At a Look: The right way to Watch Girls’s Soccer Summer season Olympics Paris 2024 On-line

When Saturday, Aug. 10

Saturday, Aug. 10 Community USA Community

USA Community Stream on-line Peacock

Girls’s soccer ends on Saturday, Aug. 10, with the gold medal recreation Group USA vs. Brazil at Le Parc des Princes in Paris with a begin time of 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET.

Preserve studying beneath for extra particulars on find out how to watch girls’s soccer in the course of the Summer season Olympics in Paris, together with with and with out cable, in addition to the schedule.

The right way to Watch Girls’s Soccer Summer season Olympics Paris 2024 With out Cable

The complete Summer season Olympics in Paris (together with girls’s soccer) broadcasts on USA Community, so the video games are additionally out there on internet-based streaming cable companies that carry these networks. Twine-cutters and sports activities followers can watch free of charge on choose streamers that supply free trials, together with DirecTV Stream, Fubo and Hulu + Stay TV. You’ll be able to livestream the whole occasion on Peacock.

Editor’s Selection Peacock is the unique streamer of the Summer season Olympics 2024 in Paris, so USA Community protection, together with girls’s soccer, is accessible to look at with the service. Not a Peacock subscriber? The streamer is the ad-free Peacock Premium bundle for $8 month-to-month (or $80 yearly). In any other case, the ad-supported plan is $14 month-to-month (or $140 yearly). Apart from the Summer season Olympics, you’ll additionally get entry to originals like These About To Die, Love Island USA, The Traitors, Ted and others; hit motion pictures like Again to Black, Abigail, Oppenheimer, Lisa Frankenstein and others; dwell sports activities and leisure from NBC Sports activities and WWE; and greater than 50 “always-on” streaming channels. Associated: The Finest Peacock Streaming Offers

DirecTV Watch girls’s soccer in the course of the Summer season Olympics in Paris on DirecTV Stream, which provides USA Community. The service additionally consists of greater than 90 different channels — like ABC, Fox, CBS, AMC, Bravo, ESPN and way more. The streaming service has a free five-day trial out there. Afterward, you’ll be able to cancel the service or hold watching, with costs beginning at $70 month-to-month for the entry-level Leisure plan.

Fubo Watch girls’s soccer on the Olympics on USA Community, in addition to practically 200 different information, leisure and sports activities channels, with a subscription to Fubo beginning at $80 month-to-month. As well as, different plans supply practically 270 channels for the Elite plan for $80 month-to-month, together with 276 channels, Showtime and 4K Extremely HD high quality for the Premiere plan for $100 month-to-month. The web TV streaming service additionally provides a seven-day trial for brand spanking new subscribers, so you’ll be able to watch NBC and USA Community on-line free of charge.

Hulu To livestream the Summer season Olympics in Paris on-line on USA Community, a subscription to Hulu + Stay TV is one other incredible possibility. The streaming service has entry to greater than 90 different dwell channels — like BET, CNN, ESPN, Meals Community and extra — beginning at $77 month-to-month and comes with Hulu’s total streaming library, in addition to Disney+ and ESPN+. Hulu is presently providing a three-day free trial to strive earlier than you commit.

Sling Sling is one other strategy to watch the 2024 Summer season Olympics on USA Community and USA Olympics 4K — and the dwell TV streaming service is on sale for half off your first month of service. With Sling Blue, you’ll be able to start expecting $20 to your first month (reg. $45 month-to-month). Moreover, Sling Blue additionally has ABC, Bravo, Discovery Channel, NFL Community, Nationwide Geographic and different channels.

The right way to Watch Girls’s Soccer Summer season Olympics Paris 2024 With Cable

Girls’s soccer in the course of the Summer season Olympics in Paris airs on USA Community. You’ll be able to watch by tuning in by means of your cable TV supplier, on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports activities cell app together with your cable TV account login — together with streaming and conventional companies similar to DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Stay TV, Sling, Verizon, Xfinity and others.

Girls’s Soccer Summer season Olympics Paris 2024 Dates, Schedule

Girls’s Olympics soccer ends on Saturday, Aug. 10, at Le Parc des Princes in Paris. Scroll down for a whole schedule, together with dates and crew featured all through the occasion. Study extra about Summer season Olympics girls’s soccer right here.

Saturday, Aug. 10