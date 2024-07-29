How to Watch Online Free

If you buy an independently reviewed services or products by a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter could obtain an affiliate fee.

It’s 3×3 basketball time! As a substitute of conventional 5×5 full court docket basketball, this occasion options three gamers on one reserve participant on every workforce taking part in half-court basketball. And general, methods, fashion of play and tempo are sooner and extra energetic in comparison with conventional basketball.

For 2024, solely eight nationwide groups are competing for the gold, together with the US, Lithuania, China and others.

At a Look: The right way to Watch Males's 3×3 Basketball Summer time Olympics Paris 2024 On-line

When Tuesday, July 30, to Monday, Aug. 5

Tuesday, July 30, to Monday, Aug. 5 Community NBC, E! and USA Community

NBC, E! and USA Community Stream on-line Peacock

Males’s 3×3 basketball begins on Tuesday, July 30, and ends at Place de la Concorde in Paris on Monday, Aug. 5. For his or her first match of the Summer time Olympics, Workforce USA takes on Serbia in Males’s Pool Play on Tuesday, July 30, at 1:15 p.m. PT/4:15 p.m. ET on NBC.

Maintain studying under for extra particulars on how you can watch males’s 3×3 basketball in the course of the Summer time Olympics in Paris, together with with and with out cable, in addition to the schedule.

The right way to Watch Males’s 3×3 Basketball Summer time Olympics Paris 2024 With out Cable

Because the complete Summer time Olympics in Paris (together with males’s 3×3 basketball) airs throughout NBC, E! and USA Community, it’s additionally streamable on internet-based streaming cable providers. Sports activities followers and cord-cutters can watch free of charge on choose streamers that provide complimentary trials, together with DirecTV Stream, Fubo and Hulu + Dwell TV. You too can livestream the occasion on Peacock.

Editor’s Alternative Peacock is the unique streamer of NBC, so you may watch males’s 3×3 basketball and all different 2024 Paris Olympics video games on the service. Not a Peacock subscriber? The streamer’s ad-supported Premium package deal is $7.99 per 30 days (or $79.99 per yr) or $13.99 per 30 days ($139.99 per yearly) for the ad-free Premium Plus plan. Other than the Summer time Olympics, you’ll additionally get entry to originals together with Apples By no means Fall, In The Know, The Traitors, Ted and others; hit films corresponding to Oscar-winning Oppenheimer, Lisa Frankenstein, Drive-Away Dolls, Night time Swim and others; stay sports activities and leisure from NBC Sports activities and WWE; and greater than 50 “always-on” streaming channels. Associated: The Finest Peacock Streaming Offers

DirecTV Watch males’s 3×3 basketball in the course of the Summer time Olympics in Paris on DirecTV Stream, which gives NBC, E! and USA Community. The service additionally consists of greater than 90 different channels — like ABC, Fox, CBS, AMC, Bravo, ESPN and far more. The streaming service has a free five-day trial obtainable. Afterward, you may cancel the service or maintain watching, with costs beginning at $69.99 per 30 days for the entry-level Leisure plan.

Fubo Watch males’s 3×3 basketball on the Olympics on NBC, E! and USA Community, in addition to practically 200 different information, leisure and sports activities channels, with a subscription to Fubo beginning at $79.99 per 30 days. As well as, different plans supply practically 270 channels for the Elite plan for $80 per 30 days, together with 276 channels, Showtime and 4K Extremely HD high quality for the Premiere plan for $100 per 30 days. The web TV streaming service additionally gives a seven-day trial for brand spanking new subscribers, so you may watch NBC and USA Community on-line free of charge.

Hulu You’ll be able to livestream the Summer time Olympics in Paris on-line on NBC, E! and USA Community free of charge with a three-day trial to Hulu + Dwell TV. The streaming service has entry to greater than 90 different stay channels — like BET, CNN, ESPN, Meals Community and extra — beginning at $76.99 per 30 days with advertisements and comes with Hulu’s complete streaming library, in addition to Disney+ and ESPN+.

Sling Sling is one other technique to watch the 2024 Summer time Olympics on NBC, E!, USA Community and USA Olympics 4K — and the stay TV streaming service is on sale for half off your first month of service. With Sling Blue, eligible new subscribers can start awaiting as little as $22.50 for the primary month or $70 for the primary two months. After that, the Sling Blue plan is $45 per 30 days. Moreover, Sling Blue additionally has ABC, Bravo, Discovery Channel, NFL Community, Nationwide Geographic and different channels. (Notice that Sling’s Orange plan doesn’t embrace entry to NBC.)

The right way to Watch Males’s 3×3 Basketball on the 2024 Paris Olympics With Cable

Males’s 3×3 basketball in the course of the Summer time Olympics in Paris airs on NBC, E! and USA Community. You’ll be able to watch by tuning in by your cable TV supplier, on NBCSports.com or the NBC Sports activities cellular app along with your cable TV account login — together with streaming and conventional providers corresponding to DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Dwell TV, Sling, Verizon, Xfinity and others.

Males’s 3×3 Basketball Summer time Olympics Paris 2024 Dates, Schedule

Males’s 3×3 Olympic basketball begins on Tuesday, July 30, and the basketball event ends on Monday, Aug. 5, at Place de la Concorde in Paris. Scroll down for a whole schedule, together with dates and workforce featured all through the occasion. Study extra about Summer time Olympics males’s 3×3 basketball right here.

Tuesday July 30

United States vs. Serbia, 1:15 p.m. PT/4:15 p.m. ET, NBC, DirecTV Stream

Wednesday, July 31

United States vs. Poland, 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET, NBC, DirecTV Stream

Thursday, Aug. 1

United States vs. Lithuania, 10 p.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, USA, DirecTV Stream

United States vs. Latvia, 2:05 p.m. PT/5:05 p.m. ET, NBC, DirecTV Stream

Friday, Aug. 2

United States vs. France, 9:30 p.m. PT/12:30 p.m. ET, NBC, DirecTV Stream

United States vs. China, 1:45 p.m. PT/4:45 p.m. ET, E!, DirecTV Stream

Sunday, Aug. 4

United States vs. Netherlands, 10 p.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, E!, DirecTV Stream

Monday, Aug. 5